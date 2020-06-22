 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   "Hey man, remember when a simple misunderstanding resulted in our partnership?"   (local21news.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Wormleysburg restaurant, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, partnership  
•       •       •

1830 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2020 at 9:05 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that how a lot of big companies started, with an unintended partnership?
 
RichPoorBoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey you got your peanut butter on my chocolate!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Their mask game is still weak.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"He's willing to support Capital Rebirth," said Simpson.

Harrisburg?

So was he born insane or did he come by it naturally?

/dad's family lived in womleysburg & camp hill
 
07X18 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Glad they worked it out, that's how we win this war.  I went to our local Juneteenth celebration this year and it was reduced to a parade, but I never miss it.  Its held in a small town of 511 people 78% black population, that normally booms to 3-5,000 during the weekend of Juneteenth, and has been celebrated every year there since 1889.  It's a lot of fun being one of a dozen white people in a sea of beautiful black faces.

Fun fact, Red Pop is a Juneteenth staple because when the emancipation proclamation went into effect, red pop had just been unveiled at the worlds fair that same year.   It was a truly spectacular thing for the black folk of that time to be able to buy this fizzy red soda to drink in celebration of their newfound freedom, akin to drinking champagne. So when Juneteenth comes around, get a red pop and as you sip it, remember the history of our fellow Americans and what they went through and how good that first sip of pop must have been.
 
It's pronounced pacKAGE
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Isn't that how a lot of big companies started, with an unintended partnership?


Or literally any superhero team-up ever
 
Uzzah
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Instead, a new partnership was formed all because of a conversation.

You mind telling us what this "new partnership is"?  Did they agree to found a law firm together?  Are they getting married?  Did they exchange empty platitudes about "mutual respect" and "seeing it through the other guy's eyes"?  The entire hook of the article is utterly absent from the narrative.  Godawful journalism.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Imagine that. When you actually talk to people and don't jump to conclusions based on the internet, things usually work out. I hope this trend takes off.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Instead, a new partnership was formed all because of a conversation.

You mind telling us what this "new partnership is"?  Did they agree to found a law firm together?  Are they getting married?  Did they exchange empty platitudes about "mutual respect" and "seeing it through the other guy's eyes"?  The entire hook of the article is utterly absent from the narrative.  Godawful journalism.


Sounds like the restaurant guy agreed to let the protesters utilize the restaurant space for events and to work with them if I'm reading it correctly.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Up until this year I'd never even heard of juneteenth. My education stunk.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Uzzah:Did they exchange empty platitudes about "mutual respect" and "seeing it through the other guy's eyes"?

Maybe they had a beer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What the hell did I just read?  That 'article' is terrible.  Are there no journalistic standards anymore?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
NO CHICKEN TENDERS!
NO PIECE!
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Instead, a new partnership was formed all because of a conversation.

You mind telling us what this "new partnership is"?  Did they agree to found a law firm together?  Are they getting married?  Did they exchange empty platitudes about "mutual respect" and "seeing it through the other guy's eyes"?  The entire hook of the article is utterly absent from the narrative.  Godawful journalism.


they made love, do I have to spell it out?
 
kokomo61
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

07X18: Glad they worked it out, that's how we win this war.  I went to our local Juneteenth celebration this year and it was reduced to a parade, but I never miss it.  Its held in a small town of 511 people 78% black population, that normally booms to 3-5,000 during the weekend of Juneteenth, and has been celebrated every year there since 1889.  It's a lot of fun being one of a dozen white people in a sea of beautiful black faces.

Fun fact, Red Pop is a Juneteenth staple because when the emancipation proclamation went into effect, red pop had just been unveiled at the worlds fair that same year.   It was a truly spectacular thing for the black folk of that time to be able to buy this fizzy red soda to drink in celebration of their newfound freedom, akin to drinking champagne. So when Juneteenth comes around, get a red pop and as you sip it, remember the history of our fellow Americans and what they went through and how good that first sip of pop must have been.


FAYGO: "What Flavors Ya' Got?" Commercial © 1970
Youtube JYNXHPkCe3I
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kokomo61: 07X18: Glad they worked it out, that's how we win this war.  I went to our local Juneteenth celebration this year and it was reduced to a parade, but I never miss it.  Its held in a small town of 511 people 78% black population, that normally booms to 3-5,000 during the weekend of Juneteenth, and has been celebrated every year there since 1889.  It's a lot of fun being one of a dozen white people in a sea of beautiful black faces.

Fun fact, Red Pop is a Juneteenth staple because when the emancipation proclamation went into effect, red pop had just been unveiled at the worlds fair that same year.   It was a truly spectacular thing for the black folk of that time to be able to buy this fizzy red soda to drink in celebration of their newfound freedom, akin to drinking champagne. So when Juneteenth comes around, get a red pop and as you sip it, remember the history of our fellow Americans and what they went through and how good that first sip of pop must have been.

[YouTube video: FAYGO: "What Flavors Ya' Got?" Commercial © 1970]


FAYGO: "Faygo Remembers" Commercial © 1970
Youtube O572Mmraa_A
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The farking state of journalism.  Could anyone else figure out what the fark happened?  The most I can figure is a group of people didn't get seated promptly.  After that, I have no farking clue.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.