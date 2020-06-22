 Skip to content
(WCNC Charlotte)   White House will still host Fourth of July event this year, despite pandemic. In other news, people apparently checking Tik Tok for info on tickets   (wcnc.com) divider line
    Washington, D.C., National Park Service, White House, President of the United States, Mayor Muriel Bowser, National Mall, safe social distancing, Last year  
•       •       •

Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The event will be co-hosted by actor John Stamos and recording artist Vanessa Williams.

Disappointing.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't think of anyone attending that I could be bothered to worry about...
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm seeing a lot of bruhaha over TikTok people somehow managing to absorb all the available tickets, and that's why there were so few supporters at the rally.

Since this is something I have really only seen in two places:
1.  Trump's people
2.  Twitter/Facebook

I doubt the validity of the assertion.  No matter how amusing it is, I seriously doubt that an unorganized group of teenagers could have mobilized in such numbers as to really have such a dramatic effect on that event.

So what is the truth?  How much of an effect did they actually have?
Inquiring minds want to know.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will go back to the tried and true: 50 bucks for everyone showing up
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kids are alright.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: I'm seeing a lot of bruhaha over TikTok people somehow managing to absorb all the available tickets, and that's why there were so few supporters at the rally.

Since this is something I have really only seen in two places:
1.  Trump's people
2.  Twitter/Facebook

I doubt the validity of the assertion.  No matter how amusing it is, I seriously doubt that an unorganized group of teenagers could have mobilized in such numbers as to really have such a dramatic effect on that event.

So what is the truth?  How much of an effect did they actually have?
Inquiring minds want to know.


Probably not as much as they think. I applaud it by all means but not having a ticket doesn't deny you entry. It did make Trump's assertion that a million people would be behind him in Tulsa a bit dubious. So his next rally will be filled with people paid to be there. Nobody wants this man on our planet anymore. Not even the Republicans. Good. The man is a psychopath.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trump can sell it as the second rising of Death
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year, several members of Congress, including Virginia Rep. Don Beyer, wrote a letter expressing concerns that this year's event would become a health hazard during the pandemic.

Well that's a sure fire way to make certain that it happens on schedule.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: I'm seeing a lot of bruhaha over TikTok people somehow managing to absorb all the available tickets, and that's why there were so few supporters at the rally.

Since this is something I have really only seen in two places:
1.  Trump's people
2.  Twitter/Facebook

I doubt the validity of the assertion.  No matter how amusing it is, I seriously doubt that an unorganized group of teenagers could have mobilized in such numbers as to really have such a dramatic effect on that event.

So what is the truth?  How much of an effect did they actually have?
Inquiring minds want to know.


None. Trump was pretty much giving out infinite tickets. You don't create massive overflow areas without intending to fill them to the brim. They wanted crowds inside, outside, west side, east side, upside, and downside. Even if millions were people who never intended to go that still left infinite tickets for Magas. Trump and his campaign were made fools of but at no time were tickets denied to anybody.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dunno about the rest of you but I'm planning to reserve my tickets early, me and my best friend Weedlord Bonerhitler, Julyiey McAmericaFace, and Superbabyhands Sparklepants plan to take a van down to the party, and we're bringing ANTIFA!
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to see some farking fireworks.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Dunno about the rest of you but I'm planning to reserve my tickets early, me and my best friend Weedlord Bonerhitler, Julyiey McAmericaFace, and Superbabyhands Sparklepants plan to take a van down to the party, and we're bringing ANTIFA!


Reported.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am farking tired of not being told doctors are torturing me to death when they are.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: The event will be co-hosted by actor John Stamos and recording artist Vanessa Williams.

Disappointing.


STAMOOOOOS!!
Youtube JVBsynm-ZgA
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: I'm seeing a lot of bruhaha over TikTok people somehow managing to absorb all the available tickets, and that's why there were so few supporters at the rally.

Since this is something I have really only seen in two places:
1.  Trump's people
2.  Twitter/Facebook

I doubt the validity of the assertion.  No matter how amusing it is, I seriously doubt that an unorganized group of teenagers could have mobilized in such numbers as to really have such a dramatic effect on that event.

So what is the truth?  How much of an effect did they actually have?
Inquiring minds want to know.


I saw somewhere else that the Trump rallies use first come first serve for general admission, so the registration is (ostensibly) just to know about how many people are going to attend and for those who register to get updates on the event beforehand (and totally not at all about data harvesting :-/ ).   If true, and assuming the Trump audience mostly knows this, the whole registration ddos campaign shouldn't have done much.  You probably lost a small portion of attendees who were on the bubble and bowed out because they weren't aware of the fcfs entry policy, or because they weren't aware the large # of registrations were part of this trolling effort and figured they'd get stuck in a huge crowd outside the actual rally.

The reality is probably some combination of Trump supporters actually believing in the pandemic, or at least unsure about its effect enough to stay away, not wanting to deal with a (potential) huge crowd of protestors antagonizing them pre-/post-rally, unemployed due to pandemic and not wanting to spend the $ it'd take to travel to the rally (even regionally), and a reduced number of actual strong supporters (sure they're publicly very vocal, but it seems like they receive a disproportionate amount of media coverage and online presence).

Basically, yeah he has those rabid ride-or-die supporters who always seem to get in front of a camera, but I'll bet a lot of them are a little more the weary type who at least see that they aren't getting any of the supposed benefits he promised and maybe even are a little tired of his nonsense.  Not exactly Biden supporters, but not '5 hour car ride for a rally' supporters either.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: The event will be co-hosted by actor John Stamos and recording artist Vanessa Williams.

Disappointing.


That appears to refer to Capitol Fourth which will be a virtual event.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: I'm seeing a lot of bruhaha over TikTok people somehow managing to absorb all the available tickets, and that's why there were so few supporters at the rally.

Since this is something I have really only seen in two places:
1.  Trump's people
2.  Twitter/Facebook

I doubt the validity of the assertion.  No matter how amusing it is, I seriously doubt that an unorganized group of teenagers could have mobilized in such numbers as to really have such a dramatic effect on that event.

So what is the truth?  How much of an effect did they actually have?
Inquiring minds want to know.


They might have had knock-on effects.  If you are Cleetus P Sisterfarker, Scion of the Franklin Mint Contactable Plate Trust Fund Sisterfarkers, and you heard 70 bajillion True American Patriots were going to be Standing in the Gap For Messiah Trump, and it is Oklahoma in the summer, you might just decide that instead of going to stand around slow-baking in Tulsa you could blob onto the floor and crawl over to rape your daughter again instead.

And we all heard that there were 20K seats and 900K ticket holders.  It would take someone really dedicated or really wanting heat stroke to just roll up for the raw funsies on the off chance of just getting in.  Trump's base aren't even dedicated to winning a war in defense of slavery, much less showing up to Tulsa for those odds.

Now, the counterargument would be that there was no limit to the number of tickets handed out (obviously), so if 20K pieces of shiat had wanted tickets, they would have gotten them anyway - and obviously they did not show.  But even then, it could be argued that some who got tickets with a legitimate desire to go to worship the Orange Savior worked out their odds of getting in if all 900K showed up and decided they could just molest livestock instead.  Was that 12,900 people who could have went but bowed out? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.  But I would bet it was at least a couple hundred.

What will be interesting is the next event's attendance.  Maybe the MAGAts will show up in force and blot out the sun with their teeming numbers.  Or, they may decide being the butt of all the jokes when Tulsa happens again isn't worth it and stay away.  If the Trump campaign had the collective IQ of dryer lint, they will religiously refuse to give out numbers of tickets requested/given so that they can spin it either way.  Either "We only handed out 5K tickets but 30K people showed up" or "Once again a bunch of foreign Asian debils interfered in American politics by denying True American Patriot Conservatives their Trump-given right to bask in His Divine Presence - We salute the brave ones who did show up"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: The event will be co-hosted by actor John Stamos and recording artist Vanessa Williams.

Disappointing.


They're hosting the PBS special.

Just like last year, Trump is having a separate thing on the other side of The Mall from the PBS special.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Diogenes: The event will be co-hosted by actor John Stamos and recording artist Vanessa Williams.

Disappointing.

They're hosting the PBS special.

Just like last year, Trump is having a separate thing on the other side of The Mall from the PBS special.


Correction:

The PBS special will be virtual this year. Not on the Mall.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ace.mu.nuView Full Size
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: The event will be co-hosted by actor John Stamos and recording artist Vanessa Williams.

Disappointing.


I can't imagine being that tired of being marginally respected and employable.

//I assume festivities begin when the hosts shoot themselves in the foot.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's true, it's counterproductive.

They'll find a away around it and Trump will claim a triumphant comeback.

Guy is a troll of epic proportions.  Always was...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If this doesn't happen then i will be disappointed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [ace.mu.nu image 500x756]


Oh, if only there was anything over the weekend regarding an election, rather than the data harvesting operation that was done.

Is this the new talking point?  That inflating rally numbers is somehow equivalent to election interference?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [ace.mu.nu image 500x756]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

phalamir: They might have had knock-on effects.  If you are Cleetus P Sisterfarker, Scion of the Franklin Mint Contactable Plate Trust Fund Sisterfarkers, and you heard 70 bajillion True American Patriots were going to be Standing in the Gap For Messiah Trump, and it is Oklahoma in the summer, you might just decide that instead of going to stand around slow-baking in Tulsa you could blob onto the floor and crawl over to rape your daughter again instead.


Wow, sister farker and daughter raper.  Your mind is full of treasures.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Opacity: [Fark user image image 850x446]
Trump can sell it as the second rising of Death


How is it outdoor events like the protests "don't spread Covid" but outdoor events like these do?
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I'm seeing a lot of bruhaha over TikTok people somehow managing to absorb all the available tickets, and that's why there were so few supporters at the rally.

Since this is something I have really only seen in two places:
1.  Trump's people
2.  Twitter/Facebook

I doubt the validity of the assertion.  No matter how amusing it is, I seriously doubt that an unorganized group of teenagers could have mobilized in such numbers as to really have such a dramatic effect on that event.

So what is the truth?  How much of an effect did they actually have?
Inquiring minds want to know.


The explanation I heard that I agree with is that they completely jammed up their database they had no idea the actual amount of people that would get. They didn't depress the turn out. But they completely castrated the Trump Campaign's ability to do damage control.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Opacity: [Fark user image image 850x446]
Trump can sell it as the second rising of Death

How is it outdoor events like the protests "don't spread Covid" but outdoor events like these do?


Masks
 
inner ted
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Our neighborhood has a big block party on the fourth and I feel like a real asshole for telling my kid he can't go out front to play

But I'm reconsidering since the schools are going to be back in the fall so what's the difference of a month or two
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So I guess this is the new normal. Just pretend there is no pandemic, and slowly kill off a bit of the population.

Seems like a cunning plan.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [ace.mu.nu image 500x756]


Did they really interfere in an election? Did they leak classified information? Was there even an election?

Deathbymeteor: Zeb Hesselgresser: [ace.mu.nu image 500x756]

Oh, if only there was anything over the weekend regarding an election, rather than the data harvesting operation that was done.

Is this the new talking point?  That inflating rally numbers is somehow equivalent to election interference?


Carry on then. ZH will have deal with his cognitive dissonance on his own. They all will. I know a couple soon to be former Trumpers in my family are struggling. The best we can do is support them and hope that someday soon they will kick before someone gets hurt. Just like with junkies. Kindness cures. We love you ZH, stay strong.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

flemardo: durbnpoisn: I'm seeing a lot of bruhaha over TikTok people somehow managing to absorb all the available tickets, and that's why there were so few supporters at the rally.

Since this is something I have really only seen in two places:
1.  Trump's people
2.  Twitter/Facebook

I doubt the validity of the assertion.  No matter how amusing it is, I seriously doubt that an unorganized group of teenagers could have mobilized in such numbers as to really have such a dramatic effect on that event.

So what is the truth?  How much of an effect did they actually have?
Inquiring minds want to know.

None. Trump was pretty much giving out infinite tickets. You don't create massive overflow areas without intending to fill them to the brim. They wanted crowds inside, outside, west side, east side, upside, and downside. Even if millions were people who never intended to go that still left infinite tickets for Magas. Trump and his campaign were made fools of but at no time were tickets denied to anybody.


Seems to be the case. All that leaves is the simple fact that donnie isn't as popular as he thinks he is.

I hope he's feeling strong, he's gonna have his ass handed to him in November, and given the size of that ass, he shouldn't take it lightly.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

max_pooper: NotThatGuyAgain: Opacity: [Fark user image image 850x446]
Trump can sell it as the second rising of Death

How is it outdoor events like the protests "don't spread Covid" but outdoor events like these do?

Masks


I got to see my first protest march over the weekend.  Slightly more than half were wearing masks.

But at least you tried.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Opacity: [Fark user image image 850x446]
Trump can sell it as the second rising of Death

How is it outdoor events like the protests "don't spread Covid" but outdoor events like these do?


It's all the butt kissing and bootlicking.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: durbnpoisn: I'm seeing a lot of bruhaha over TikTok people somehow managing to absorb all the available tickets, and that's why there were so few supporters at the rally.

Since this is something I have really only seen in two places:
1.  Trump's people
2.  Twitter/Facebook

I doubt the validity of the assertion.  No matter how amusing it is, I seriously doubt that an unorganized group of teenagers could have mobilized in such numbers as to really have such a dramatic effect on that event.

So what is the truth?  How much of an effect did they actually have?
Inquiring minds want to know.

I saw somewhere else that the Trump rallies use first come first serve for general admission, so the registration is (ostensibly) just to know about how many people are going to attend and for those who register to get updates on the event beforehand (and totally not at all about data harvesting :-/ ).   If true, and assuming the Trump audience mostly knows this, the whole registration ddos campaign shouldn't have done much.  You probably lost a small portion of attendees who were on the bubble and bowed out because they weren't aware of the fcfs entry policy, or because they weren't aware the large # of registrations were part of this trolling effort and figured they'd get stuck in a huge crowd outside the actual rally.

The reality is probably some combination of Trump supporters actually believing in the pandemic, or at least unsure about its effect enough to stay away, not wanting to deal with a (potential) huge crowd of protestors antagonizing them pre-/post-rally, unemployed due to pandemic and not wanting to spend the $ it'd take to travel to the rally (even regionally), and a reduced number of actual strong supporters (sure they're publicly very vocal, but it seems like they receive a disproportionate amount of media coverage and online presence).

Basically, yeah he has those rabid ride-or-die supporters who always seem to get in front of a camera, but I'll bet a lot of them are a little more the weary type who at least see that they aren't getting any of the supposed benefits he promised and maybe even are a little tired of his nonsense.  Not exactly Biden supporters, but not '5 hour car ride for a rally' supporters either.


The registration is just for data gathering and hype building. Anybody MAGA enough it let in on sight.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: phalamir: They might have had knock-on effects.  If you are Cleetus P Sisterfarker, Scion of the Franklin Mint Contactable Plate Trust Fund Sisterfarkers, and you heard 70 bajillion True American Patriots were going to be Standing in the Gap For Messiah Trump, and it is Oklahoma in the summer, you might just decide that instead of going to stand around slow-baking in Tulsa you could blob onto the floor and crawl over to rape your daughter again instead.

Wow, sister farker and daughter raper.  Your mind is full of treasures.


Well, they got to keep the bloodlines "pure" somehow.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I'm seeing a lot of bruhaha over TikTok people somehow managing to absorb all the available tickets, and that's why there were so few supporters at the rally.

Since this is something I have really only seen in two places:
1.  Trump's people
2.  Twitter/Facebook

I doubt the validity of the assertion.  No matter how amusing it is, I seriously doubt that an unorganized group of teenagers could have mobilized in such numbers as to really have such a dramatic effect on that event.

So what is the truth?  How much of an effect did they actually have?
Inquiring minds want to know.


Tickets to these events aren't distributed over the Internet, they are handout first come, first serve at the venue.

So nobody "stole" a single seat; there were plenty of tickets available for anyone who wanted to attend. Problem is, only 6200 people wanted to attend (according to the Tulsa Fire Department's official crowd estimate).

As I said in another thread, what the TikTok kids and Kpop fans did was to artificially inflate the expectations of Trump and his campaign people (which includes most of the White House staff and Cabinet, by this point). And it made them look very, very stupid. Trump spent days bragging about how a million people were expected at the event.

A million people. In Tulsa. In the middle of a pandemic.

That no one working in Trump's campaign had a moment of "You know what? This doesn't smell right" says a lot about them and their view of the world.

They have come to believe their boss's bullshiat.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great! Does that mean f*cker isn't coming to SD to torch all of the Black Hills?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a thing I won't pretend not to go to.
 
mononymous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [ace.mu.nu image 500x756]


Your analogy is bad, and you should feel bad.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

neeNHA: Diogenes: The event will be co-hosted by actor John Stamos and recording artist Vanessa Williams.

Disappointing.

That appears to refer to Capitol Fourth which will be a virtual event.


Why must you defy my every attempt at skimming articles and making hasty posts?!?  What have I ever done to you?
 
