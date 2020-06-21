 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Police departments won't comply with a chokehold ban even if it's demanded by Congress   (usatoday.com)
kazrak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awesome.  Suspend qualified immunity for any officer caught on film using a chokehold.  Suspend qualified immunity for their entire department if the department doesn't enforce a policy against it.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good for them, when law enforcement stops obeying the law they become criminals and should be treated as such.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Anenu: Good for them, when law enforcement stops obeying the law they become criminals and should be treated as such.


Should |= Will.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I AM SO SICK AND TIRED OF PEOPLE CALLING THE HARDWORKING POLICE THAT PROTECT US ALL "RACIST"

Any idiot can see that it's simply not true - most policemen are married to women with black eyes.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kazrak: Awesome.  Suspend qualified immunity for any officer caught on film using a chokehold.  Suspend qualified immunity for their entire department if the department doesn't enforce a policy against it.


Better solution: Disband that department and rebuild them from scratch with new staff immediately. We shouldn't be waiting for them to murder yet another person to fix the problem.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: I AM SO SICK AND TIRED OF PEOPLE CALLING THE HARDWORKING POLICE THAT PROTECT US ALL "RACIST"

Any idiot can see that it's simply not true - most policemen are married to women with black eyes.


I'd funny that but it's not funny.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: I AM SO SICK AND TIRED OF PEOPLE CALLING THE HARDWORKING POLICE THAT PROTECT US ALL "RACIST"

Any idiot can see that it's simply not true - most policemen are married to women with black eyes.


What do you say to a girl with 2 black eyes?  Nothing, you already told her twice!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why police reforms by and large don't work.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kazrak: Awesome.  Suspend qualified immunity for any officer caught on film using a chokehold.  Suspend qualified immunity for their entire department if the department doesn't enforce a policy against it.


Based on TFA, doing it at the federal level won't be effective because federal funds are such a small amount of local budgets.  Yet another reason to get them off the seizure teat, and keep applying pressure locally
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It turns out PDs across the country aren't just racist, they're aggressively violent, territorial, and uncontrolled.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kazrak: Awesome.  Suspend qualified immunity for any officer caught on film using a chokehold.  Suspend qualified immunity for their entire department if the department doesn't enforce a policy against it.


Just arrest them and if they resist... Well. Bye.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why isn't Bill Barr living in fear of a police chokehold?! He is suspected of crimes!

This is part of the systemic racism problem!
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It turns out PDs across the country aren't just racist, they're aggressively violent, territorial, and uncontrolled.


Yeah, throwing temper tantrums and being obstinate is not a good way to provide they are a responsible misunderstood useful member of society.

Almost like it proves the exact opposite.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It turns out PDs across the country aren't just racist, they're aggressively violent, territorial, and uncontrolled.


The status quo is not only being challenged, but it's changing. They are terrified - over six decades of slow militarization may be halted, if not reversed - and they're feeling vulnerable & victimized.

After all, that's how we're supposed to feel by them, not vice versa. They don't like that.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just stop throwing them all in jail, they'll start complying.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What we have here is a failure to communicate.  We weren't asking.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Elegy: I AM SO SICK AND TIRED OF PEOPLE CALLING THE HARDWORKING POLICE THAT PROTECT US ALL "RACIST"

Any idiot can see that it's simply not true - most policemen are married to women with black eyes.

What do you say to a girl with 2 black eyes?  Nothing, you already told her twice!


That's it!
Time to build a statue of Lorena Bobbitt!
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This has shown that policing in America is rotten to the core, and I'm beyond grateful to the protesters for showing it to everyone.

End Qualified Immunity, Civil Asset forfeiture, and obliterate the thin blue line, or this will not end.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Perhaps the solution is local municipal governments and police boards ban choke holds and no-knock warrants. Then terminate any member of the force who won't comply.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: What do you say to a girl with 2 black eyes?


Why'd you marry a police officer?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kazrak: Awesome.  Suspend qualified immunity for any officer caught on film using a chokehold.  Suspend qualified immunity for their entire department if the department doesn't enforce a policy against it.


Let me rephrase that.

Ban it. Explicitly remove qualified immunity if a chokehold is used.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
use of chokehold = 1 year in prison
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kazrak: Awesome.  Suspend qualified immunity


Problem solved in the first 4 words.

No amount of existing or new rules or laws will matter until Police are no longer immune to punishment for violating them.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's a whole lot of DNRTFA up in here.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kazrak: Awesome.  Suspend qualified immunity for any officer caught on film using a chokehold.  Suspend qualified immunity for their entire department if the department doesn't enforce a policy against it.


Let's make a deal:  they have to follow the rules set by Congress, but they also have to cooperate with immigration enforcement.

After all, if the Federal Government is dictating how police should operate, we should be consistent.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Anenu: Good for them, when law enforcement stops obeying the law they become criminals and should be treated as such.


So what you're saying is that we should arrest those departments that refuse to assist USCIS?
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: Let's make a deal:  they have to follow the rules set by Congress, but they also have to cooperate with immigration enforcement.

After all, if the Federal Government is dictating how police should operate, we should be consistent.


gar1013: So what you're saying is that we should arrest those departments that refuse to assist USCIS?


You seem to be confusing "not putting forth a lot of effort to enforce a law" with "breaking the law".  Problem is, when someone like me points out that they aren't the same thing, your entire argument just disintegrates.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kazrak: Awesome.  Suspend qualified immunity for any officer caught on film using a chokehold.  Suspend qualified immunity for their entire department if the department doesn't enforce a policy against it.


This is what I was coming to say.

You ignore the rules your benefit of the doubt goes out the window and the burden of proof is on you to prove your innocence and not on prosecutor to prove your guilt.

They should be held to a higher standard as they are in a role to uphold the law and if they break the law they need a spectacular reason that it was needed to not be thrown in jail with the other criminals.
 
joker420
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who cares? They still have to pay the families.
 
