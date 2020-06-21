 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Petition to rename Columbus, OH to Flavortown is capital T Tasty   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
71
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

615 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2020 at 7:20 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, they're gonna rename it after a bedroom?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, come ON. What's wrong with City McCityFace?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, if you can re-name Stalingrad and Karl-Marx-Stadt...

All fooling aside: what should the state capital of Ohio style itself going forward? Serious suggestions only, please.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Off-campus Ohio.
 
wee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: All fooling aside: what should the state capital of Ohio style itself going forward? Serious suggestions only, please.


I would totally vote for Flavortown is I lived there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What about The Ohio State Capital?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well here's another endless rathole
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: What about The Ohio State Capital?


THE Ohio State Capital.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All of the air in Ohio has a flavor.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rename it Ann Arbor just to see what happens
 
birdmanesq [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only Fondle My Sweaters still hung out in this depressing corner of the Internet.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let's start with dropping the holiday before we start renaming the city. Or other Columbus cities. Or Columbias. Or Columbia University.  And so on down the slope.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Well, if you can re-name Stalingrad and Karl-Marx-Stadt...

All fooling aside: what should the state capital of Ohio style itself going forward? Serious suggestions only, please.


Reykjavíkville
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Well, if you can re-name Stalingrad and Karl-Marx-Stadt...

All fooling aside: what should the state capital of Ohio style itself going forward? Serious suggestions only, please.


My own candidate: Franklinton, today a  neighbourhood of Columbus, formerly a village not far from Columbus passed over for the state capital.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm from Columbus, and this is the first time I've learned that we unleashed Guy Fieri on the world.

So on behalf of all us Central Ohioans, I'm so very sorry.

/Christopher Columbus was problematic, it's true. Might I suggest the original* name, Franklinton? Bennie never owned slaves; he's cool.
//There was already a small settlement on the other side of the river by that name when they started building Columbus. It's complicated.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Every tume you drive into the city, a bunch of donkey balls sauce rains on your red hot convertible's roof.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shane Torres Defends Guy Fieri - CONAN on TBS
Youtube JK6zuii2OLI


/Oblig
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ohio, 'tis is a silly place
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rose's are red,
Your procrastination is costly,
Guy Fieri Eating in Slow Motion to 'Killing Me Softly'
Youtube SOQEWZzz3L4
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I so hope this happens, Idiocrasy was a prophecy.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's just shiatty. Fieri is a not a comparable person. he is not even an icon, he is merely a flavour-of-the-month fad, if he is a Flave at all.

Now, if they named it after Flava Flav, that would be an international icon with relevance.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
By all accounts, Fieri isn't a complete asshole like Christopher Columbus, so sounds good to me.
Plus he actually has something to do with it, also unlike Christopher Columbus.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think we're missing the best part of the article, Budweiser said they'd give out free Bud Seltzer to every resident if they changed their name to Flavortown.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ohiotopia
Not Cincinnati
Columcar
Columtruck
ColumonEliene
 
151
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's literally not a single other famous (and decent human being) person from Columbus? Not ONE?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Well, if you can re-name Stalingrad and Karl-Marx-Stadt...

All fooling aside: what should the state capital of Ohio style itself going forward? Serious suggestions only, please.


Vacaville
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope they name it something that signifies that, unlike most of the rest of ohio, it's not a hellhole of methamphetamine, heroin, funderpmentalists and klan robes.
 
donutjim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A couple of others have mentioned Franklinton, which had my vote ever since this started getting talked about.

/lifelong* "Franklinton"-area resident
//*except for a year in Chicagoland but we wont talk about that
///There's a neighboring county named "Licking"
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So we're trading one inhumane monster for another?  Muderer and sex slave trader vs "Donkey Sauce".  It's a tough call.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Franklinton? That's stupid. I'd a called it Franklinapolis!
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who runs Flavortown?
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: That's just shiatty. Fieri is a not a comparable person. he is not even an icon, he is merely a flavour-of-the-month fad, if he is a Flave at all.

Now, if they named it after Flava Flav, that would be an international icon with relevance.


this man knows what's up.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's already called Cowtown.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

donutjim: A couple of others have mentioned Franklinton, which had my vote ever since this started getting talked about.

/lifelong* "Franklinton"-area resident
//*except for a year in Chicagoland but we wont talk about that
///There's a neighboring county named "Licking"


I heard that area got gentrified after I left.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nancy Wilson was born there. How about Heartland, Ohio?
 
joepennerlives [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think every single city in the United States should be re-named "Springfield".  And all of the original Springfields should be called "Maisie".  (Except for "Truth or Consequences, NM" which is allowed to always keep its name.  It's too perfect to have a city named after a game show that went off the air in 1956.)
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

joepennerlives: I think every single city in the United States should be re-named "Springfield".  And all of the original Springfields should be called "Maisie".  (Except for "Truth or Consequences, NM" which is allowed to always keep its name.  It's too perfect to have a city named after a game show that went off the air in 1956.)


There has to be a Shelbyville and a North Haverbrook.
 
lectos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rename it to "Antifa" and watch orange leader explode
 
TheLads69
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Coopertown?
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

germ78: Who runs Flavortown?


Masterblaster!
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There has to be at least **one** person more deserving of naming a city named than a TV cook.


List of People from Columbus, Ohio
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_​of_​people_from_Columbus,_Ohio
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if Truth Or Consequences, NM has any regrets.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Barter Town
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: By all accounts, Fieri isn't a complete asshole like Christopher Columbus, so sounds good to me.
Plus he actually has something to do with it, also unlike Christopher Columbus.


He's an amazing philanthropist and all around good person. Most people dont know it because he keeps his charity work quiet and lets the deeds speak for themselves
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Toledo 2: Capital Boogaloo

/I guess the whole Breakin' 2 joke is pretty much ruined now
//not like it wasn't old and tired before
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I feel we're going through a phase not unlike having a know-it-all teenager in the house manipulating the family's emotional vulnerabilities until they get their way.

Please make it stop.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rename it after the other Chris Columbus.  Put up a statue of Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seeing as New York is named after James II, Duke of York, who helped establish the British slave trade in Africa...there's lots of work to do.

New Mos Eisley would be more accurate anyway.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Changing the name is stupid. That is not going to undo the racism of American history.

To undo the racism, they should change the name of Submuloc, Oiho. And make it the law that all the white people have to walk backwards, and drive their cars in reverse. (That includes walking up stairs, but an exception for bathrooms and inside a person's home make sense). Failure to do so results in an overnight in the drunk tank.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.