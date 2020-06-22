 Skip to content
 
(Huffington Post Canada)   Security Theater makes me sick   (huffingtonpost.ca) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get the fast pass, Scrubby!

/ which is a mixture of the words Scrub and Sub

// a Scrub is a guy who thinks that he's fly; but, he's really more of a buster
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TSA.

Sigh
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I believe absolutely that that contributed to the spread of the coronavirus."

Well, if you believe that, I guess it will make for more convincing testimony in the inevitable lawsuit for monies.  I mean, you are the TSA expert on stuff and all.  Probably some talk shows need your input too.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mystery Science Theater makes me laugh.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow, I feel all kinds of secure.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anyone catch the 60 Minutes segment on government whistle blowers? Agency is completely hamstrung by lack of appointments to its board.
 
Alebak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When has TSA actually helped?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
F*ckup 4,721 by the Trump administration regarding COVID.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do u think it's fly when the economy shuts down for the summer?

/I hate girls who wear Abercrombie & Fitch
//sometimes hate my kid for ever making me aware of that song
 
6nome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can feel the TSA
 
