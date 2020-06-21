 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Black Lives Matter sign in Thousand Oaks vandalized multiple times. Owner installs camera, and discovers one man works for the Ventura County Sheriffs Office, another for the VC D.A.'s office   (ktla.com) divider line
    Police, Black Lives Matter sign, Ventura County, California, sheriff's office employee, 60-year-old Darrin Stone, Craig Anderson, district attorney's office employee  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Look at that (literally): vandals actually part of the racist power structure. Shocking.

Every protester and installation such as this needs 24/7 cams to prove who the real criminals are.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So how long until he gets arrested for violating the cops' privacy by recording them while they're out in public with no reasonable expectation of privacy?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All white dudes at about 60 years old. It would be a real shame if all fox news buildings and vehicles started spontaneously catching fire.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All of them seem to be of Boomer age. So, old, angry fat and stupid.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Saw someone complaining earlier that a friend of theirs was one of the cops busted for doing this, and that if they'd knocked down a confederate statue they wouldn't have been arrested.
Yeah. You don't get why you're whining about the difference between protesting racism and anti-racism.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We will not tolerate unlawful or unethical behavior by anyone employed by our agency. We hold our employees to the highest standards, and there will be consequences for this."

Not even marginally credible
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oooh, paid administrative leave. That'll learn him.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My home county. I worked in Thousand Oaks for years. Pigs from VCSD and the T.O. police dept are all white males in a mostly upper middle class white town. The racism is strong in those parts.
Thousand Oaks is one town over from the jury that aquitted the four LAPD officers that beat Rodney King.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm shocked...shocked
Well not that shocked
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

propasaurus: Saw someone complaining earlier that a friend of theirs was one of the cops busted for doing this, and that if they'd knocked down a confederate statue they wouldn't have been arrested.
Yeah. You don't get why you're whining about the difference between protesting racism and anti-racism.


I was told by someone very reliable that there are "good people on both sides!"
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We had NO idea that these individuals that we work with day in and day out could be capable of such things. Really. Totes. For reals. And if this happens again, they WILL be given a stern talking to. About the importance of not being caught."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The police steal more than anyone else, so I don't see why that shouldn't extend to arson and vandalism as well.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

propasaurus: Saw someone complaining earlier that a friend of theirs was one of the cops busted for doing this, and that if they'd knocked down a confederate statue they wouldn't have been arrested.
Yeah. You don't get why you're whining about the difference between protesting racism and anti-racism.


BLM is racist because it excludes everyone but blacks, therefore it is the same.

/Trumper "logic"
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a 65 year old white male, I'd just like to say that I'm embarrassed to be the same race as those two f*ckwits
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One bad apple spoiled them all.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was a judge, I would be asking the DA's office for a list of cases the guy worked on complete with their outcomes and force them to review them for preferential treatment for white defendants along with a list of everyone else that is up for a mistrial.

Judges can get very protective of their role in justice and they are the only ones who can punish effectively  a DAs office.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there is irrefutable evidence that these two persons have committed the crime of vandalism.  That means charges have been filed, right?

Hello?

Uh, hello?

*tap* *tap*

Is this thing on?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop Culture:

It's not wrong when we do it.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: If I was a judge, I would be asking the DA's office for a list of cases the guy worked on complete with their outcomes and force them to review them for preferential treatment for white defendants along with a list of everyone else that is up for a mistrial.

Judges can get very protective of their role in justice and they are the only ones who can punish effectively  a DAs office.

Stone is a service technician at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura, official said.


You think the janitor at the jail closes a lot of cases?
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lizyrd: DON.MAC: If I was a judge, I would be asking the DA's office for a list of cases the guy worked on complete with their outcomes and force them to review them for preferential treatment for white defendants along with a list of everyone else that is up for a mistrial.

Judges can get very protective of their role in justice and they are the only ones who can punish effectively  a DAs office.

Stone is a service technician at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura, official said.

You think the janitor at the jail closes a lot of cases?


My mistake, you were talking about the DA guy.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to see here. Just officers of the law making sure good, honest citizens aren't exposed to hate speech.

We wouldn't want to inspire any stochastic terrorism, now would we?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: One bad apple spoiled them all.


I think we're working with apple vinegar at this point
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I said in the other thread.  The racists have become even bolder than ever due to an openly racist president and vice president, along with cops that are free to mow down black people without repercussions.  These racists have always been here but were hiding due to the social stigma of racism.  Electing a racist president means that racism is ok again.
 
Nylter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for young punks being the most dangerous people out there. Old white men are so... (insert long string of obscenities here)...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Admit it. Face up to it. Take a long cold sniff at the stale coffee.

Amerika-ka-ka has an old and durable White Problem.

It goes all White Walker in times of trouble.

What you need is to erect a Big Beautiful Ice Wall on your White Border and to make the abominable Trumpers pay for it.

Huh, huh, huh, I said "erect", something Trump has trouble with. In more ways than one.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  A third incident took place on June 11, when 58-year-old Jeffrey Moore stopped in front of the sign in a work truck, got out of the vehicle and spray painted graffiti on the sign, the Sheriff's Office said. After detectives tracked him down using the company name and phone number listed on the truck, Moore was issued a citation for vandalism.

Talk about a special kind of stupid.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet they biatch they are being mistreated. F*cking hypocrite conservatives.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lizyrd: DON.MAC: If I was a judge, I would be asking the DA's office for a list of cases the guy worked on complete with their outcomes and force them to review them for preferential treatment for white defendants along with a list of everyone else that is up for a mistrial.

Judges can get very protective of their role in justice and they are the only ones who can punish effectively  a DAs office.

Stone is a service technician at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura, official said.

You think the janitor at the jail closes a lot of cases?


The other guy worked at the DA's office.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: koder: One bad apple spoiled them all.

I think we're working with apple vinegar at this point


I have no idea. But it's great for soaking your feet. Help's prevent athletes foot and going cray cray when athletes kneel in protest at one of the few problems that affect people who make hundreds of millions of dollars a year, namely racism and bent cops.
 
Xythero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not the best person to give advice on committing crimes, but isn't this something you should do wearing a mask?
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more things change the more things stay the same.
Every accusation is a confession.
Blame the other side of that which you are guilty.
and on and on and on

Round and round in the hamster wheel we go it seems.
I have the feeling there's another part of it in there. Something that we ain't got to yet. Like a 1/4s thing where the last phase of not changing anything, involves being pretty sure we can id all the...not woke folks and find a, lasting solution of some kind. ;)


to uplift them from the old immoral ways.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: All of them seem to be of Boomer age. So, old, angry fat and stupid.


It'd be nice if racists were so easily type cast.  I also see young, thin, or smart racists too.

/ angry seems to be recurring
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: FTA:  A third incident took place on June 11, when 58-year-old Jeffrey Moore stopped in front of the sign in a work truck, got out of the vehicle and spray painted graffiti on the sign, the Sheriff's Office said. After detectives tracked him down using the company name and phone number listed on the truck, Moore was issued a citation for vandalism.

Talk about a special kind of stupid.


I bet they had to work in shifts.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think that in an age of cheap, tiny cameras with long battery life and massive amounts of storage, people like this moron would be a little more careful.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: As a 65 year old white male, I'd just like to say that I'm embarrassed to be the same race as those two f*ckwits


ditto, except I'm 63.   I am glad of one thing: cops invariably treat me very well.   Open doors for me when I'm entering a building, let me off with  warning if I have a headlight out.     Louis CK was spot on:   being an adult white male is top drawer.   Enjoy it while you can.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychohazard: Bslim: All of them seem to be of Boomer age. So, old, angry fat and stupid.

It'd be nice if racists were so easily type cast.  I also see young, thin, or smart racists too.

/ angry seems to be recurring


yeah. you got a whole new generation of these proud-boy types coming up who love the camaraderie of their own special "gang" where they belong.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: lizyrd: DON.MAC: If I was a judge, I would be asking the DA's office for a list of cases the guy worked on complete with their outcomes and force them to review them for preferential treatment for white defendants along with a list of everyone else that is up for a mistrial.

Judges can get very protective of their role in justice and they are the only ones who can punish effectively  a DAs office.

Stone is a service technician at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura, official said.

You think the janitor at the jail closes a lot of cases?

The other guy worked at the DA's office.


Ho, geez; I totally glazed over that part. I was kind of stuck on the fact that he started working for the Sheriff's Department when he was 45, which I thought odd.

Yeah, he could catch some heat for that.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, these are the kinds of sociopaths who should not have a job that involves a responsibility to the public.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we said it was okay to lash out against signs, property, or whatever else you don't like?

It seems awfully hypocritical to support people who, under cover of night, defaced a park sign to be something else they like more, or who have a mob to rip down statues they disagree with.... But then get upset when others embrace these tactics too.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every one of these chucklefarks just doesn't get it: cameras have changed everything.  If you're going to do something illegal, especially if your job might be at risk, you hide your farking identity.  But these privileged princesses don't bother with the most basic precautions, they're gonna make their voices heard.  And then the hammer comes down because being stupid hurts.
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is VC the new OC?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Oooh, paid administrative leave. That'll learn him.


Next to desk duty, it's one of the harshest punishments a cop may endure.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I thought we said it was okay to lash out against signs, property, or whatever else you don't like?

It seems awfully hypocritical to support people who, under cover of night, defaced a park sign to be something else they like more, or who have a mob to rip down statues they disagree with.... But then get upset when others embrace these tactics too.


Na dude, I'm right there with you, let's fire all the police and law enforcement that were caught looting and vandalizing regardless of message.

Let's agree, if you're law enforcement at any level, and you're caught committing crimes, you're no longer allowed to work in law enforcement.

Glad we could reach an understanding.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't it the law to arrest these people who committed crimes?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sithon: All white dudes at about 60 years old. It would be a real shame if all fox news buildings and vehicles started spontaneously catching fire.


Biden should drone strike fox news and then tell them : this is what happens when you shill for fascist and racism scum, one of these days, it comes back and blow in your face.

Their entire team of editors and hosts should be arrested and sent to guantanamo, the owners hanged high.

Fox news is a farking cancer and using free speech to destroy the US from within. They need to be dealt with in a radical fashion.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I thought we said it was okay to lash out against signs, property, or whatever else you don't like?


Is that a question or a statement?
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lizyrd: DON.MAC: If I was a judge, I would be asking the DA's office for a list of cases the guy worked on complete with their outcomes and force them to review them for preferential treatment for white defendants along with a list of everyone else that is up for a mistrial.

Judges can get very protective of their role in justice and they are the only ones who can punish effectively  a DAs office.

Stone is a service technician at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura, official said.

You think the janitor at the jail closes a lot of cases?


dont you think they were talking about the other guy?

"Anderson, an investigative assistant at the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, also received a citation for vandalism."
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BLM has people showing themselves for who they realy are more than ever.
Good and bad people.
It's quite something.
I don't know why I didn't expect the racists to more than double-down.
 
