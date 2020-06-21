 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   If at first you don't succeed, try, try again   (nydailynews.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Manhattan, Staten Island Ferry, Arthur Brown, New York City, Rikers Island's North Infirmary Command, Staten Island, Rikers Island, court date  
•       •       •

572 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2020 at 10:35 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They successfully pulled off a Riker maneuver.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If at first you don't succeed, try, try again

Then give up. There's no use being a damn fool about it.
 
spleef420
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If at first you don't succeed, skydiving is not for you.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aren't we all perps at this point?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He must really not want to be there.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mr Wint and Mr Kidd - "Try, Try Again"
Youtube WwlWgMTCp8w
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.