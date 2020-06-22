 Skip to content
Oklahoma man's father bought a car brand new in 1974. His son bought it back in 2020
22
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad dad didn't buy something cool like a 260Z
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My daughter would probably be disappointed if she went on a car hunt for prior cars.

The first 5 cars I had are probably (hopefully?) in a bunch of cutlery drawers or some other recycled piece of scrap metal.  The Insight might be out there still, though it took north of $10,000 in repairs from Honda to get it to 120,000 miles.  It was a cool car, but uh, someone else can own it.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Aww...

"He took it to Oklahoma, got married, became an OHP Trooper"

Oh
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've been trying to track down my father's '67 Corvette for a long time.  He sold it when my mother became pregnant with me.  I found it once in 1998 or '99 and tried to buy it from the owner.  It was sitting under a cover in a dilapidated dirt floor garage and hadn't moved in many years.  He refused to sell it.  He wouldn't even take the cover off so I could see it.  I only saw it covered through a dirty window.  A decade or so later the garage had been torn down and the house had been sold to a new owner.  The new owner said that the garage had been gone before he bought the property and he knew nothing about the car.

For all I know it was scrapped.
 
goatharper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1974 was a terrible year for cars. Emissions regs really hit the horsepower of big American iron and it was the first year of 5 mph bumpers. Double whammy.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Turns out the son and at least one grandchild of the owner of my DeLorean moved to town and live a few miles from me.

Of course he hated the car because it didn't demonstrate the kind of wealth he was trying to present to people (he is after all involved in scAmway with complaints against him as a opportunistic money grabber). And when I tired to initially contacted him 2 decades ago to get done history of the car for a portfolio, he refused to return my calls.

So whatever nostalgia they might still have about that car, I don't care about. It is now, and really always was, my car.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Junkyards and scrapyards are filled with deteriorated classic cars whose owners refused to sell them because they insisted that they were going to start restoring them any day now.

/Lived next to a guy whose '65 T-Bird sat in his driveway, rusting away and getting moldy, for ten years before he finally had it hauled away.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

He may just be confused.  Since it is a Delorean, the first owner may just not have owned it yet.  Commin problem with time machines.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Funny, I haven't heard a time travel joke since next week.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From the article and the posts on this thread, sounds like a lot of dads had cool cars.  My dad bought a Chrysler New Yorker in the 1980's.

barnfinds.comView Full Size


The personification of yet another largely uninspired Iacocca box mobile. After my dad got rid of it, I'm guessing it rusted to pieces a looong time ago or ended up in a scrap heap.
 
floydw
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I love the story, but there were exactly zero muscle cars built in 1974.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My car has a recall on it. The engine could cut out at any time while driving. There is no fix for it. But I am paranoid because I'm too afraid to drive it that far?

just paranoia, yeah.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

goatharper: 1974 was a terrible year for cars. Emissions regs really hit the horsepower of big American iron and it was the first year of 5 mph bumpers. Double whammy.


383 6-pk, 109bhp, 88 lb-ft torque @ 1,200 rpm
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

floydw: I love the story, but there were exactly zero muscle cars built in 1974.


SurelyShirley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We don't have any kids and my niece/nephew are not really into cars, so they wouldn't try to find any of my old vehicles, but heck, I'd love to have some of them back. A '68 Charger R/T, a '77 Opel Diplomat V8 or a '66 VW Bus to name a few.

Also, I saw this posted this morning in one of the fb groups I follow:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I rather like the look of the cheap layers of paint on an old car like that.  The relic look, rather than the shiny candy look.  It looks like it's been around for a while, rather than some rich guy's baby.

Granted, it's likely an underpowered, gas guzzling, none too safe poor handling mess to drive, but at least it looks good.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd love to be able to find the mustang I ordered from the factory.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

my cool car story...my uncle's mustang.  His brother in law bought it brand new in 65, 68, whatever (mustang aficionados can correct me, the car has been dated by the lack of a reflector, as OSHA mandated them the year later, and one other thing I don't recall).  anyways, the guy lived in this tiny, tiny town in AZ and didn't drive it much.  He passed away in the mid 2000s, the car went to his sister, my uncle's wife.

he showed me the car and goes, "guess how many miles.  keep in mind it's a 196X car."   I go, "hmmm.....175K."  "lower!"  we did about 6-7 laps of me getting lower and lower, and i'm incredulous.  I guessed 80K and he goes, "lower!"  Then he tells me.  something insane for a 50+ year old car, like 32K or 43K.  I was astounded.  And, other than tires, belts, battery, shiat like that, it's all original.  I believe they had the paint redone to the factory specific color when they got it.  50+ years in the AZ desert did a number on the paint.

It's just so damn cherry.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Granted, it's likely an underpowered, gas guzzling, none too safe poor handling mess to drive, but at least it looks good.


And her spirit can never be tamed?
pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man, what I wouldn't give to find my first car, a '69 Chevelle Malibu with a 350/4 barrel. That is, I wouldn't give anything. It was a piece of shiat.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My third was my favorite. Still kick myself for letting it go in 2001. 1991 Bronco was a great year.
Fark user imageView Full Size
If you know where it is, I'd love to find it!
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rickythepenguin: [Fark user image image 800x478]
my cool car story...my uncle's mustang.  His brother in law bought it brand new in 65, 68, whatever (mustang aficionados can correct me, the car has been dated by the lack of a reflector, as OSHA mandated them the year later, and one other thing I don't recall).  anyways, the guy lived in this tiny, tiny town in AZ and didn't drive it much.  He passed away in the mid 2000s, the car went to his sister, my uncle's wife.

he showed me the car and goes, "guess how many miles.  keep in mind it's a 196X car."   I go, "hmmm.....175K."  "lower!"  we did about 6-7 laps of me getting lower and lower, and i'm incredulous.  I guessed 80K and he goes, "lower!"  Then he tells me.  something insane for a 50+ year old car, like 32K or 43K.  I was astounded.  And, other than tires, belts, battery, shiat like that, it's all original.  I believe they had the paint redone to the factory specific color when they got it.  50+ years in the AZ desert did a number on the paint.

It's just so damn cherry.


That's a 1968 model.
 
