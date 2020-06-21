 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Meet Lordwarg. Okay, now you can forget about him   (vogue.com) divider line
    More: Weird, New York City, Haute couture, Dress, Vivienne Westwood, Karas poses, impressive Jean Paul Gaultier collection, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Southern France  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm neither Hipster nor edgy enough to look upon his visage.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's trying hard then there's trying way to hard like lordwarg.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lordwang is a better moniker.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Lordwang is a better moniker.


this is what I originally read it as.

the article was a bit of a surprise.
 
don't understand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, be nice!

He's my babysitter - the kids love him!
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Lordwang is a better moniker.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

That's lordwang!
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did I need to meet him, subby?  Is this your fetish, tricking innocent bystanders into reading articles and looking at pictures of weird dudes festooned with ridiculous jewelry?  That is some weird shiat that makes my femboy hooters kink seem quite tame in comparison.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish my hobbies could veer away from trying to keep my family alive and putting my daughter through college, but stay fabulous, kept rent boy.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Meet Lordwarg"

I'll pass.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looking at... all that, all I can think of is remembering times where I've walked past a nail or something sticking out of a wall and snagged/torn a piece of my clothing.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who?
 
Insain2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

solokumba: Who?


More like a "What" or a why.......
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He looks like the Hindu god of douchebags
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
man, I miss acid.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't know much about Jean Paul Gaultier, but I know what I like.
 
