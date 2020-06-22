 Skip to content
 
(New York Daily News)   Well at least the babies were not put into cages   (nydailynews.com) divider line
holdmybones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What is it with Maricopa County?
Oh yeah. Arizona.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't think he thought his evil plan all the way through.

/Utah needs babies like Eskimos need ice.
//I'm sure I'm not supposed to say that, but I'm too old to know why
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, our website is currently unavailable in most European countries. We are engaged on the issue and committed to looking at options that support our full range of digital offerings to the EU market. We continue to identify technical compliance solutions that will provide all readers with our award-winning journalism.Copyright © 2018, Daily News

----

Yeah, pull your thumb out of your ass, stop goofing off at work, and just sort it out already. If FOX can do it, so can you.
 
Peki
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Assume all Eskimos live in igloos much? 

Try this one instead, without the people: Utah needs babies like Antarctica needs more ice.

/but hey, good on you for recognizing there was bias there!
//notice in the first you said Utah, not "Mormons" ;)
 
links136
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Your geriatric boomer occupying lethargic thin witted homo ass could say Inuit possibly out of respect, but hey who needs that shiat.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Duh, you can charge more if they're free range.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Holy shiat
 
links136
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He also faces between three and 12.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections in his first case and between six months and four years in prison for the second case.

Well, I can sleep easy knowing public officials abusing their elected position to profit off baby smuggling, are being potentially punished as much as that dude with an ounce of pot.

Clearly the rule of law spies equally.

I SAID EQUALLY.
 
starsrift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

You could just read it as "We don't want to comply with EU privacy laws".
 
hestheone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

What about the Yupik, you racist bastard?
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Inuit, not Eskimos.
 
rcain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Mr. Petersen must now answer for his crimes. It doesn't matter if you're politically connected, wealthy, or an elected official, the rule of law applies equally to everyone."

Oh how quaint. Someone needs to tell this rube that in America some people are more equal than others. This guy's "political clout" wasn't anywhere near enough to put him into the lawless elite class
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It's been two years already. They're clearly not even trying.

/ Just get a VPN.
// I imagine even a free one would be good enough. I can't imagine they care about enforcing the GDPR any more then complying with it.
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you can't get out of something, it's a cage
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I was thinking Inuit but maybe First Nation People of the Arctic might be more accurate.

As in First Nation People of the Arctic Pies.

We should probably ask someone.
 
