 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Florida DOH wins the award for most accurate acronym in the state for thinking that firing a scientist with a backbone and brains would stop that pesky little thing called truth   (twitter.com) divider line
22
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

1235 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2020 at 11:05 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Friend's 90-year-old dad is in a Florida ER for COVID-19, but he cannot be admitted as the hospital is full. Hope they can find someplace to hospitalize him.

/Fark DeSantis.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Desantis:

The numbers aren't rising.  It just looks that way because we're doing more testing.

Wait, it's not the testing.  Numbers are too high for that lie.  It's the young people I set loose on bars!  Yeah, let's blame them.

No, wait!  I gotta better one!  It's the migrant workers our very big and important agricultural sector relies on!  Sure, we pay them nothing so they live in poor conditions that are perfect for rapid transmission, and we demand they work regardless.  But they're brown so they seem like a good group to blame.

It's certainly nothing I've done.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Friend's 90-year-old dad is in a Florida ER for COVID-19, but he cannot be admitted as the hospital is full. Hope they can find someplace to hospitalize him.

/Fark DeSantis.


My mom's overall condition is getting slowly worse by the day, virus notwithstanding.  I've isolated and have been keeping her safe and cared for.

But I'm beside myself over what I'll do if she has a major episode.  She's not moving under her own power now.  She just wants to die here at home, and is pressuring me not to call anyone if she has a major episode.  And if I do override her wishes, it's likely I'll never see her again once they take her (IF they can take her).

I feel for your friend.  And I hope they can find some accommodation and ensure he's cared for.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Desantis:

The numbers aren't rising.  It just looks that way because we're doing more testing.

Wait, it's not the testing.  Numbers are too high for that lie.  It's the young people I set loose on bars!  Yeah, let's blame them.

No, wait!  I gotta better one!  It's the migrant workers our very big and important agricultural sector relies on!  Sure, we pay them nothing so they live in poor conditions that are perfect for rapid transmission, and we demand they work regardless.  But they're brown so they seem like a good group to blame.

It's certainly nothing I've done.


Truly presidential material here.  Has he considered running in the 2024 GOP primary yet?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
American Dad - My queen Rebecca
Youtube NQwSCM0C-54
 
Pandymonium [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Diogenes: Desantis:

The numbers aren't rising.  It just looks that way because we're doing more testing.

Wait, it's not the testing.  Numbers are too high for that lie.  It's the young people I set loose on bars!  Yeah, let's blame them.

No, wait!  I gotta better one!  It's the migrant workers our very big and important agricultural sector relies on!  Sure, we pay them nothing so they live in poor conditions that are perfect for rapid transmission, and we demand they work regardless.  But they're brown so they seem like a good group to blame.

It's certainly nothing I've done.

Truly presidential material here.  Has he considered running in the 2024 GOP primary yet?


I bet his campaign ads would be SICK.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Friend's 90-year-old dad is in a Florida ER for COVID-19, but he cannot be admitted as the hospital is full. Hope they can find someplace to hospitalize him.

/Fark DeSantis.


A field hospital on deSantis front lawn is a good start.  I'm sure a rich contributor could put the gov up for a few nights, until Florida has solved its hoax problem.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would like to suggest that we test the GOP's latest theory - that monitoring and predicting problems is what causes them to happen - by no longer offering weather reports to red areas that are likely to be hit by tornadoes or hurricanes. Blue areas can be the control group and continue to receive reports.

Let's give it a year or two and then check the results.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here tag is right.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*hero
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The numbers out of The Villages have been disappointing. Hope they make up for it in this go around.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are you telling me that COVID isn't just doing it for attention, and that we can't just ignore it and wait for it to go away?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We reject your reality & substitute it with our oooooooooooooooooown...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of the earliest COVID deaths in Michigan was when the minister that married my wife and I was taken off of a ventilator at a small town hospital so they could give it to someone who they deemed had a better chance of surviving.

Get ready America.  This Summer is going to suck.
 
nativefloridian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope they didn't take down the field hospital they built on the Miami-Dade fairgrounds back in April.

/reading that was like killing a part of my childhood
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Diogenes: AirForceVet: Friend's 90-year-old dad is in a Florida ER for COVID-19, but he cannot be admitted as the hospital is full. Hope they can find someplace to hospitalize him.

/Fark DeSantis.

My mom's overall condition is getting slowly worse by the day, virus notwithstanding.  I've isolated and have been keeping her safe and cared for.

But I'm beside myself over what I'll do if she has a major episode.  She's not moving under her own power now.  She just wants to die here at home, and is pressuring me not to call anyone if she has a major episode.  And if I do override her wishes, it's likely I'll never see her again once they take her (IF they can take her).

I feel for your friend.  And I hope they can find some accommodation and ensure he's cared for.


D I'm sorry to hear about your mom. Who is your mom's Medical POA ?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

milkandcheese: Diogenes: AirForceVet: Friend's 90-year-old dad is in a Florida ER for COVID-19, but he cannot be admitted as the hospital is full. Hope they can find someplace to hospitalize him.

/Fark DeSantis.

My mom's overall condition is getting slowly worse by the day, virus notwithstanding.  I've isolated and have been keeping her safe and cared for.

But I'm beside myself over what I'll do if she has a major episode.  She's not moving under her own power now.  She just wants to die here at home, and is pressuring me not to call anyone if she has a major episode.  And if I do override her wishes, it's likely I'll never see her again once they take her (IF they can take her).

I feel for your friend.  And I hope they can find some accommodation and ensure he's cared for.

D I'm sorry to hear about your mom. Who is your mom's Medical POA ?


Me.  Only child.  Dad long out of the picture.

But it's not formalized.  We'll be signing all the legal stuff this week.  I have an attorney coming to the house.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Trump supporter, when presented with statistics that show owning a gun is more likely kill your family than to protect them: I just don't feel safe even in my own house without a semi-automatic rifle or ten

Trump supporter, when presented with an actual pandemic and proven ways to combat it: people who wear masks or follow social distancing are sissies, look at how tough and manly I am by ignoring the rules

Trump supporter, after they or someone they know is infected: OMGWTFBBQ this is real y'all!!!
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skozlaw: I would like to suggest that we test the GOP's latest theory - that monitoring and predicting problems is what causes them to happen - by no longer offering weather reports to red areas that are likely to be hit by tornadoes or hurricanes. Blue areas can be the control group and continue to receive reports.

Let's give it a year or two and then check the results.


"My parent has cancer." "Oh, that's only because you tested for it. If we stop testing we'll have less cancer."

The ridiculousness of the entire claim just baffles me. Yes, to first order, if you test more, you WILL see more positive tests. But if you're doing things right you should start seeing more NEGATIVE tests too. Especially if testing is widespread. But those positive cases WERE HAPPENING ANYWAY. The virus isn't waiting for a test to infect someone. The test isn't the vector.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Diogenes: AirForceVet: Friend's 90-year-old dad is in a Florida ER for COVID-19, but he cannot be admitted as the hospital is full. Hope they can find someplace to hospitalize him.

/Fark DeSantis.

My mom's overall condition is getting slowly worse by the day, virus notwithstanding.  I've isolated and have been keeping her safe and cared for.

But I'm beside myself over what I'll do if she has a major episode.  She's not moving under her own power now.  She just wants to die here at home, and is pressuring me not to call anyone if she has a major episode.  And if I do override her wishes, it's likely I'll never see her again once they take her (IF they can take her).

I feel for your friend.  And I hope they can find some accommodation and ensure he's cared for.


I am so sorry. But I'm glad she has you.
 
sid244
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The President, ladies and gentlemen.
Coronavirus: Trump says he wanted to "slow the testing down" for COVID-19
Youtube vFwxvHEg2tM
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.