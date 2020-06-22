 Skip to content
Santa Anita
    Jose Valdivia Jr., finish line of a race, Santa Anita, 4-year-old colt, right knee, Brian Koriner, Jay Em Ess Stable  
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betters gonna bet.....isn't there one category  for "Dead" last??
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird uncles must have a stronger lobby than I give them credit for.  They're the only people who actually go to the track to pick their ponies any more...And apparently they have enough pull in government that a sport that regularly results in the deaths of animals for mass entertainment is still a thing.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The attending veterinarian determined it was an unrecoverable injury.

Yet wildlife vets can fit a prosthetic leg to an elephant that lost its leg to a landmine
https://youtu.be/Yyp4alF7iL0

The colt was 4. That's 1/10th it's lifespan. That's like "Sorry, 10 year old Timmy. You broke your leg. We're gonna take you out back and shoot you now. Tough luck, kid."

puffy999
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Robinfro: The attending veterinarian determined it was an unrecoverable injury.

Yet wildlife vets can fit a prosthetic leg to an elephant that lost its leg to a landmine
https://youtu.be/Yyp4alF7iL0

The colt was 4. That's 1/10th it's lifespan. That's like "Sorry, 10 year old Timmy. You broke your leg. We're gonna take you out back and shoot you now. Tough luck, kid."

Imagine if elephants had giraffe legs. Thoroughbred horses are kinda like that.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I read that headline to the tune of The Residents: Santa Dog (1972 version).
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess they'll race them as long as people breed them, and they can find people small enough to ride them.

Think they breed the next generation of jockey with as much intent as they do the ponies?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Simple fix. Put the owner down with the horse.

And quit.....hmmmm....nagging!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
