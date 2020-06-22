 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   High School: Lets have a modified gradation ceremony. What's the worst that could happen?   (wusa9.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*graduation
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The disease is smarter than the people who setup these events.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a gradation ceremony looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They could forget to invite U
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They minimize the outbreak by limiting the number of people in contact with carriers of the disease?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Merltech: The disease is smarter than the people who setup these events.


The disease must also be smarter than Tom Hanks and Chris Cuomo.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But hey, let's force all those schools to open this fall!
 
