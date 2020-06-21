 Skip to content
(The New York Times) NYC hired 3,000 workers for contact tracing of Covid-19 virus. It's not going well
kdawg7736
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It won't anywhere. That's the problem. Some people will just ignore their calls. Supposedly there is contact tracing to where your phone is.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
NYC hired 3,000 workers employees

FTFS
 
oopsboom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
invoke CDC quarantine measures.
jail them until they give you the required info.

america discriminates against so many kinds of people.  race.  sex.  sexual orientation.  religion.  etc.
why are we so farking scared to discriminate against people who, as a group, are literally trying to get the rest of us killed
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not giving anybody my personal information unless it's disguised as a Facebook quiz that shows me what celebrity I look like.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But the first statistics from the program, which began on June 1, indicate that tracers are often unable to locate infected people or gather information from them.

America. We can't even do an effective police state.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just wait 2 weeks
 
orbister
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: NYC hired 3,000 workers employees

FTFS


Are they city employees or have they used an agency?
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In a group chat involving the more right wing part of my family, the consensus was that the government isn't getting their information.

I can't imagine they are alone in having that mentality. Especially when those people are the ones who don't believe this is a big deal to begin with.

So good luck getting your arms around the pandemic with a country full of paranoid and ignorant people.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The problem is is that we are America, a country that both has freedoms (IE, we can't just brow beat info out of people like places like China can) and isn't afraid to use such to refuse to tell the government stuff (unlike other parts of Asia where there is a "for the good of society" thing going, emphasizing the good of the group over the individual).  Now, such freedom does have some distinct advantages in many other areas, but here it is a distinct disadvantage.
 
