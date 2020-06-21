 Skip to content
(CBC)   Covid 19 means the borders are closed. American malingerers in Banff National park charged $1200 CAD. Or $20 American bucks   (cbc.ca) divider line
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oy! Please stop making fun of the Canadian peso or I'll be forced to politely ask you again.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That joke hasn't aged well.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They need to criminally charge every one of those motherf*ckers. We worked really hard to get our numbers this low, and some disease-ridden 'muricans are going to come here and f*ck that up, I don't think so. There are some real selfish bastards down there.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not that farking hard for a Canadian who wants to get to the USA to do so, and the same is said for the USA to Canada.

People just have to farking want to and give a shiat.

no one does. Canada doesn't exist and is a lie.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't somebody already mention the theory that Americans are getting into Canada by pretending to be on their way to Alaska? We obviously are going to need two Beautiful walls, about 9,000-10,000 kilometers (or even miles) long and staffed by Mexicans.

Good thing Mexico has agreed to send us more Mexican farm workers despite the Covid deaths. Maybe we should put in an order for 10,000,000 Mexicans to guard our borders, after the Elections are over, of course, and they are not needed to write in Hillary Clinton.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Kirablue42: It's not that farking hard for a Canadian who wants to get to the USA to do so, and the same is said for the USA to Canada.

People just have to farking want to and give a shiat.

no one does. Canada doesn't exist and is a lie.


Uh-oh. He's got the dirt on Banff National Park really being in Alaska. Code Beaver! Code Beaver!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RainDawg: That joke hasn't aged well.


Trump dollars. You can only spend them at Trump Land. They're like money that nobody takes anywhere, even in Trump Land stores and rides. Only "fun". You know, like the "Disney Money" they sell you at Disney World and Disney Land. They don't even take it in the "Park", although you might be able to negotiate with hookers.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
our money is worth more than yours. your country is in ruin. we beat covid. stay the fark out.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Willing to negotiate the exchange rate...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean, isn't hiking social distancing?

/fark them
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puffy999: I mean, isn't hiking social distancing?

/fark them


Unless you're talking about hiking the Appalachian trail, if you know what I mean.
 
powhound
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some Americans are idiots. You'all should just close the border. There are other ways to get to Alaska.
 
reveal101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In rural BC here and most here still believe it's a hoax. The Americans crossing the border won't matter much when the small town locals are still coughing in each others faces like nothing is wrong.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I suggest we build a wall.  A big beautiful wall, the likes of which no one has ever seen (especially Mexico... one that works)...  And make the Americans pay for it.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kirablue42: It's not that farking hard for a Canadian who wants to get to the USA to do so, and the same is said for the USA to Canada.

People just have to farking want to and give a shiat.

no one does. Canada doesn't exist and is a lie.


Are you you high or drunk?
 
