(The New York Times)   Controversial Theodore Roosevelt statue to be removed from American Museum of Natural History's front steps in NYC. No word yet if the inside statues will revolt   (nytimes.com) divider line
47
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed to removing statues of the Roosevelt who put 120,000 Americans in internment camps?
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad idea.

This is where the push to remove statues is really going to losing people and become counter-productive.  A lot of people rightly admire Theodore Roosevelt for his progressive accomplishments (he's my favorite president) despite him being an imperfect person from a bygone age.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all products of the time we live.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: We're all products of the time we live.


That's fine we can just erase you from history later.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Robin Williams inconsolable.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: [Fark user image image 850x478]
Robin Williams inconsolable.


Too Soon
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: As opposed to removing statues of the Roosevelt who put 120,000 Americans in internment camps?


I think we are past any ideological point being made.

Right now, it's just pure vandalism that is being endorsed by inaction.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: Bad idea.

This is where the push to remove statues is really going to losing people and become counter-productive.  A lot of people rightly admire Theodore Roosevelt for his progressive accomplishments (he's my favorite president) despite him being an imperfect person from a bygone age.


Overall, I agree 100% with your sentiment about Theodore Roosevelt; however, I view statues as a waste of resources -- meaning the materials to construct them and the space they occupy.  Statues serve no real purpose and are nothing more than relics of bygone eras used to record the existence of people or events.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Dork Gently: As opposed to removing statues of the Roosevelt who put 120,000 Americans in internment camps?

I think we are past any ideological point being made.

Right now, it's just pure vandalism that is being endorsed by inaction.


The way I see it, it's more of a re-evaluation of America's mythos. Sadly, the great men that built this nation did terrible things, and even if I'm kind of "eh," on the idea of rooming statues of Roosevelt, I'm glad we're reconsidering why we revere historical figures like him.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: LaChanz: We're all products of the time we live.

That's fine we can just erase you from history later.


Erasing history... that sounds like a perfect way to fix a problem.

/moran
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Dork Gently: As opposed to removing statues of the Roosevelt who put 120,000 Americans in internment camps?

I think we are past any ideological point being made.


The ideological point is to simply demoralize white people.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The more I think and read about this the more it bothers me.  But fortunately I don't have to write a post about why it is wrong, Roosevelt himself has already answered the charges laid against him:

"It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."
- Citizenship in a Republic
Theodore Roosevelt, April 23 1910
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LaChanz: RTOGUY: LaChanz: We're all products of the time we live.

That's fine we can just erase you from history later.

Erasing history... that sounds like a perfect way to fix a problem.

/moran


ErAsInG HiStOrY

I can't believe how often I need to say this: we don't record history with statues, we commemorate it. And the overwhelming irony of this argument is that people that want to remove statues are not the ones erasing history... They're the ones confronting it. It's the people that are saying "well yeah, he may have done some bad things back then, but I'd it really that important today?" that are ignoring history.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: PapermonkeyExpress: Dork Gently: As opposed to removing statues of the Roosevelt who put 120,000 Americans in internment camps?

I think we are past any ideological point being made.

Right now, it's just pure vandalism that is being endorsed by inaction.

The way I see it, it's more of a re-evaluation of America's mythos. Sadly, the great men that built this nation did terrible things, and even if I'm kind of "eh," on the idea of rooming statues of Roosevelt, I'm glad we're reconsidering why we revere historical figures like him.


The problem with that is the mob doesn't consider anything carefully before they decide to act.

Case in point:  Grant statue toppled in CA. Someone argued Grant owner slaves so he had to go. Down cam the statue.

Problem was, it was only partially true and didn't give full context of the man.

He inherited the slave from his father-in-law. Grant despised slavery and freed him as soon as he could. Also as President, during Reconstruction he crushed the Klan, appointed black governors and did more to advance their cause than anyone to that point.

Reevaluating is one thing. Reevaluating with limited knowledge and an agenda is something entirely different.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: ErAsInG HiStOrY


Wasn't making any suggestions there Chumly, just replying to some moran's idiot post.
 
way south
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: As opposed to removing statues of the Roosevelt who put 120,000 Americans in internment camps?


I found it interesting which statues they attack. They defaced the civil war monument to a black regiment. They attacked statues of Lincoln, Washington's, and Jefferson (all pivotal in the founding of this nation, the Democratic Party, and the eventual abolition movement headed by the first Republican president). They attacked a statue of Grant, the guy who won the civil war for the union.
In the mean time a statue of Lenin went up in London. Statues to Marx still stand despite them being directly responsible for millions of deaths.  Statues of Churchill (the man who served as a bulwark against fascism, leading to the demise of nazi Germany) have be protected from "anti-fascist" groups.

It doesn't seem to make sense.
...But it kinda does, actually.

The people doing this are kids who's world view is shaped by twitter and bad media reporting. They've decided to take advantage of a protest against police abuse to pretend they are having a revolution. So they go out and find any statue and attack it.
The police don't respond so they attack another. Some spineless mayor will concede and remove a few statues, the mob finds others to get angry about and eventually starts to attack the "good" statues.
There's no methodology. It's pure larp enabled by societies lack of response.

The only rule is the mob won't attack someone it likes. So it won't do this, but I wants to pretend it's doing this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LaChanz: MattytheMouse: ErAsInG HiStOrY

Wasn't making any suggestions there Chumly, just replying to some moran's idiot post.


I realize that as I reread it. Sorry! Tone is hard to discern through text!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Teddy Roosevelt is offensive to weak men. I understand why they would want to cancel him.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sniderman: [Fark user image 850x478]
Robin Williams inconsolable.


How about Howard Cosell?

Howard Cosell - Museum Janitor - Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour
Youtube 8Z5u48N1H6Q
 
God--
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sniderman: [Fark user image image 850x478]
Robin Williams inconsolable.


The only reason he is inconsolable is because he's dead...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think people are randomly targeting statues to pull down at this point.  Anarchy and chaos always ends in destruction for its own sake.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Teddy Roosevelt? Is he jerking off or something?

/ DRTFA
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: LaChanz: We're all products of the time we live.

That's fine we can just erase you from history later.


Fark user imageView Full Size

crystal-cdn3.crystalcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, that's more votes for President Trump.  Keep up the good work, hippies.
 
eiger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: Bad idea.

This is where the push to remove statues is really going to losing people and become counter-productive.  A lot of people rightly admire Theodore Roosevelt for his progressive accomplishments (he's my favorite president) despite him being an imperfect person from a bygone age.


I take it you haven't seen THIS particular statue. It should have come down a LONG time ago. It's about as explicit statement of "white man's burden" white supremacy as you can get in statue form.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I think people are randomly targeting statues to pull down at this point.  Anarchy and chaos always ends in destruction for its own sake.


This statue is controversial because it shows an American president with a Black person and a Native American.  Clearly, the left wants statues segregated by race.  George  "segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever" Wallace  would be proud.
 
eiger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Since I suspect a lot of folks commenting haven't actually looked at the statue in question, here's a picture. I would suspect this one of those instances where an institution has long wanted to take down a statue but was worried about political/donor blowback so are taking this opportunity to get rid of it when people won't be paying as much attention.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CanisNoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Dork Gently: As opposed to removing statues of the Roosevelt who put 120,000 Americans in internment camps?

I think we are past any ideological point being made.

Right now, it's just pure vandalism that is being endorsed by inaction.


I think you're wrong. There's definitely an ideological point being made, the same with the vandalism of Washington and Jefferson. If you don't think so, you're not listening to them enough.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But they are keeping everything he donated, so Teddy has that going for him
 
hestheone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The world's greatest religion, the religion of peace condemns idolatry.
If the true believers can decorate without graven images, so should others.  Common sense
prescribes that idols should be destroyed and smashed, not made and repaired.
 
eiger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Jake Havechek: I think people are randomly targeting statues to pull down at this point.  Anarchy and chaos always ends in destruction for its own sake.

This statue is controversial because it shows an American president with a Black person and a Native American.  Clearly, the left wants statues segregated by race.  George  "segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever" Wallace  would be proud.


Maybe you should educate yourself about the racial ideologies of the time of Roosevelt and when the statue was put up. Maybe you should also think a little bit about the actual composition of the statue and why it might have been composed that way. Then maybe you will realize this is not a statue about "kumbaya" between the races.

Here's a hint: Roosevelt believed that the "civilized races" had a right to police the "uncivilized races" and "help" them through imperial expansion and control. He was a big proponent of our fighting the Filipinos to forcibly take control of their country. That fight featured systemic torture, massacres of noncombatants and the death of between 250,000 to 1,000,000 Filipinos.

That statue is not what people seem to think it is.
 
Mouser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: PapermonkeyExpress: Dork Gently: As opposed to removing statues of the Roosevelt who put 120,000 Americans in internment camps?

I think we are past any ideological point being made.

Right now, it's just pure vandalism that is being endorsed by inaction.

I think you're wrong. There's definitely an ideological point being made, the same with the vandalism of Washington and Jefferson. If you don't think so, you're not listening to them enough.


Oh, people are listening, don't worry about that.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
 "The composition of the Equestrian Statue does not reflect Theodore Roosevelt's legacy," Theodore Roosevelt IV, a great-grandson of the president, said in a statement to the Times. "It is time to move the statue and move forward."


So even his descendant is saying "Yeah, that's really not a great statue."
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

eiger: Since I suspect a lot of folks commenting haven't actually looked at the statue in question, here's a picture. I would suspect this one of those instances where an institution has long wanted to take down a statue but was worried about political/donor blowback so are taking this opportunity to get rid of it when people won't be paying as much attention.

[Fark user image 850x637]


I suspect a lot of folks also don't know about James Fraser or what he had to say about his own sculpture:

"The two figures at [Roosevelt's] side are guides symbolizing the continents of Africa and America, and if you choose may stand for Roosevelt's friendliness to all races." -Sculptor James Earle Fraser, 1940
 
hershy799
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

eiger: Since I suspect a lot of folks commenting haven't actually looked at the statue in question, here's a picture. I would suspect this one of those instances where an institution has long wanted to take down a statue but was worried about political/donor blowback so are taking this opportunity to get rid of it when people won't be paying as much attention.

[Fark user image 850x637]


THIS.

I don't have a problem with TR per se, but this particular statue has gotta go. Replace it with one just of TR.
/Still one of my favorite Presidents, especially given the era in which he lived
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eiger: Dork Gently: Jake Havechek: I think people are randomly targeting statues to pull down at this point.  Anarchy and chaos always ends in destruction for its own sake.

This statue is controversial because it shows an American president with a Black person and a Native American.  Clearly, the left wants statues segregated by race.  George  "segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever" Wallace  would be proud.

Maybe you should educate yourself about the racial ideologies of the time of Roosevelt and when the statue was put up. Maybe you should also think a little bit about the actual composition of the statue and why it might have been composed that way. Then maybe you will realize this is not a statue about "kumbaya" between the races.

Here's a hint: Roosevelt believed that the "civilized races" had a right to police the "uncivilized races" and "help" them through imperial expansion and control. He was a big proponent of our fighting the Filipinos to forcibly take control of their country. That fight featured systemic torture, massacres of noncombatants and the death of between 250,000 to 1,000,000 Filipinos.

That statue is not what people seem to think it is.


Bzzt, wrong.  The people at his side are the guides and they are guiding him, we know this from the words spoken directly by the sculptor.
 
rcain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LaChanz: We're all products of the time we live.


FFS, this ProgLib mindless idiocy is every bit as revolting and idiotic as that the of the MAGAts

And frankly it's it own brand of bigotry against the past and a refusal to acknowledge the progression of society
 
Seabon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not about Roosevelt personally. But don't let that stop this comment-without-RTFA circlejerk:

Ms. Futter made clear that the museum's decision was based on the statue itself - namely its "hierarchical composition"-- and not on Roosevelt, whom the museum continues to honor as "a pioneering conservationist."
"Simply put," she added, "the time has come to move it."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You nut jobs are going to far with this one. And as for the idiotic notion that statues are a 'waste of resources' anyways, just what is the point of art?
 
portnoyd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just take him off the horse. Removes the hierarchy and puts him on equal footing with those who flank him.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Seabon: It's not about Roosevelt personally. But don't let that stop this comment-without-RTFA circlejerk:

Ms. Futter made clear that the museum's decision was based on the statue itself - namely its "hierarchical composition"-- and not on Roosevelt, whom the museum continues to honor as "a pioneering conservationist."
"Simply put," she added, "the time has come to move it."


Simply put, the time has come to test Best Korea's anti-aircraft artillery on morons who favor deconstruction as the primary approach to interpreting statuary.

See how easy this is?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Beta Tested: eiger: Since I suspect a lot of folks commenting haven't actually looked at the statue in question, here's a picture. I would suspect this one of those instances where an institution has long wanted to take down a statue but was worried about political/donor blowback so are taking this opportunity to get rid of it when people won't be paying as much attention.

[Fark user image 850x637]

I suspect a lot of folks also don't know about James Fraser or what he had to say about his own sculpture:

"The two figures at [Roosevelt's] side are guides symbolizing the continents of Africa and America, and if you choose may stand for Roosevelt's friendliness to all races." -Sculptor James Earle Fraser, 1940


...and "if you choose" "may stand for" Roosevelt's friendliness to all races.

i.e. "Sure, if that's what you want to think" and "Art is in the eye of the beholder, and everyone will have their own interpretation."
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Warped.

Just wanted to use the new Fark buzz word that replaces "Trump" as a reason to drink.

Warped!
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eiger: Dork Gently: Jake Havechek: I think people are randomly targeting statues to pull down at this point.  Anarchy and chaos always ends in destruction for its own sake.

This statue is controversial because it shows an American president with a Black person and a Native American.  Clearly, the left wants statues segregated by race.  George  "segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever" Wallace  would be proud.

Maybe you should educate yourself about the racial ideologies of the time of Roosevelt and when the statue was put up. Maybe you should also think a little bit about the actual composition of the statue and why it might have been composed that way. Then maybe you will realize this is not a statue about "kumbaya" between the races.

Here's a hint: Roosevelt believed that the "civilized races" had a right to police the "uncivilized races" and "help" them through imperial expansion and control. He was a big proponent of our fighting the Filipinos to forcibly take control of their country. That fight featured systemic torture, massacres of noncombatants and the death of between 250,000 to 1,000,000 Filipinos.

That statue is not what people seem to think it is.


And do your know what the recent says after the fighting? What America is doing here is not that bad. You know, literacy, land reform, democracy, rule of law and dismantling the Spanish colonial regime.
And guess what, they are still fighting. Maybe we should vilify present day Filipinos for battling the insurgency.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just take down every statue and sell the raw materials to make up for budget shortfalls. I'm sure we can find something wrong with every statue. Because it was my idea, I'll take 1% of the proceeds.
 
links136
‘’ 1 minute ago  

way south: Dork Gently: As opposed to removing statues of the Roosevelt who put 120,000 Americans in internment camps?

I found it interesting which statues they attack. They defaced the civil war monument to a black regiment. They attacked statues of Lincoln, Washington's, and Jefferson (all pivotal in the founding of this nation, the Democratic Party, and the eventual abolition movement headed by the first Republican president). They attacked a statue of Grant, the guy who won the civil war for the union.
In the mean time a statue of Lenin went up in London. Statues to Marx still stand despite them being directly responsible for millions of deaths.  Statues of Churchill (the man who served as a bulwark against fascism, leading to the demise of nazi Germany) have be protected from "anti-fascist" groups.

It doesn't seem to make sense.
...But it kinda does, actually.

The people doing this are kids who's world view is shaped by twitter and bad media reporting. They've decided to take advantage of a protest against police abuse to pretend they are having a revolution. So they go out and find any statue and attack it.
The police don't respond so they attack another. Some spineless mayor will concede and remove a few statues, the mob finds others to get angry about and eventually starts to attack the "good" statues.
There's no methodology. It's pure larp enabled by societies lack of response.

The only rule is the mob won't attack someone it likes. So it won't do this, but I wants to pretend it's doing this.

[Fark user image 850x500]


Manifest destiny.

Your argument is somewhat biased.  Marx was a what, philosopher?  His philosophy of communism was based on native American tribal society, you know, a commune.

Compared to the peasant agricultural slavery that was feudalism, the idea of riding your horse to hunt buffalo and come and go as you please seemed like a dream.

So if he's responsible for millions of deaths, America would be responsible for inspiring the Nazis to discriminate against the Jews they murdered.  So unless I forgot when Marx became dictator and ordered the murder of millions, so you'll have to show your work there.

Either way the point is you care about some statue, not the people actually dying right now.

Especially since all those union leaders used their new army to kill a bunch of natives.  How convenient to forget all that.

Either way I'm pretty sure many x made some point about those who care not for the mass murder being in shock at awe, at the destruction of brick and mortar.  Or statues.

FDR should be rightly criticized for Mount Rushmore.  You carve your assholes into our religious grounds?

Piss off.
 
