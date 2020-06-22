 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   Florida man will not be masked   (tmz.com) divider line
38
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entitled old white people will be entitled old white people.

/This being Florida, the Walmart greeter should have open fire the moment the old guy pushed pass.
//but seriously, that guy needs his ass kicked.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're not wearing a mask, I'll have to assume you're trying to kill me, and act accordingly.
 
proton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
New tag needed... Merica Man.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's lucky they don't charge him with assault.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was there a sale on buttplugs this week?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How dare they question his whiteness.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

proton: New tag needed... Merica Man.


Correction: The tag should be Trump man.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: He's lucky they don't charge him with assault.


Actually terrorism
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cool. Can I just push my way into Walmart with no pants on without getting arrested?

Difficulty: not white
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dodo David: proton: New tag needed... Merica Man.

Correction: The tag should be Trump man.


Penalty on misuse of Florida tag.

The way that asshole is dressed signals loud and clear he's not a Florida Native.

My guess is NJ / NY MAGAt. Possibly upper midwest.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I told complained how stupid it was for that sad rally people where not wearing masks to my grandparents and they said "if you don't like it you can leave" and I pointed out doesn't seem to apply when they get old they have to wear a mask at the store.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The fun thing is, if this old dope gets infected it's most likely that HE is the one who suffers far more than the young dude he thought he could bully. So he's dumb for taking an unnecessary risk.

The less fun thing (and the reason why it's so stupid to root for people like this to get infected, as much as it would be justice) is that people like this who have no regard for anyone else and who refuse to take precautions are the ones most likely to be out at stores and among people, passing it around from person to person.

It's the same reason why, as much as you'd think an arena full of "Covid hoax!" Trump people getting it would be karma, it would actually be a disaster.

Because those are the people most likely to be irresponsible when out among the rest of us, no mask, ignoring social distancing, doing their daily shopping all over town, going out to eat, living as if nothing is happening, etc.

Karma or not, they're the last people we want having it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

H31N0US: The way that asshole is dressed signals loud and clear he's not a Florida Native.


So he voluntarily became Florida man.
 
proton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dodo David: proton: New tag needed... Merica Man.

Correction: The tag should be Trump man.


I have to disagree.  This country is embarrassing their selves by letting this fortunate son sign off on the way AMERICANS live.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I live in Trump country (pity me) in a state with a compulsory mask order, and the number of people I've encountered in stores wearing masks in just the past two days is nothing short of appalling.  Right now, I'm sitting across the street from a local coffee shop, and have watched as ten of the last twelve customers have gone innto the shop without wearing masks.

This is in an area of the state where the number of positive cases is rising daily.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If you're not wearing a mask, I'll have to assume you're trying to kill me, and act accordingly.


Yup... Florida is a stand your ground state.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Cool. Can I just push my way into Walmart with no pants on without getting arrested?

Difficulty: not white


It's Walmart. Pretty sure shopping without pants is so common, it's just accepted now.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That said, it's hard to ignore the fact that the greeter isnt wearing his mask properly.  I see that more often than I see proper usage.

We could all benefit from a national ad campaign on mask dos and don'ts. But.... yeah. *sigh*
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Soon to be band from every WalMart forever.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: He's lucky they don't charge him with assault.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If you're not wearing a mask, I'll have to assume you're trying to kill me, and act accordingly.


I would. I'd be less worried if they were more than 6' away from me than closer, but I'd still be itchy about it.

Unfortunately, googling for this comment, I'm both shocked and terrified by just how much information is still guesswork in terms of methods of transmittal.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: That said, it's hard to ignore the fact that the greeter isnt wearing his mask properly.  I see that more often than I see proper usage.

We could all benefit from a national ad campaign on mask dos and don'ts. But.... yeah. *sigh*


Yeah, he might as well not be wearing a mask too
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: gilgigamesh: Cool. Can I just push my way into Walmart with no pants on without getting arrested?

Difficulty: not white

It's Walmart. Pretty sure shopping without pants is so common, it's just accepted now.


Good point.  I forgot about peopleofwalmart.com.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wearin my mask outside...

/The Shadow knows....muahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​haha
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: mrshowrules: He's lucky they don't charge him with assault.

[Fark user image image 585x427]


I worked at Walmart and a greeter got slugger after asking a customer not to use the cart door so they don't get hit by a car. He slugged him back and got fired.

Dude was white and it was Pennsylvania. Walmart just doesn't give a fark if you are getting murdered they won't defend you and you better not defend yourself. You don't need to be brown just poor.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If you're not wearing a mask, I'll have to assume you're trying to kill me, and act accordingly.


And get away?  Sounds good to me.  Or are you subtly hinting that you're a badass and the person not wearing a mask will be on the receiving end of your badassness?
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: I told complained how stupid it was for that sad rally people where not wearing masks to my grandparents and they said "if you don't like it you can leave" and I pointed out doesn't seem to apply when they get old they have to wear a mask at the store.


Yes... what?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: That said, it's hard to ignore the fact that the greeter isnt wearing his mask properly.  I see that more often than I see proper usage.

We could all benefit from a national ad campaign on mask dos and don'ts. But.... yeah. *sigh*


I think we was at the beginning of the video, but during the "tussle" it got pulled down.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like how there is clearly a woman inside the store with no mask on.
 
Ant
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SuperTramp: I live in Trump country (pity me) in a state with a compulsory mask order, and the number of people I've encountered in stores wearing masks in just the past two days is nothing short of appalling.  Right now, I'm sitting across the street from a local coffee shop, and have watched as ten of the last twelve customers have gone innto the shop without wearing masks.

This is in an area of the state where the number of positive cases is rising daily.


This country is literally going to die of stupidity.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: H31N0US: The way that asshole is dressed signals loud and clear he's not a Florida Native.

So he voluntarily became Florida man.


Florida changes a man. It gets in your head, in your heart, in your soul. Florida is neither glamorous nor attractive. It is monstrous. It's very nature is one of tragedy and suffering.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Dodo David: proton: New tag needed... Merica Man.

Correction: The tag should be Trump man.

Penalty on misuse of Florida tag.

The way that asshole is dressed signals loud and clear he's not a Florida Native.

My guess is NJ / NY MAGAt. Possibly upper midwest.


Fark user imageView Full Size


why would a snowbird be there in June?
 
bekovich
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ignorant and stupid, certainly.
However, is there any chance this old dude was confused and not completely "with it" and didnt understand he has to wear a mask ?
Sorry if that's explained in the video, I have no audio today.
I would have tried to offer him a mask and then had he refused, thrown him out, preferably infront of a passing bus.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Autoerotic Defenestration: mrshowrules: He's lucky they don't charge him with assault.

[Fark user image image 585x427]

I worked at Walmart and a greeter got slugger after asking a customer not to use the cart door so they don't get hit by a car. He slugged him back and got fired.

Dude was white and it was Pennsylvania. Walmart just doesn't give a fark if you are getting murdered they won't defend you and you better not defend yourself. You don't need to be brown just poor.


That's f$cked up.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ant: SuperTramp: I live in Trump country (pity me) in a state with a compulsory mask order, and the number of people I've encountered in stores wearing masks in just the past two days is nothing short of appalling.  Right now, I'm sitting across the street from a local coffee shop, and have watched as ten of the last twelve customers have gone innto the shop without wearing masks.

This is in an area of the state where the number of positive cases is rising daily.

This country is literally going to die of stupidity.


Probably. 😟
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's not the hero Florida wants,
OR the hero Florida needs...
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SuperTramp: .

This country is literally going to die of stupidity.

Probably. 😟


Seems fitting.
Christopher Columbus, should have died at sea. He didn't. Now we all suffer.
 
