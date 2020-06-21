 Skip to content
(The Tennessean)   The Tennessean newspaper announces it is launching a thorough investigation into how a racist, right wing ad was allowed to run in some terrible newspaper called "The Tennessean"
42
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The ad is horrific and is utterly indefensible in all circumstances. It is wrong, period, and should have never been published," Anastasi said. "It has hurt members of our community and our own employees and that saddens me beyond belief. It is inconsistent with everything The Tennessean as an institution stands and has stood for."

"I mean, I hate mooslims too, but come on guys, we're just asking for some subtlety here.  Work with us."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A similar ad, one that did not mention Islam but also contained an end-times prophecy, published in the newspaper on June 17.

So two ads?  Why is the Tennessean working so hard to keep its readers from finding out about the end-times?  What are they hiding??
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rapture time baby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, guys, rules about these things are meaningless if the Cletus who actually does the grunt work of setting the paper agrees with them.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh, look. Another mal-educated writer who thinks Islam is a race.
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Naido: A similar ad, one that did not mention Islam but also contained an end-times prophecy, published in the newspaper on June 17.

So two ads?  Why is the Tennessean working so hard to keep its readers from finding out about the end-times?  What are they hiding??


A second ad has hit the Tennessean!

/aisle seat please
 
kobrakai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Oh, look. Another mal-educated writer who thinks Islam is a race.


Oh look, another racist, willfully obtuse farker
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kobrakai: Not_Todd: Oh, look. Another mal-educated writer who thinks Islam is a race.

Oh look, another racist, willfully obtuse farker


...? Are you contending that Islam is, in fact, a race?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How could it have possibly happened?
Next: middle-school nerd to investigate why he is hitting himself
 
HairBolus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is an End Times ministry who promote that that this is man's last generation ob Earth.

the main honcho seems to be Jeff Pippenger (lots of google hits)
and you can send donations to
P.O. Box 7 Bonnerdale, AR 71933

You can also buy their magazine The Time of the End

https://store.futureforamerica.com/pr​o​ducts/time-of-the-end-magazine

Fark user imageView Full Size


that looks like it first came out during the Reagan years and the cover hasn't been updated since

July 18, 2020 Nashville Prophecy
https://www.midnightcry.news/
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [media1.giphy.com image 500x282] [View Full Size image _x_]


And we're done here. Thank you everyone, drive safe.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: kobrakai: Not_Todd: Oh, look. Another mal-educated writer who thinks Islam is a race.

Oh look, another racist, willfully obtuse farker

...? Are you contending that Islam is, in fact, a race?


Are we in highschool again?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Naido: A similar ad, one that did not mention Islam but also contained an end-times prophecy, published in the newspaper on June 17.

So two ads?  Why is the Tennessean working so hard to keep its readers from finding out about the end-times?  What are they hiding??


Answer:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So they are investigating themselves? Who the hell do they think they are? A U.S. police department?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: kobrakai: Not_Todd: Oh, look. Another mal-educated writer who thinks Islam is a race.

Oh look, another racist, willfully obtuse farker

...? Are you contending that Islam is, in fact, a race?


Are you contending that it's not possible to disparage non-racial characteristics of people, to target racial groups?
Or are you just pretending to be stupid?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Oh, look. Another mal-educated writer who thinks Islam is a race.


I'm beginning to think you actually are Todd.

media2.fdncms.comView Full Size


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Not_Todd: Oh, look. Another mal-educated writer who thinks Islam is a race.

I'm beginning to think you actually are Todd.

[media2.fdncms.com image 600x450]

[66.media.tumblr.com image 500x261] [View Full Size image _x_]


No way!!
Fark alts don't exist.
Surely.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
impending nuclear attack in Nashville by "Islam."

Man, Islam must really hate country music.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Easy. The people running the ad paid the money, so the ad ran. I can't believe a newspaper doesn't understand how paid ads in a newspaper work.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: NateAsbestos: kobrakai: Not_Todd: Oh, look. Another mal-educated writer who thinks Islam is a race.

Oh look, another racist, willfully obtuse farker

...? Are you contending that Islam is, in fact, a race?

Are we in highschool again?


I am genuinely confused.

The original ad says "Islam is going to detonate a nuclear device." Which is just insane, because 'Islam' is an abstract noun.

The writer uses "Islam" to mean, I presume, Muslim people.

And then kobrakai up there called Not_Todd racist and willfully obtuse, for pointing out what I just did.

Please, enlighten me on what I'm missing.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Holy shiat ok, yes, I'm a racist guys, for pointing out that the writer is farking insane. You got me.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There probably is not more than a handful of U.S. newspapers beyond the "community tattler" where one person (with a conscience) oversees every single word that goes in it. Typically, this editor sees these pages, that editor sees those pages, etc. And advertising folks are probably on their own when comes to standards and practices; just don't use Carlin's 7 Dirty Words and don't put competitors' ads on the same page.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, look - it's "I'm not racist Butt"!
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Oh, look. Another mal-educated writer who thinks Islam is a race.


It is a race to the stone age, so kinda.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
TENNESSEE DEMANDS ITS OWN TAG!!!! LOOK AT ALL THOSE REPEATING LETTERS. INBRED MOSSBACKS AT ONE END, MEMFRICA AT THE OTHERS, AND EVERY FAKE COWBOY IN THE MIDDLE. SENATOR ACID QUEEN HAS OXY'S FOR EVERYONE!!! TAG MUST HAVE!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: NateAsbestos: kobrakai: Not_Todd: Oh, look. Another mal-educated writer who thinks Islam is a race.

Oh look, another racist, willfully obtuse farker

...? Are you contending that Islam is, in fact, a race?

Are you contending that it's not possible to disparage non-racial characteristics of people, to target racial groups?
Or are you just pretending to be stupid?


Well, technically, saying "racism" when you mean "bigotry" is a vocabulary error.
It's a really common one.
The only people who make an issue of it are apologists for white racists, as a rule.
Apparently hating and condemning an entire people because of the ethnicity , faith, and culture they were born into is somehow less onerous if it can be technically argued that it is not "racism".
These are small, petty, pedantic minds - and they are arguing in bad faith to excuse bigotry.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
After a thorough investigation:

Well, first the person called us and said they'd like to run an ad.

Then they paid us.

Then we printed the ad.

That's about what happened.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Not_Todd: Oh, look. Another mal-educated writer who thinks Islam is a race.

It is a race to the stone age, so kinda.


Well, it IS an Abrahamic religion, after all.
Those exotic middle eastern faiths are all pretty toxic, intellectually.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fusillade762: impending nuclear attack in Nashville by "Islam."

Man, Islam must really hate country music.


If it's that corporate shiat, I say fire up the Enola Gay and let's do it right.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: Begoggle: NateAsbestos: kobrakai: Not_Todd: Oh, look. Another mal-educated writer who thinks Islam is a race.

Oh look, another racist, willfully obtuse farker

...? Are you contending that Islam is, in fact, a race?

Are you contending that it's not possible to disparage non-racial characteristics of people, to target racial groups?
Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Well, technically, saying "racism" when you mean "bigotry" is a vocabulary error.
It's a really common one.
The only people who make an issue of it are apologists for white racists, as a rule.
Apparently hating and condemning an entire people because of the ethnicity , faith, and culture they were born into is somehow less onerous if it can be technically argued that it is not "racism".
These are small, petty, pedantic minds - and they are arguing in bad faith to excuse bigotry.


Totally. That's what I did -- argued that the author is not racist and excused bigotry.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Believe it or not, there was a time when the "Tennessean" was a decent newspaper. They ran in the mornings while another paper, the "Nashville Banner" ran in the evenings. The "Banner" died years ago, but the "Tennessean" is hanging in there under Gannett ownership. We get pre-packaged stories that hang around for days on their web site. I have a good Sudoku app and can read the comics online, so there is no reason for me to subscribe to them.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: fusillade762: impending nuclear attack in Nashville by "Islam."

Man, Islam must really hate country music.

If it's that corporate shiat, I say fire up the Enola Gay and let's do it right.


"Don't make me come down there again." - William Tecumseh Sherman
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Totally. That's what I did -- argued that the author is not racist and excused bigotry.


Okay, if you say so.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TAG!!!THIS PLACE IS JUST AS FULL OF STUPID. TENNESSEE DEMANDS TAG!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Please, enlighten me on what I'm missing.


The fact that Fark.com isn't a scholarly journal or a place of rigorous formal debate, the acknowledgement that everybody fully understands the implication of that ad is that "Islam" means "brownish people", and the self-awareness to not get hung up on technicalities where they don't matter.

The idiot who produced that ad is referring to Islamic adherents, middle eastern Jews, Sikhs, black people, Italians, Puerto Ricans and white kids with black hair who spent a little too much time in the sun lately. I very much doubt the assholes who put it together did a lot of rigorous research into Islam before they produced this tripe, so there's probably not going to be a lot of value in deconstructing the historical, cultural, and religious details of Islam in understanding the ad.

There's not a lot of farking subtlety to this shiat and acting like the moron who created this didn't mean "people with darkish skin" in place of "Islam" is just being obtuse, at best, racist-enabling asshole at worst.

Yea. It's racist. The fact that the person who wrote the copy doesn't understand the intricate details behind different ethnic and religious groups is a lot of the reason it was farking racist.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Holy shiat ok, yes, I'm a racist guys, for pointing out that the writer is farking insane. You got me.


Sorry, it's a knee-jeek response to anyone we don't agree with or understand.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skozlaw: There's not a lot of farking subtlety to this shiat and acting like the moron who created this didn't mean "people with darkish skin" in place of "Islam" is just being obtuse, at best, racist-enabling asshole at worst.

Yea. It's racist. The fact that the person who wrote the copy doesn't understand the intricate details behind different ethnic and religious groups is a lot of the reason it was farking racist.


I couldn't agree more. And I didn't see anyone do what you claimed in the bold up there.

I never once claimed the author wasn't racist -- it's clear they are. But here's how things went from my perspective:

Author: <all sorts of stupid, bigoted shiat>
Farker A: Author is the kind of idiot who thinks 'Islam' is a race.
Farker B: Farker A is a willfully obtuse racist!
Me: ...what? How?
Farker C, D, E: Holy shiat NateAsbestos is a willfully obtuse racist!
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: TENNESSEE DEMANDS ITS OWN TAG!!!! LOOK AT ALL THOSE REPEATING LETTERS. INBRED MOSSBACKS AT ONE END, MEMFRICA AT THE OTHERS, AND EVERY FAKE COWBOY IN THE MIDDLE. SENATOR ACID QUEEN HAS OXY'S FOR EVERYONE!!! TAG MUST HAVE!


Just wait until you hear about Mississippi.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Totally. That's what I did -- argued that the author is not racist and excused bigotry.


The point is that when you delve into technicalities in things like this, you give too much credit to the bigot and detract from the importance of the opposing message.

There are times and places where technical deconstruction of a message can yield valuable insights. This is not one of them. The message was racist. Yes, the technical language did not refer to a race, but there's more than enough context around this type of message to understand that the intent was to intimidate not just on religious lines, but racial and social lines as well.

Being a racist and enabling racism are different things. Well-meaning as it may be, bogging down discussion of bigotry in technicalities can enable racists, because they don't give a shiat about being right. When you worry too much about rigor and definitions, it can cause enough distraction that the villains in the discussion can slip through and cause more harm while everybody else is arguing over minutiae.

Again, there's a time and place for rigorous detail. Popular discussion of a bigoted ad in a newspaper is not one of those places, so simply using a colloquial form of "racist" to refer to this ad is fine in this forum.

And, yes, I get that you got some harsh backlash initially. But, remember, this is a charged and important topic and it's easy to get people's emotions up quickly in a medium where nuance often can't be easily portrayed.
 
