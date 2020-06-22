 Skip to content
(TMZ)   The NYPD chokehold ban is going as assumed it would in less than a week   (tmz.com) divider line
22
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm sure the officer will receive immediate paid leave to think about this
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hey Bill de Blasio and Dermot Shea, arrest these assholes and charge them.

And tell that racist fark Pat Lynch to choke on his own rhetoric.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Weird. I can't believe banning chokeholds for the third time didn't fix the problem. Perhaps they should try another ban.
 
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Codenamechaz: Weird. I can't believe banning chokeholds for the third time didn't fix the problem. Perhaps they should try another ban.


Surely a fourth ban would do it.

/choke holds were already banned when eric garner was murdered
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Charge them with assault and fire them all.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The cops will remain a f*cking criminal gang for as long as their criminality has no consequences.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As I explained to a family member. Cops are like junkyard dogs. They can't be retrained or rehabilitated and will need to be left somewhere away from people. This is where we are at. Disband, background check and start over.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
White kids challenging the cops and recording this.  This is not a white/black thing.  This is about pigs.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ltnor: As I explained to a family member. Cops are like junkyard dogs. They can't be retrained or rehabilitated and will need to be left somewhere away from people. This is where we are at. Disband, background check and start over.


The NYPD knows the "bad apples". They have all the records. All the complaints. All the evidence
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

styckx: I'm sure the officer will receive immediate paid leave to think about this


He has been suspended without pay. This is progress.
 
anfrind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
NYPD is a terrorist organization.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Superstipicious
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cops acting with impunity?

Whoda' thunk it.

Charge them.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
 its not like we ain't
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Asa Phelps: Codenamechaz: Weird. I can't believe banning chokeholds for the third time didn't fix the problem. Perhaps they should try another ban.

Surely a fourth ban would do it.

/choke holds were already banned when eric garner was murdered


"Reform the police" still buys into the "few bad apples" mentality.

Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Wf4cea5oObY


Defund the police.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Asa Phelps: Codenamechaz: Weird. I can't believe banning chokeholds for the third time didn't fix the problem. Perhaps they should try another ban.

Surely a fourth ban would do it.

/choke holds were already banned when eric garner was murdered

"Reform the police" still buys into the "few bad apples" mentality.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wf4cea5o​ObY]

Defund the police.


Thanks for this weekly thing

I have to give Oliver credit because yelling for 22 minutes is not as fun as it was 10 years ago
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anfrind: NYPD is a terrorist organization.


I was going to correct that to criminal organization but then I thought about it. If they were strong-arming and abusing everyone, it would be criminal (very). However, they generally target non-whites. This targeting is intended to suppress only a segment of the populous which makes it terroristic.

You are absolutely correct and changed my thinking. Thanks.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

styckx: I'm sure the officer will receive immediate paid leave to think about this


The headline and the first sentence of the article both state that he was suspended without pay.

He'll likely be charged too.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She was a long cold woman in a dress
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Updated: suspended without pay. Good.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: styckx: I'm sure the officer will receive immediate paid leave to think about this

The headline and the first sentence of the article both state that he was suspended without pay.

He'll likely be charged too.


The article was updated well after the link was originally submitted
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Updated: suspended without pay. Good.


I assume FOP makes up the missing pay from the strike fund or something?
 
