(Maclean's)   Nova Scotia mass shooter withdrew nearly a half million in cash before the shootings directly from a Brinks depot which is consistent with how police informants are paid. Things are getting weird   (macleans.ca) divider line
    Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Informant, Bank, Agent provocateur, Organized crime, Gabriel Wortman, United States Marshals Service  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Inquest now.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Inquest now.


No need the Liberals solved it all with a gun ban. I'm not sure if it applies to illegal weapons stockpiled by police informants we'll need to wait for a final ruling on that one.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I doubt he was a police informant. Doesnt mean that he didnt have friends in the police who supported his cause, tho.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: I doubt he was a police informant. Doesnt mean that he didnt have friends in the police who supported his cause, tho.


Probably not but there is enough police incompetence that an inquest is needed. The RCMP ignored clear warnings AND shot up a fire department but they seem to have gotten away with it. In most jobs shooting at the fire department would at least go in your personnel file but for some reason if you're a cop it's just another day at the office.
 
theguyyousaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a thick plot there.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that is really quite odd. He had money from somewhere to fund his OCD policeman hobby. Then again, wasn't he some kind of dentist or something?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can imagine scenarios in which this activity was part of his fantasy life and the money was entirely licit and his own.

I can imagine scenarios in which the Hells Angels and drugs are blown wide open, probably a funnel from Nova Scotia drug drops (or even drops in Newfoundland or the other Atlantic Provinces) come into Canada or transit through Canada into the gigantic US market via NS.

I will withhold judgment and avoid conspiracy theories, but there is a lot of plausability floating around the case all of a sudden, looking for facts to latch onto and ground themselves.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'd think you'd have a blast with the money before you did the other blasting

(Then maybe your grudges and grievances might have faded away)
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa. That's farked up.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame Canada - South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut (3/9) Movie CLIP (1999) HD
Youtube bOR38552MJA
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alert Alex Jones.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I can imagine scenarios in which this activity was part of his fantasy life and the money was entirely licit and his own.

I can imagine scenarios in which the Hells Angels and drugs are blown wide open, probably a funnel from Nova Scotia drug drops (or even drops in Newfoundland or the other Atlantic Provinces) come into Canada or transit through Canada into the gigantic US market via NS.

I will withhold judgment and avoid conspiracy theories, but there is a lot of plausability floating around the case all of a sudden, looking for facts to latch onto and ground themselves.


Man, I love your schtick. Big fan.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. RCMP pay their informants HALF A MILLION BUCKS??? This is outrageous! Say, anybody happen to know how do I become one?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
In Spanish, that means 'does not go Scotia'

/ study it out
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If they don't find you handsome, they should at least find you handy
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: Wait. RCMP pay their informants HALF A MILLION BUCKS??? This is outrageous! Say, anybody happen to know how do I become one?


Do you know Jim or Jim knows you?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ive been trying to warn you guys about these seal clubbing lunatics for years
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pow, right in the maple syrup kisser.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ok, I think I need to reread the article.

I don't recall it saying that they bothered to ask Brinks where the fark the money was from, or why they allowed the transaction.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Ok, I think I need to reread the article.

I don't recall it saying that they bothered to ask Brinks where the fark the money was from, or why they allowed the transaction.


They did.  Brinks refused to comment.  It's right in middle of article right after the quotes with the banker.
 
Emposter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are we supposed to believe the RCMP pays criminal informants half a million dollars for their services?  That seems unlikely.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: Wait. RCMP pay their informants HALF A MILLION BUCKS??? This is outrageous! Say, anybody happen to know how do I become one?


Headline on Fark is inaccurate (shocking I know).
It's money for a buy.
The plan is to get it back at some point.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
one of his police replica cars

That's a huge red flag.  Don't a lot of serial killers drive cop or cop-like cars?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: If they don't find you handsome, they should at least find you handy


bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Emposter: Are we supposed to believe the RCMP pays criminal informants half a million dollars for their services?  That seems unlikely.


No.
Submitter didn't even read the article.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Inquest now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chakat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Ok, I think I need to reread the article.

I don't recall it saying that they bothered to ask Brinks where the fark the money was from, or why they allowed the transaction.


They did. It's in the same paragraph as CIBC's non-statement "Brinks did not reply to questions about the transaction."
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dkulprit: GrogSmash: Ok, I think I need to reread the article.

I don't recall it saying that they bothered to ask Brinks where the fark the money was from, or why they allowed the transaction.

They did.  Brinks refused to comment.  It's right in middle of article right after the quotes with the banker.


Yup, missed that.

Bank says the transferred the cash to Brinks...  from who's account?  Bank and RCMP say its consistent with their SOP, and a citizen can't make a withdrawal from Brinks...

Someone got 'sum 'spaining to do Lucy!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The RCMP Operations Manual, a copy of which was obtained by Maclean's, authorizes the force to mislead all but the courts in order to conceal the identity of confidential informants and agent sources.

"The identity of a source must be protected at all times except when the administration of justice requires otherwise, i.e. a member cannot mislead a court in any proceeding in order to protect a source."

Protect the source? At this point "From whom?" is a fair question.

Our own bush-league Redcaps are already sure Gabriel Wortman's mass murder/suicide was part of a "Librano" plot to make gun owners look bad. We need to know the truth of what the hell happened here and we need it now.

(Americans: Your image of an RCMP officer may still be Dudley Do-Right. Think again.)
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've never heard of this story or publication.  Canada peeps, is this real or a bunch of crankerey?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Champion of the Sun: I've never heard of this story or publication.  Canada peeps, is this real or a bunch of crankerey?


Macleans is one of our few monthly news periodicals that actually has well researched news.  Politics and slant are a little not to my taste, but such is life.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Champion of the Sun: I've never heard of this story or publication.  Canada peeps, is this real or a bunch of crankerey?


It is reliable if slighly right leaning. Its university ranking issue is garbage though
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Tr0mBoNe: Inquest now.

No need the Liberals solved it all with a gun ban. I'm not sure if it applies to illegal weapons stockpiled by police informants we'll need to wait for a final ruling on that one.


Huh. The right wing nutjob is buying into a nutty conspiracy theory. Interesting.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't worry, in the afterlife he apologized sincerely to his victims for acting out due to his mental illness. They all saw the tragedy of a mentally ill man destroyed by succumbing to his symptoms and promptly forgave him. They're now all enjoying some poutine and lacrosse in the green fields of Canadian heaven where never a snow flake falls.
 
trialpha
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Our own bush-league Redcaps are already sure Gabriel Wortman's mass murder/suicide was part of a "Librano" plot to make gun owners look bad. We need to know the truth of what the hell happened here and we need it now.


You'd think that if the "Libranos" were going to go to all that effort to make a conspiracy, they'd do if for more than a ban on assault weapons. You'd expect at least handgun-ban level ROI.
 
Big Dave
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
guy had a fake cop car and uniform - I wouldn't put it past Canadian bank guards to just hand over 500k if the guy looked ledgit.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
things are getting weird subby?  Seriously?

you don't know weird...

DJ Snake, Lil Jon - Turn Down for What
Youtube HMUDVMiITOU


Yes it's that girl you have been seeing lately in the sign flipping progressive commercial
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: RTOGUY: Tr0mBoNe: Inquest now.

No need the Liberals solved it all with a gun ban. I'm not sure if it applies to illegal weapons stockpiled by police informants we'll need to wait for a final ruling on that one.

Huh. The right wing nutjob is buying into a nutty conspiracy theory. Interesting.


I don't buy the conspiracy theory but what we do know is this:

1) interviews with his neighbours mention they called the police because the guy was beating his common law wife and he openly told those neighbours about his illegal guns.
2) The RCMP did nothing.

Shortly following this event the government took swift action to take guns from legal gun owners. Part of Justin's reasoning for the ban was to protect vulnerable women and girls like for example the one beaten by this nutjob who owned guns purchased illegally and who also didn't have a license to possess them. I don't buy this as a false flag (mostly because I don't believe the RCMP is competent enough to pull it off) but I do know bullshiat scapegoating when I see it.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Big Dave: guy had a fake cop car and uniform - I wouldn't put it past Canadian bank guards to just hand over 500k if the guy looked ledgit.


Bank guards, maybe.  Bankers?

You want 500k from them, they'll be examining your spleen to confirm your identity.  And there had better be some paperwork, or the RCMP and Brinks is in for a nasty surprise.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: thedingoatemybaby: Wait. RCMP pay their informants HALF A MILLION BUCKS??? This is outrageous! Say, anybody happen to know how do I become one?

Headline on Fark is inaccurate (shocking I know).
It's money for a buy.
The plan is to get it back at some point.


Yep this. This is for agents to get working money. Granted this guy was a cop lover so maybe he had begged and pleaded his way to being able to do this to RP being a cop, but it's definitely weird.
 
Percise1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe I missed it in the article, but how the hell do they not know what account the money came from?
They know exactly when he was there, but they can't figure out who "ordered" it from Brinks or whatever they were describing?
I haven't been following this story, but I do know this makes no damn sense.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
img.comc.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Percise1: Maybe I missed it in the article, but how the hell do they not know what account the money came from?
They know exactly when he was there, but they can't figure out who "ordered" it from Brinks or whatever they were describing?
I haven't been following this story, but I do know this makes no damn sense.


The bank declined to comment on client transaction details, other than it is consistent with RCMP SOP.  Brinks declined to comment period.

So yes, they damn well know where the money came from, and they are in CYA mode.
 
Big Dave
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Big Dave: guy had a fake cop car and uniform - I wouldn't put it past Canadian bank guards to just hand over 500k if the guy looked ledgit.

Bank guards, maybe.  Bankers?

You want 500k from them, they'll be examining your spleen to confirm your identity.  And there had better be some paperwork, or the RCMP and Brinks is in for a nasty surprise.


true true, I'm trying to work out how a cop cosplayer was able to get that cash without inside knowledge.
 
trialpha
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Shortly following this event the government took swift action to take guns from legal gun owners. Part of Justin's reasoning for the ban was to protect vulnerable women and girls like for example the one beaten by this nutjob who owned guns purchased illegally and who also didn't have a license to possess them. I don't buy this as a false flag (mostly because I don't believe the RCMP is competent enough to pull it off) but I do know bullshiat scapegoating when I see it.


Do you actually have a firearms license? I do. You know what the government actually did? They sent out a letter - a month after the ban went in place - stating that a bunch of firearms had been added to the prohibited list. Said letter also stated that if you happened to own any, you can't sell them or use them for anything. Also, there would be a buyback program announced in the future.

Nobody took any guns away, and they certainly didn't do so quickly.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Big Dave: GrogSmash: Big Dave: guy had a fake cop car and uniform - I wouldn't put it past Canadian bank guards to just hand over 500k if the guy looked ledgit.

Bank guards, maybe.  Bankers?

You want 500k from them, they'll be examining your spleen to confirm your identity.  And there had better be some paperwork, or the RCMP and Brinks is in for a nasty surprise.

true true, I'm trying to work out how a cop cosplayer was able to get that cash without inside knowledge.


Thats where the agent/CI scenario comes in.  Maybe he wasn't a cosplayer...
 
rattchett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: The RCMP Operations Manual, a copy of which was obtained by Maclean's, authorizes the force to mislead all but the courts in order to conceal the identity of confidential informants and agent sources.

"The identity of a source must be protected at all times except when the administration of justice requires otherwise, i.e. a member cannot mislead a court in any proceeding in order to protect a source."

Protect the source? At this point "From whom?" is a fair question.

Our own bush-league Redcaps are already sure Gabriel Wortman's mass murder/suicide was part of a "Librano" plot to make gun owners look bad. We need to know the truth of what the hell happened here and we need it now.

(Americans: Your image of an RCMP officer may still be Dudley Do-Right. Think again.)


He did not abide by one law required to be a gun owner.  Saying he made gun owners look bad is like saying a drug dealer makes pharmacists look bad.

Although to stupid people, yeah you have a point.
 
Big Dave
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thats where the agent/CI scenario comes in.  Maybe he wasn't a cosplayer...

Canada's own Bourne squad gone off the reservation?  I remember in the early riots (G8 meetings)breaking starbucks and mcdonnadls there were guys starting riots who had boots exactly like the police they were trying to agitate against.
Another govt program gone off the rails?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

trialpha: MikeyFuccon: Our own bush-league Redcaps are already sure Gabriel Wortman's mass murder/suicide was part of a "Librano" plot to make gun owners look bad. We need to know the truth of what the hell happened here and we need it now.

You'd think that if the "Libranos" were going to go to all that effort to make a conspiracy, they'd do if for more than a ban on assault weapons. You'd expect at least handgun-ban level ROI.


Of course---and the nutjobs fail to explain how they imagine someone as gormless as they claim Justin Trudeau could have pulled off a false flag convincingly.

Never mind. Not everyone will take the time to think it through, and the conspiracy theories came out of Charlotte Street before Wortman and his victims were even cold. Only the truth (however embarrassing to the Mounties) will stop them now.
 
