(Axios)   WHO reports highest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide...a "world record" so to speak
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[V3-part2] Corona race meme 2 (Brazil ascension)
Youtube RDFJyooifAA
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brazil and the U.S.

India, making us look bad...with three times our population.

Sigh.

/figures, with Bolsonaro and Trump sucking each other off so publicly for so long.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ er, wait...
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why it matters:Because duh
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Brazil and the U.S.

India, making us look bad...with three times our population.

Sigh.

/figures, with Bolsonaro and Trump sucking each other off so publicly for so long.


DRINK! I ARE FUNNAY
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't blame it on Trump's Tulsa Tent Circus...yet.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they won't get fooled again.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess my Brazil nut party is off this year.


I'll cancel the waxings and thongs now.... ;-(
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really starting to think that we should just let this beast run it's course over the world.  There is no way in hell your going to convince the mass of ignorance on this rock we call Earth to adhere to containment.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highest single-day increase so far
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and that's with a bunch of banana republics like the US and Columbia undertesting and underreporting.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proton: I'm really starting to think that we should just let this beast run it's course over the world.  There is no way in hell your going to convince the mass of ignorance on this rock we call Earth to adhere to containment.


How do you successfully quarantine a global populace is the biggest issue.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is +7600 new cases so far today on Worldometers.info.  Far out ahead of the pack. Mexico and Pakistan are gunning for that top daily spot though.
 
mackepayson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: And they won't get fooled again.

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


Daltrey got a little of that Karen look going on.

Hard to unsee.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A mask order for businesses finally went into effect today. Seems like it's gonna be too late, hospitalization rates are a lagging indicator and we're rocketing toward ICU capacity. I came back negative on Friday after my second contact with an infected person in less than a month but I'm resigned to the inevitability of catching it eventually at this point.

I hope it gets real enough for more people to start being more cautious, late is still better than never.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have to outrun the virus. I just have to outrun you.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: proton: I'm really starting to think that we should just let this beast run it's course over the world.  There is no way in hell your going to convince the mass of ignorance on this rock we call Earth to adhere to containment.

How do you successfully quarantine a global populace is the biggest issue.


Earth is pretty well shut off from the rest of the universe, so at least aliens are safe.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent.fhou1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: proton: I'm really starting to think that we should just let this beast run it's course over the world.  There is no way in hell your going to convince the mass of ignorance on this rock we call Earth to adhere to containment.

How do you successfully quarantine a global populace is the biggest issue.


Here in the US, quarantine isn't actually mandatory. If every single person would follow every single rule, this would dwindle quickly. But we're just too stubborn to do it. You have people that think they're not manly if they wear a mask. You've got people thinking it's all fake news. You've got people that absolutely refuse to care about somebody other than themselves. You've got people that think they are being patriotic if they were a mask. You simply cannot fight that level of stupidity.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it looks like the 'Rona is Going Mobile again.
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: proton: I'm really starting to think that we should just let this beast run it's course over the world.  There is no way in hell your going to convince the mass of ignorance on this rock we call Earth to adhere to containment.

How do you successfully quarantine a global populace is the biggest issue.


Enlighten the worlds population with studies that have seen this scenario coming for decades.  The fact is this is just a tooth ache.  Future pandemics will are predicted to be much worse.

/slashy says stay away from polar regions.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll bet tomorrow is another "record"! It's like saying, "today is the latest date in history!!!" Well, yeah, until tomorrow.. This type of sensationalism is not going to end well. THE SKY IS FALLING!!!! We gotta GET Trump!!
 
brizzle365
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: A mask order for businesses finally went into effect today. Seems like it's gonna be too late, hospitalization rates are a lagging indicator and we're rocketing toward ICU capacity. I came back negative on Friday after my second contact with an infected person in less than a month but I'm resigned to the inevitability of catching it eventually at this point.

I hope it gets real enough for more people to start being more cautious, late is still better than never.


At this point, I think everyone is going to catch it. I, personally, am not one who is harping about herd immunity, as I don't think we have a good enough understanding as to if herd immunity will work or not. But I think everyone is going to have to deal with it at some point. And while I hope herd immunity will work, I'm not as willing to put everyone in danger to find out. Not everyone is going to survive that and I'm not asking anyone to sacrifice their grandmothers to figure it out, either.
 
LessO2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
US election boils down to a referendum on whether the country will actually address the problem on a national level.  Farking sad it has come down to this, but here we are.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: proton: I'm really starting to think that we should just let this beast run it's course over the world.  There is no way in hell your going to convince the mass of ignorance on this rock we call Earth to adhere to containment.

How do you successfully quarantine a global populace is the biggest issue.


Make sure they don't leave the planet?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: I'll bet tomorrow is another "record"! It's like saying, "today is the latest date in history!!!" Well, yeah, until tomorrow.. This type of sensationalism is not going to end well. THE SKY IS FALLING!!!! We gotta GET Trump!!


"Slow down the testing, please."
 
brizzle365
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
feel like this is needed here.

The Who - Bargain
Youtube Ka_pPf7OqiE
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder exactly when Barron realized he is smarter than his Dad.
 
kyuzokai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
52 for Japan, despite toothless lockdown and virtually no social distancing. WEAR YOUR DAMN MASKS PEOPLE!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Random Anonymous Blackmail: proton: I'm really starting to think that we should just let this beast run it's course over the world.  There is no way in hell your going to convince the mass of ignorance on this rock we call Earth to adhere to containment.

How do you successfully quarantine a global populace is the biggest issue.

Earth is pretty well shut off from the rest of the universe, so at least aliens are safe.


Aliens will just put the probe on a six foot stick
 
Pinner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Prof. Frink: Random Anonymous Blackmail: proton: I'm really starting to think that we should just let this beast run it's course over the world.  There is no way in hell your going to convince the mass of ignorance on this rock we call Earth to adhere to containment.

How do you successfully quarantine a global populace is the biggest issue.

Earth is pretty well shut off from the rest of the universe, so at least aliens are safe.

Aliens will just put the probe on a six foot stick


To pry out lightbulbs.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: I'll bet tomorrow is another "record"! It's like saying, "today is the latest date in history!!!" Well, yeah, until tomorrow.. This type of sensationalism is not going to end well. THE SKY IS FALLING!!!! We gotta GET Trump!!


You sound poor.
 
Vhale
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Given that story about Siberia's heat wave I can't help but think its for the best. The world needs the black plague to deal with things as they are now. COVID isn't up to snuff but people are working to make it catch up.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pinner: chitownmike: Prof. Frink: Random Anonymous Blackmail: proton: I'm really starting to think that we should just let this beast run it's course over the world.  There is no way in hell your going to convince the mass of ignorance on this rock we call Earth to adhere to containment.

How do you successfully quarantine a global populace is the biggest issue.

Earth is pretty well shut off from the rest of the universe, so at least aliens are safe.

Aliens will just put the probe on a six foot stick

To pry out lightbulbs.


We don't need to talk about your kinks
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: I'll bet tomorrow is another "record"!


I mean... maybe, but since we're talking about new cases in any given 24 hour period, not necessarily.

It's like saying, "today is the latest date in history!!!"

No. No, it is not. See the prior comment. It's total new cases, not total cases.

Well, yeah, until tomorrow.. This type of sensationalism is not going to end well. THE SKY IS FALLING!!!! We gotta GET Trump!!

I mean, he's an astonishingly stupid and incompetent person, yes, but I don't think even he's such a fark up that he's somehow responsible for all the case increases on that planet. That's what "worldwide" means. Across the whole world.

What's truly amazing about your post, though, is that you didn't even have to RTFA to know all the things you said are completely wrong, you just had to comprehend the headline on Fark.
 
proton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vhale: Given that story about Siberia's heat wave I can't help but think its for the best. The world needs the black plague to deal with things as they are now. COVID isn't up to snuff but people are working to make it catch up.


^^^    Adhere to this comment.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Percise1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yes, because people are ignorant assholes who are led by ignorant assholes, who mislead them for reasons fun and profit. It's a schitt show of malice and spite all the way down...
Then there's the "I got Jesus in my veins" crowd... *rolleyes*


PunGent: India, making us look bad...with three times our population.


Actually, I seriously doubt that. That's just the numbers being reported for several reasons, a big one being lack of testing/medical access.
The reports from that country are not good and I suspect they are just ramping up.
 
rcain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*meh* I'll just sit here eating popcorn and wait for their inevitable retraction or correction later today or early tomorrow

Does anyone give a flying fark what the WHO has to say anymore? Seems they shiat the bed every single day
 
