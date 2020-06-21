 Skip to content
(WRAL) Video of a NC female teacher known for her research work on right-wing extremist groups, is assaulted by a right wing extremist. Tag is for him and the other right winger that was arrested a minute later
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Dear God.
Their surnames are "Hightower" and "Overman"?
Honestly, it writes itself.
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The master race...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Chabash: The master race...


wwwcache.wral.comView Full Size

Indeed.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess she touched a nerve?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"What? Can't I put them in their place?"

The puzzled looks on their faces as they immediately got matching bracelets was classic.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Chabash: The master race...

[wwwcache.wral.com image 491x360]
Indeed.


Yep..Fat, middle aged, ruddy faced white men with goatees/beards...That pretty much stock character
at this point...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why would they assault a video when she was standing right there?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Next she'll walk in parts of Detroit and Chicago and see what happens.
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why is everyone fat?
 
dracos31
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Next she'll walk in parts of Detroit and Chicago and see what happens.


She'll be treated respectfully and not attacked by your Nazi buddies?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: Why is everyone fat?


Murica
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Next she'll walk in parts of Detroit and Chicago and see what happens.


A disagreement about pizza?
 
hestheone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Punched her on the arm?
 
Valacirca
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Next she'll walk in parts of Detroit and Chicago and see what happens.


"Uh oh, some racists got arrested, better make a racist non-sequitur because I'm a racist piece of shiat."
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Benevolent Misanthrope: Chabash: The master race...

[wwwcache.wral.com image 491x360]
Indeed.

Yep..Fat, middle aged, ruddy faced white men with goatees/beards...That pretty much stock character
at this point...


Damn, it's really weird to see people you know a bit in the news. Tony and Megan could just go for a bit of a jog.  The master race there would keel over and die trying to keep up with them.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Why would they assault a video when she was standing right there?


They are North Carolina racists. That's the extreme farking left of the IQ Bell Curve.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Next she'll walk in parts of Detroit and Chicago and see what happens.


Ooga Booga! Cities are scary!

You utter coward.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Next she'll walk in parts of Detroit and Chicago and see what happens.


She fixes the cable?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I want to speak to Commissioner Gordon!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oblio13
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Video looks like she shoved Batman. Did I miss something?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: "I want to speak to Commissioner Gordon!"
[Fark user image 640x360]


This is the Worst. Arrest. Ever.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Oblio13: Video looks like she shoved Batman. Did I miss something?


That wasn't her, that was someone on Batman's team.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Christopher Overman was arrested and charged for assault on a female

I had not heard of this specific charge before, so I looked it up.

Assault on a Female is a Class A1 misdemeanor punishable by a maximum sentence of 150 days in jail. This is an extremely common charge that can arise in the area of domestic households, as often times verbal arguments between people in a dating or marital relationship can lead to physical confrontations. For men, this is especially problematic, due to the extra protection our laws afford females as it pertains to being the victim of an assault. To meet the elements of Assault on a Female, an adult male (over the age of eighteen) must commit an assault or battery on a female.

Many people find themselves asking how a statute such as this one can pass constitutional muster, given that it punishes males more severely than females for the exact same conduct. For example, a female who assaults a female can only be found guilty of a simple assault (a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by a maximum sentence of 120 days in jail), whereas a male who does the exact same thing is subject to a harsher punishment and a higher class charge. However, the North Carolina Court of Appeals, in the case of State v. Gurganus, 39 N.C. App. 395, 250 S.E.2d 668 (1979), found it was constitutional, and since then Courts in North Carolina have repeatedly upheld it under the legal doctrine of stare decisis (that where a Court has determined a point of law, later Courts generally follow in their footsteps and come to the same result).
 
starsrift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Video of a teacher being assaulted" shows a woman pushing two guys and then the guys getting arrested, apparently for daring to be in this Karen's way.

I'm sure there's more to this encounter, but that's what the video shows.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The best part is where "Fatman" looks like he's getting ready to cry when the cuffs go on.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't understand the whole sequence of events.  I'm assuming some anti-racists and racists clashed.  All good so far.

The first women seemed to be wanted to get past the people blocking the sidewalk.  She shoved racist #1 out of her way, and swatted anti racist out of the way as well with a good smack to the camera with the overly large lens.  I have questions about this?

Racist guy #1 also smacked anti racist man's camera, and the police jumped into action. He got a disorderly conduct charge.  Racist guy #2 later smacked anti racist woman in the camera area, and was likewise apprehended immediately and charged with assault on a female, possibly because he drove the phone into her face.  I get these parts.

Questions:
- What was the role of the first woman?  Just someone who wanted to walk past the scene and got shove'y?
Indiscriminately barging through?
- Was she with the first racist, and that's why she felt comfortable putting hands on him, and smacking the anti-racist?
- Why wasn't she also arrested?  Because she was impeded?  Was she the police chief's wife? Some other reason?
-  Has camera technology improved since back in the day that such a long lens would be at all effective in a short distance/high movement situation?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Valacirca: Deep Contact: Next she'll walk in parts of Detroit and Chicago and see what happens.

"Uh oh, some racists got arrested, better make a racist non-sequitur because I'm a racist piece of shiat."


I know. The truth hurts. Always use the everyone is a racist response.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can't beat her with logic and reason so they just beat her. Seems like the rights MO like when I used logic and reason to counter some of the trumpers in my family. One threatened to kill me the rest just flipped out and foamed at the mouth.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Of course one of the guys thinks he is being like Batman.

/Bet all his usernames and passwords have 007 and/or 69 in them.
 
starsrift
‘’ less than a minute ago  

starsrift: "Video of a teacher being assaulted" shows a woman pushing two guys and then the guys getting arrested, apparently for daring to be in this Karen's way.

I'm sure there's more to this encounter, but that's what the video shows.


And when I say "Karen", I don't mean it as a dismissive term for white women of middle age. She's unironically rocking a Karen haircut. She looks like the full Karen.
 
