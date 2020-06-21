 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Federal employee who yelled at teen girls gets some paid time off   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
45
    More: Followup, The Palm Beach Post, Immigration services, Employment, Immigration to the United States, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, Aggression, Joseph Edlow, video shouting  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everything wrong with America in one image

palmbeachpost.comView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  The girl seen in the video goes inside to get help as the man walks back and forth across the street of the Wellington gated community.

That is farking psychotic behavior.  I'm as white as they come.  I hate that black people may look at me and think of that but I don't blame them if that's the case.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paid administrative leave until the news cycle dies down and Stephen Miller recommends a promotion for him within the department.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were a person of color, I would carry around a 16 x 20 copy of this photo:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And any racist shiat-bag starts giving me shiat, I would calmly show them the photo and say (pointing to the racist in the center of the photo) and say, "This is what you are going to look like. Not in 20 or so YEARS, like this racist white lady. No, you are going to be this person in the next 20 MINUTES.... on Facebook,.... on Twitter,.... on Instagram."
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..... and now, Mutha' Farka'...... Are you going to apologize to me right here and right now?

Or are you going to join this lady...... this lady right here.... in the pantheon of racist shiat-bags for ALL OF RECORDED HISTORY?

Your choice, mutha' farka'.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in "Citizenship Services."

I have no words.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they don't immediately fire people who act like this, regardless of their job or title, it will continue to happen. Consequences should be swift and create hardship in their lives.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: If they don't immediately fire people who act like this, regardless of their job or title, it will continue to happen. Consequences should be swift and create hardship in their lives.


I wouldn't say immediately.  Give the HR folks time to review the video footage, type up the termination letter, and get them out to IT to shut down access to systems, and THEN fire the person.
 
Lady J
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: Everything wrong with America in one image

[palmbeachpost.com image 850x658]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The video begins with the man in the street, pointing at the girls and asking for their names"

Like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Were they getting ready to look SO GOOD?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: He's in "Citizenship Services."

I have no words.


That is like HR, it is only about letting the "Right Ones" in.  They seem to work on the concept that it is better to reject 20 good candidates if there is any risk of letting one bad one in.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, your Department of Homeland Security's employee would like to remind you that YOU DON'T BELONG HERE and he is still on your dime.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: If I were a person of color, I would carry around a 16 x 20 copy of this photo:

[Fark user image image 812x817]

And any racist shiat-bag starts giving me shiat, I would calmly show them the photo and say (pointing to the racist in the center of the photo) and say, "This is what you are going to look like. Not in 20 or so YEARS, like this racist white lady. No, you are going to be this person in the next 20 MINUTES.... on Facebook,.... on Twitter,.... on Instagram."


If just play this ditty:

YOU ABOUT TO LOSE YOUR JOB (LMNOP REMIX)
Youtube 8e4pchwlJVQ
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: Everything wrong with America in one image

[palmbeachpost.com image 850x658]


He looks like the Cookie Monster's methed-up pedophile cousin from Florida.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How is it there are people who haven't gotten the memo?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dude doesn't belong in the job he has! .. I know it's tough to get rid of Fed employees, but this
POS needs to be transferred to a nice immigration job at Point Barrow Airport in Alaska for the
rest of his career...
 
AeAe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Open a federal hate crime investigation on his ass.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bslim: Everything wrong with America in one image

[palmbeachpost.com image 850x658]


"Aren't you a little old for a Stormtrooper?"
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Transfer him to a shiat hole post and then fire him after his house sells.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bslim: Everything wrong with America in one image

[dumbwhiteassholeinsandals.com image 850x658]


Not true. No socks.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Bslim: Everything wrong with America in one image

[palmbeachpost.com image 850x658]

"Aren't you a little old for a Stormtrooper?"


Would also accept "Fark off, chicken legs."
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just yelled at a teen girl for opening her car door in front of me as I drove past. I'll take my time off now, please.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: If I were a person of color, I would carry around a 16 x 20 copy of this photo:

[Fark user image 812x817]

And any racist shiat-bag starts giving me shiat, I would calmly show them the photo and say (pointing to the racist in the center of the photo) and say, "This is what you are going to look like. Not in 20 or so YEARS, like this racist white lady. No, you are going to be this person in the next 20 MINUTES.... on Facebook,.... on Twitter,.... on Instagram."


Cool story, I believe those 2 became good friends after the racist lady saw the error of her ways.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Republicans believe in SMALL government.
That's why they want to defund stuff like USCIS and get rid of these wastes of tax-payer money.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: ..... and now, Mutha' Farka'...... Are you going to apologize to me right here and right now?

Or are you going to join this lady...... this lady right here.... in the pantheon of racist shiat-bags for ALL OF RECORDED HISTORY?

Your choice, mutha' farka'.


Guess you didn't read the article. The grandfather doesn't want an apology now.

Reached over the phone by ABC News, Nelson said he wasn't immediately ready to accept an apology.
"It's going to take time and he's not going to be forgiven until we see some action in our community,"

Presumably, that means after enough things get burned, an appropriate amount of looting, and at least one old woman is beaten with a piece of lumber.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Every time when I drive home I see the same group of kids playing together, one of them is not white, is it fine if i jump the curb and run them all over, then proceed to my normal parking spot 50' away and go inside and make pancakes??
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vygramul: How is it there are people who haven't gotten the memo?


Real answer?

People who are convinced that anything that isn't Fox or OAN don't see the news about all the others racists like them because those right-wing channels don't report on those incidents, since doing so would suggest bigotry is bad, and their Facebook circles are all but guaranteed to be echo chambers filled with nothing but right-wing memes and actual fake news.

So they probably have NO IDEA they are part of an ongoing trend of emboldened white bigots lashing out against the Other and getting caught on camera doing it, because all they know is black people are getting too uppity these days and it's time to put an end to it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Difficulty, most teenage girls need yelling at.  Just not like this.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Know how some international airports in other nations have US CBP and TSA so your flight is considered domestic when you land in the US?  They should set that up in Alert Airport, Nunavut, Canada.  Transfer his ass up there for Sept thru Mar, then transfer him to some remote place in Southern Argentina for Apr thru Aug.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like some birdie has been skipping leg day
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reached over the phone by ABC News, Nelson said he wasn't immediately ready to accept an apology.
"It's going to take time and he's not going to be forgiven until we see some action in our community," he said. "We have a long way to go."

Good.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Every time when I drive home I see the same group of kids playing together, one of them is not white, is it fine if i jump the curb and run them all over, then proceed to my normal parking spot 50' away and go inside and make pancakes??


Sure. Just wipe the blood off your "I'm with her" bumper sticker.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Champion of the Sun: ababyatemydingo: If I were a person of color, I would carry around a 16 x 20 copy of this photo:

[Fark user image 812x817]

And any racist shiat-bag starts giving me shiat, I would calmly show them the photo and say (pointing to the racist in the center of the photo) and say, "This is what you are going to look like. Not in 20 or so YEARS, like this racist white lady. No, you are going to be this person in the next 20 MINUTES.... on Facebook,.... on Twitter,.... on Instagram."

Cool story, I believe those 2 became good friends after the racist lady saw the error of her ways.


CSB time: Over 20 years ago, I worked as a mix of security and dispatcher for a wholesale warehouse. One of the young ladies, college age blonde girl, came riding in with her boyfriend, black guy who was one of the team leaders (not hers).
Crusty maintenance guy watches then ride by and says "I wonder what her parents think of her with him."
I replied "They're probably happy she's with a guy who is respected at his job and treats her well." (I knew both of them pretty well.)
He stops for a minute and says "I've never thought of it like that. You're right."

For some it's an unthinking reflex. A polite response can put their thoughts on the right track.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"USCIS does not condone the use of offensive and intimidating language and agency employees are expected to act professionally both at work and in the community,"

< ohwaityoureserious.gif >
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: If I were a person of color, I would carry around a 16 x 20 copy of this photo:

[Fark user image image 812x817]

And any racist shiat-bag starts giving me shiat, I would calmly show them the photo and say (pointing to the racist in the center of the photo) and say, "This is what you are going to look like. Not in 20 or so YEARS, like this racist white lady. No, you are going to be this person in the next 20 MINUTES.... on Facebook,.... on Twitter,.... on Instagram."


Supposedly the white girl in the picture, Hazel Massery, made "friends" with the black girl, Elizabeth Eckford, when they became adults. Massery would take Eckford shopping, and out to lunch. But it made Eckford and the rest of the Little Rock Nine uncomfortable. Eckford begin to feel.
like this was more of a "reconciliation" effort to fix a a friendship that never really existed.

Massey was so proud, because she thought she could put all that shiat behind her. Later on, Eckford explained why their friendship couldn't continue:

Eckford began to believe Bryan "wanted me to be cured and be over it and for this not to go on... She wanted me to be less uncomfortable so that she wouldn't feel responsible anymore." [4] The other eight of the Little Rock Nine didn't want this friendship to last any longer. The friendship quietly dissolved in 1999, when Elizabeth Eckford wrote "True reconciliation can occur only when we honestly acknowledge our painful, but shared, past"

Some shiat you can never forget. Kids in high school have killed themselves over far less shiat than this. What Massery did couldn't be easily dismissed by going shopping together and treating her to lunch. It was like rubbing salt in the wound she helped create.

I don't think Ms. Eckford even thinks about it anymore, at least while she's awake. But words are words, and actions are actions. Forgiveness is a spiritual thing. Forgetting is a human thing.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good to see who the government hires in INS. Well, I suppose I shouldn't be surprised.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Man, the one time just shooting someone under the 'stand your ground' law would have been both justified and made the world a better place in one shot.
But no we have to let old racist white guys have their go at teenage girls so they can compensate for their tiny dicks and how disappointed their wives and children are in them.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: Some shiat you can never forget.


"Forgive and forget!" is a useful tool for the powerful and the hate-filled, much like "civility."

One can choose to forgive, if that forgiveness is earned; one should _never_ forget.
 
shaggai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He was just surprised. He thought he already got all of "them" out of the development. Will go back to solving the "problem" once he's back on the job.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Champion of the Sun: ababyatemydingo: If I were a person of color, I would carry around a 16 x 20 copy of this photo:

[Fark user image 812x817]

And any racist shiat-bag starts giving me shiat, I would calmly show them the photo and say (pointing to the racist in the center of the photo) and say, "This is what you are going to look like. Not in 20 or so YEARS, like this racist white lady. No, you are going to be this person in the next 20 MINUTES.... on Facebook,.... on Twitter,.... on Instagram."

Cool story, I believe those 2 became good friends after the racist lady saw the error of her ways.


Meh, not full story.  The white chick was in it for the game and money.  She was one of the original AW's.  Once that dried up she went back to being a coont.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bslim: Everything wrong with America in one image

[palmbeachpost.com image 850x658]


What's wrong with Toyota? The Corolla is assembled in MS.

/Toyota, moving forward, unlike parts of America
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Sure. Just wipe the blood off your "I'm with her" bumper sticker."


Advocating murder?

That's now allowed here?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Some men just need to hate.
 
