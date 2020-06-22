 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   The one topic guaranteed to cause a heated debate: How to fold towels   (news.com.au) divider line
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any style is fine, origami style so they are all points if you want, but fold them consistently or the world will explode and everyone dies.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A long-ago ex and I used to have regular fights because I didn't fold the towels the way she wanted. They had to be perfectly folded in the "B" style of TFA or she'd fly into a rage. It may not have been the only thing wrong with the relationship.

Current eventual-ex is content to leave them piled in the laundry basket.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In my pursuit to be as contrarian as possible I would like to introduce you to the triangle fold,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
 Hey Ma ! Am I doing it right?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It depends on how big you linen closet is, and the size of the towels.
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Half-Half-Half is how I fold them
 
