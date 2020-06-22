 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   38 year old who's never seen them binges and reviews all 9 star wars movies during quarantine, apparently googled all the things he could say that would annoy fans   (cnbc.com) divider line
78
    More: Asinine, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Jedi, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones  
•       •       •

1298 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2020 at 10:35 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"....avoiding them completely became my personal badge of honor."

It's interesting where some people draw that line in the sand
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's exactly what he did, and this article is no different than the dozens and dozens of other articles exploiting exactly the same concept and approach by other attention whores.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Jar Jar is my favorite character! Such depth, and I love his accent!"
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Curse all these journalists with insightful or interesting articles about this significant moment in history.  I wish I could garner attention like them.  I know!  I'll troll Star Wars fans!"
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who hasn't seen them binges?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did he point out the flimsy plots in all the movies?

/Loved them from the start but let's be honest, Citizen Kane they aren't.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "Jar Jar is my favorite character! Such depth, and I love his accent!"


I think we can all agree that the Ewoks were the best part of the franchise.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What is a 9-star war movie?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: What is a 9-star war movie?


The Longest Day had at least nine stars.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Somaticasual: "Jar Jar is my favorite character! Such depth, and I love his accent!"

I think we can all agree that the Ewoks were the best part of the franchise.


media-amazon.comView Full Size

Best movie of the series.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The last Star Wars I saw was Attack of the Clones. I haven't bothered to watch one since.  I'm not avoiding them on purpose. I just don't care.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Somaticasual: "Jar Jar is my favorite character! Such depth, and I love his accent!"

I think we can all agree that the Ewoks were the best part of the franchise.


No, the Christmas Special was.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
(Mr. I've Never Watched Star Wars in 38 years on 'A New Hope')

But there's too much airplane fighting and not enough character development


When I go to a garage sale, I go there expecting used camping equipment, car stereo speakers that barely work, a box of random computer peripherals from at least 10 years ago, and a whole bunch of women's and baby clothing that I have absolutely no expectation of purchasing.

I don't go to a garage sale expecting a unique and carefully curated selection of fine wine, antique cars, vintage musical instruments, and modern contemporary art.

You see, it doesn't matter that I haven't been to thatgarage sale before, I have been to other garage sales and I have a reasonable idea of what I will find there. Even if I had never been to another garage sale before in my entire life, I know other people who have been to one and they have likely told me about it.

So if I wrote a column about how disappointed I was at a local garage sale and their lack of refined, tasteful items on display for sale, well, I would look like quite the goddamn f*cking moron, wouldn't I?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Subtonic: Somaticasual: "Jar Jar is my favorite character! Such depth, and I love his accent!"

I think we can all agree that the Ewoks were the best part of the franchise.

No, the Christmas Special was.


True, hard to top perfection.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Star Wars Described by a Non Fan
Youtube Cg-pnGFbwMQ


NSFW because Malcolm Tucker
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Subtonic: Somaticasual: "Jar Jar is my favorite character! Such depth, and I love his accent!"

I think we can all agree that the Ewoks were the best part of the franchise.

[media-amazon.com image 400x606]
Best movie of the series.


No.  There is another.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Live long and prostate.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
the entire star wars thing was a rip off of Logan's run.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Only seen the first one, and he got that one pretty much right..  I guess the others flesh it out, but I wasn't that intrigued by "Here's a big complex 'thing' that we'll just refer to and gloss over and show some flashy action.  Maybe you'll watch the next one."
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In the end, I'm glad I watched these movies. But I don't think they are worthy of the mass cultural sensation they are.

That's because you binged them all in 2020, completely removed from any context of the times that the original trilogy was released on.  If you were 12 years old watching Empire Strikes Back in the theater back in 1980 you'd actually get it.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Subtonic: Somaticasual: "Jar Jar is my favorite character! Such depth, and I love his accent!"

I think we can all agree that the Ewoks were the best part of the franchise.

No, the Christmas Special was.


About the only think I can say about that is that, I'm among the biggest Star Wars fans that ever was - and I've never seen that.  I missed it when it was broadcast.  I must have been busy.  And I've never sought out seeing it later because everyone says that is sucks so awfully bad.

So it stands as the only thing I haven't seen.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As a counterpoint: take the stick out of your ass.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Phantom Menace ruined all movies for me.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: the entire star wars thing was a rip off of Logan's run.


Jenny Agutter showed her boobies a lot more than Carrie Fisher ever did.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can abide by what he's saying, aside from needing to consider perspective when the earlier movies were released.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anyone who almost leads in with "airplane fighting" has clearly done their Star Wars trolling research.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Make it so, Harry.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Uzzah: vudukungfu: the entire star wars thing was a rip off of Logan's run.

Jenny Agutter showed her boobies a lot more than Carrie Fisher ever did.


And the franchise was that much poorer for it.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rev.K: (Mr. I've Never Watched Star Wars in 38 years on 'A New Hope')

But there's too much airplane fighting and not enough character development


When I go to a garage sale, I go there expecting used camping equipment, car stereo speakers that barely work, a box of random computer peripherals from at least 10 years ago, and a whole bunch of women's and baby clothing that I have absolutely no expectation of purchasing.

I don't go to a garage sale expecting a unique and carefully curated selection of fine wine, antique cars, vintage musical instruments, and modern contemporary art.

You see, it doesn't matter that I haven't been to thatgarage sale before, I have been to other garage sales and I have a reasonable idea of what I will find there. Even if I had never been to another garage sale before in my entire life, I know other people who have been to one and they have likely told me about it.

So if I wrote a column about how disappointed I was at a local garage sale and their lack of refined, tasteful items on display for sale, well, I would look like quite the goddamn f*cking moron, wouldn't I?


On the other hand, I walked out of "The Phantom Menace", and thought "I've seen better Star Wars rippoffs than that!".  Seen 3 more "Star Wars" movies, they're fine popcorn movies but not the same as the original 3.  How much is me and how much is the movies (and CGI leveling the field in special effects), I don't know.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: About the only think I can say about that is that, I'm among the biggest Star Wars fans that ever was - and I've never seen that.  I missed it when it was broadcast.  I must have been busy.  And I've never sought out seeing it later because everyone says that is sucks so awfully bad.

So it stands as the only thing I haven't seen.


Oh, it's amazingly terrible.

However, I think it's worth a watch, just because of how insane it is. And I mean it is really bonkers insane.
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are differences between the truly great films and those that are made purely as popular entertainment. The former tend to hold up better over time, and the latter tend to make a lot more money. Attempting to review blockbuster popular films decades after their release to the standards of great filmmaking says more about the dbag reviewer than it does the films. He may as well attack the Ernest series next.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"How on earth is the Luke/Darth Vader plot twist thought to be one of the greatest in cinematic history?"

Weird how one of the most well known and frequently referenced plot twists in movie history didn't catch him by surprise.
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Subtonic: Somaticasual: "Jar Jar is my favorite character! Such depth, and I love his accent!"

I think we can all agree that the Ewoks were the best part of the franchise.

[media-amazon.com image 400x606]
Best movie of the series.


So often forgotten and unappreciated!

I found a DVD copy (BOTH MOVIES!) like 10 year ago and got it for my wifes birthday. Made her watch them both with me!

Ok ok so yeah we're divorced now but we can all agree wikit is the best ewok ever!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How did someone make it to 38 years of age without seeing a Star Wars flick?
Was he in a long coma - or locked in an underground bunker or sumpin'?
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Subtonic: Somaticasual: "Jar Jar is my favorite character! Such depth, and I love his accent!"

I think we can all agree that the Ewoks were the best part of the franchise.

[media-amazon.com image 400x606]
Best movie of the series.


Wait, what?  Oh, my.  I've literally never heard of this movie.
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Arrested Development - Go see a star war - Lucille
Youtube J2ywJQUnBOM
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm glad to never have to interact with this person.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've seen all the movies, more than once. Probably 3 to 5 times. Sadly. I've fallen asleep, each and every single time.

😔
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The last Star Wars I saw was Attack of the Clones. I haven't bothered to watch one since.  I'm not avoiding them on purpose. I just don't care.


If you don't find the movies that interesting, it is because you are not smoking enough pot.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not such a terrible thing.  However, a film buff should at least see IV and V, if just for the historical value.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Alex Sherman covers technology, media and telecommunications for CNBC. He joined CNBC in Jan. 2018 after almost 10 years at Bloomberg, where he worked as an M&A reporter and a media reporter. Alex frequently appears on TV and was the host of Bloomberg's Deal of the Week podcast. He graduated from Harvard in 2004 and has two master's degrees, an MS in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill in 2007 and an MBA from NYU Stern in 2014. "

All that fancy schooling and he's writing as some never watched Star Wars hipster. Farking nerd.

Calling bullshiat on him never seeing a minute of any Star Wars movie in his lifetime before binging them.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: How did someone make it to 38 years of age without seeing a Star Wars flick?
Was he in a long coma - or locked in an underground bunker or sumpin'?


It happens. I have never seen Jaws.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Epicedion: durbnpoisn: About the only think I can say about that is that, I'm among the biggest Star Wars fans that ever was - and I've never seen that.  I missed it when it was broadcast.  I must have been busy.  And I've never sought out seeing it later because everyone says that is sucks so awfully bad.

So it stands as the only thing I haven't seen.

Oh, it's amazingly terrible.

However, I think it's worth a watch, just because of how insane it is. And I mean it is really bonkers insane.


Well, they were doing a lot of drugs in those days.  Carrie Fischer was having a good ole time.

So what you're saying is they made something insanely campy even though they didn't mean for it to be.
I should just look it up so I can cross it off the list.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: HailRobonia: Subtonic: Somaticasual: "Jar Jar is my favorite character! Such depth, and I love his accent!"

I think we can all agree that the Ewoks were the best part of the franchise.

No, the Christmas Special was.

About the only think I can say about that is that, I'm among the biggest Star Wars fans that ever was - and I've never seen that.  I missed it when it was broadcast.  I must have been busy.  And I've never sought out seeing it later because everyone says that is sucks so awfully bad.

So it stands as the only thing I haven't seen.


Star Wars Holiday Special, The (1978) [Nice Copy]
Youtube 6hH8rxarVG8


Here you go....
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JimmyFartpants: In the end, I'm glad I watched these movies. But I don't think they are worthy of the mass cultural sensation they are.

That's because you binged them all in 2020, completely removed from any context of the times that the original trilogy was released on.  If you were 12 years old watching Empire Strikes Back in the theater back in 1980 you'd actually get it.


AKA "Seinfeld is unfunny" https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/​pmwiki.php​/Main/SeinfeldIsUnfunny
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epicedion
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Subtonic: It happens. I have never seen Jaws.


You should see Jaws, it's really quite good.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also, if he had no interest or time to see them in 38 years it would be a fair assessment to assume he was busy slaying top shelf pussy. Unlike you nerds.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But there's too much airplane fighting and not enough character development. I'm not sure why I'm supposed to care about any of these people...or whatever you call them. Are they called people? When are they going to delve into how the characters learn all the languages? Do the multilingual aliens scoff at the English-only ones like how Europeans mock Americans?

My six-year-old is complaining, "THIS IS BORING." I had really hyped this experiment up to him -- that we'd watch all the movies together. He lost interest after 15 minutes.
I can't imagine how the six year old got bored when Dad was narrating along, "why am I supposed to care about these people".
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.