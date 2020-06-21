 Skip to content
(Bowling Green Daily News)   Mayor takes down all flags to prevent their being destroyed by 'outside groups' in Bowling Green Flag Massacre. Angry patriot puts up personal flags. The Aristocrats   (bgdailynews.com) divider line
    Amusing, Mayors, Mayor, The Star-Spangled Banner, Flag of the United States, American flags, Time, City and town halls, Municipality  
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 They're hiding the truth here. It's only a matter of time before the secret is out and they prove they were stolen by this as yet to be identified individual.

Security image that is going to blow the lid off this scandal:
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Home of the brave indeed
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wise decision. You don't want them to be molested by any rogue Presidents.

tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...over Bowling Green?"

"No sir, I don't think I'll ever get over Bowling Green."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These numbskulls care more about flags than people.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Republican on Republican dumbassery.  Glorious.  Gee, I wonder if any 'outside parties' ever showed up
 
tinyarena
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It begins...
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Doubt it. Outside parties only show up if there are some sweet big screen TV's that need lootin'.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Naido: Republican on Republican dumbassery.  Glorious.  Gee, I wonder if any 'outside parties' ever showed up


Scared 'em off. QEF mate, liver rolls.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If someone was to destroy property at a police station I think someone would notice.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought that now with the Covid we were supposed to have outside parties.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mayor wanted the town to see he was a tough guy so he decided to save the flags from an imaginary threat.
 
