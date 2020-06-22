 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHYY)   Right wing extremists have turned to using vehicles to target protestors, at least 50 attacks in the past month   (whyy.org) divider line
26
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

818 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Jun 2020 at 8:04 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Right wing extremists, including everyone in the article, are going to prison.
And thanks to systemic racism, prisons are full of Black folk.
And in prison, you can't walk away from them.
Have fun, y'all!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good people

Both sides.

Scum president
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They are using vehicles to attack innocents.
Reminds me just a smidge of 9/11.
But don't you dare call them terrorists.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm old enough to remember when "driving a vehicle into a crowd of people you dislike for ideological reasons" was called "terrorism."
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They're probably too fat and slow (mentally and physically) to get out of the car, so they just run people over. That, or angry FoxNooz viewers who can't see and thought the crowd of people was a farmers' market.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They learned it by watching the NYPD
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: I'm old enough to remember when "driving a vehicle into a crowd of people you dislike for ideological reasons" was called "terrorism."


No, it's "terrorism" when it's a brown person. When it's a white person driving it's a "vehicle attack on protesters." And when it's a cop driving it's "rioters were injured in a run-in with police after protests turned violent".
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: They're probably too fat and slow (mentally and physically) to get out of the car, so they just run people over.


10% of these terrorist attacks are committed by cops, so, yeah, you're probably spot on there.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is not hard to disable a car.  There is a reason that infantry hang out near tanks since many tanks have been lost to a brave lone guy with a desperate intent to stop it.  One guy who changed my tires would take the wheel off the car, kick the vale stem to break and deflate the tire.  A few bounces to the tire removal machine and the bead would be completely broken and it might have saved him 30 seconds a tire.  In the Arab Spring, protesters would tape signs over the front of the cars blocking the airflow and overheating the engine.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Antifa made them do it!
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: It is not hard to disable a car.  There is a reason that infantry hang out near tanks since many tanks have been lost to a brave lone guy with a desperate intent to stop it.  One guy who changed my tires would take the wheel off the car, kick the vale stem to break and deflate the tire.  A few bounces to the tire removal machine and the bead would be completely broken and it might have saved him 30 seconds a tire.  In the Arab Spring, protesters would tape signs over the front of the cars blocking the airflow and overheating the engine.


True, though it does tend to be difficult to remove a tire from a moving car
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
 What kind of person attacks people with a vehicle? Cowards, the answer is cowards.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I see the photo illustrating "50+ vehicle attacks in the last month" has been changed from one where the pedestrians were charged with crimes (but the driver was not) to one that is three years old.
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: I'm old enough to remember when "driving a vehicle into a crowd of people you dislike for ideological reasons" was called "terrorism."


Terrorism is a word reserved for brown skinned people who read the wrong holy book

But, we are working to expand that definition to anyone who even so much as protests against fascism
 
Mouser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: I see the photo illustrating "50+ vehicle attacks in the last month" has been changed from one where the pedestrians were charged with crimes (but the driver was not) to one that is three years old.


Shouldn't the headline read "Protestors have turned to attacking people in cars"?
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Megathuma: They are using vehicles to attack innocents.
Reminds me just a smidge of 9/11.
But don't you dare call them terrorists.


First thing I thought of as well, but you worded it better than I could.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: What kind of person attacks people with a vehicle? Cowards, the answer is cowards.


Some people have a lot of their identity tied up in their vehicles. They view the vehicle as an extension of themselves, and often buy something to give themselves something they don't have, such as a wuss buying a giant pickup truck or a tinydick with a Hummer because they have issues. You know the type. It is not surprising that they would use the vehicle to lash out.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In other news, gun control is working.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Conservatives who feel threatened by Western freedoms tend to like driving vehicles over people. It's all the rage these days, from ISIS to incels.
 
OldJames
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least there is no bad news about top wing extremists. Left wing and right wing extremists are going to town with the violence right now. Terrible actions by terrible people.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can see it now. A month from now I'll be arguing that there should be no problem with protestors laying down spike strips around their gatherings so long as they pick them up after the demonstration.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They've been saying that a car is just as dangerous as a gun for years.

Guess they finally started listening to themselves/
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mouser: Dork Gently: I see the photo illustrating "50+ vehicle attacks in the last month" has been changed from one where the pedestrians were charged with crimes (but the driver was not) to one that is three years old.

Shouldn't the headline read "Protestors have turned to attacking people in cars"?


Could be.  Most of the civilian incidents still have uncertain motives.

But one of the people who has been charged is a KKK member, so there's a hook for dishonest hacks to attribute all the incidents to "right wing extremists".
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ruh-roh!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nullav: I can see it now. A month from now I'll be arguing that there should be no problem with protestors laying down spike strips around their gatherings so long as they pick them up after the demonstration.


Why wait? There is an obvious danger now.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.