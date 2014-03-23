 Skip to content
(NPR)   Just in case white people need a reminder: Everything is racist. Including the ice cream truck song   (npr.org) divider line
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yikes!!!
After reading the article, YIKES!!!

Petition to change the default ice cream truck song to this:
Tetris Ice Cream Truck
Youtube p4hncTsPFoc


I want to lord America's junk food over Vladimir Putin.
Behold Boris Yeltsin viewing pudding pops!
Fark user imageView Full Size

America needs to do the Dulles Plan for real and end the racist garbage!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The ones in my childhood neighborhood played "The Entertainer"
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_E​n​tertainer_(rag)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We get Greensleeves
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Eddie Murphy version?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: The ones in my childhood neighborhood played "The Entertainer"
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_En​tertainer_(rag)


Yes! Or "pop goes the weasel"..... Which I always thought was pretty dang messed up
 
eriphila [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The one in my neighborhood was playing the Godfather theme. Never ask him about his business.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy cats, that's bad.  Back in the mid 70s, we had a PE class that did a section on dancing, including square dancing.  We were taught using that same music, by its other title, Turkey in the Straw.

Man, I know we have a long way to go, but damn that whole article was full of stuff that I'm glad we have moved away from.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The ice cream truck in my childhood neighborhood usually played "Sailing, Sailing," though I think at some point there was also some "Turkey in the Straw" mixed in. Nobody associated either song with attractive and successful African-American people and/or their alleged affection for any sort of fruit.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suggest:

Mr. Cream Jeans
Youtube quCd_0hmn4w
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For his creation, Browne simply used the well-known melody of the early 19th century song "Turkey in the Straw,"

Which is certainly what I thought I was hearing.  Have also heard Pop Goes The Weasel
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Yikes!!!
After reading the article, YIKES!!!

Petition to change the default ice cream truck song to this:
[YouTube video: Tetris Ice Cream Truck]

I want to lord America's junk food over Vladimir Putin.
Behold Boris Yeltsin viewing pudding pops!
[Fark user image image 425x265]
America needs to do the Dulles Plan for real and end the racist garbage!


The Tetris song in that context actually sounds a little creepy to me
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For his creation, Browne simply used the well-known melody of the early 19th century song "Turkey in the Straw," which dates to the even older and traditional British song "The (Old) Rose Tree." The tune was brought to America's colonies by Scots-Irish immigrants who settled along the Appalachian Trail and added lyrics that mirrored their new lifestyle.

The first and natural inclination, of course, is to assume that the ice cream truck song is simply paying homage to "Turkey in the Straw," but the melody reached the nation only after it was appropriated by traveling blackface minstrel shows.

Serious question, and I don't mean this antagonistically at all: Is "Turkey in the Straw" verboten now too? I had a pretty good rendition of that on the violin back when I was still in practice, years before I was even aware of the racist version. (They taught us a simple version of it in middle school, but it's not particularly difficult to add in more sophisticated fiddle stylings if you've heard it a couple times.) It was always explicitly called "Turkey in the Straw",and I always assumed it was popular because it was a very easy fiddle song.

Of course, now that I know about the racist version, I would certainly think twice about playing in public in case someone would interpret it that way. I'm not trying to say I should be allowed to play it because that's the way I've always done it; I guess I'm just kind of disappointed that we've found an early version of Pepe the Frog and the "Okay" sign where something now has a racist meaning in most contexts because it was appropriated for racist purposes.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mister Softee doesn't have this problem with the jingle they've been using for decades.

The only down side is that other brands can't use it.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, that was a very well-written and informative piece, but...

As often happens with matters of race, something that is rather vanilla in origin is co-opted and sprinkled with malice along the way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Of course, now that I know about the racist version, I would certainly think twice about playing in public in case someone would interpret it that way. I'm not trying to say I should be allowed to play it because that's the way I've always done it; I guess I'm just kind of disappointed that we've found an early version of Pepe the Frog and the "Okay" sign where something now has a racist meaning in most contexts because it was appropriated for racist purposes.


I gave this some thought too. I knew it as Turkey in the Straw and I'm not sure there was ever much knowledge here (Canada) about the other words someone put to it. I'd certainly never heard about this until the last few weeks. So my thought was...shouldn't that return it to innocence somewhat?

But the swastika also had benign beginnings and was co-opted to become what we know it as now too, and regardless of its beginnings it's forever tied to Hitler et al.

So I guess the takeaway is that if someone shiats in the punch bowl you can remove the turd, but the punch is still ruined.

//Deep Thoughts on a Sunday.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They should all be replaced with the Mortal Kombat song.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Deedle deedle deeedle deedle deet deet deeeeet. Deedle deedle deeedle deeet deet deet....Hello?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Even U.S. Grant is racist to some.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image image 375x245]


That hurts more everytime I watch it.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Without the racist lyrics it's simply Turkey in the Straw. Nobody here has ever even heard of any racist lyrics to that song. Meh.
 
flondrix
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The ice cream truck song I hear most often is "You can't scare me I'm sticking with the union".  But why don't the trucks cycle through multiple songs?  It would be easy to do nowadays.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks for song on You Tube, finds this, oh my!! (possibly NSFW)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xH1Ft​E​NNlFU
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have known for years that there was an incredibly racist song using the same melody as the song Turkey in the straw, and that Ice trucks used that melody to attract customers.    Discovered the facts back in Junior high in a music class when i had to do a report on a song assigned to me, i got Turkey in the straw.

This is another case of sweeping negative history under the rug, mind ice cream trucks used the melody as it was in the public domain and they would not have to pay to use it.   I highly doubt 99% or better of the folks who are or have ever operated ice trucks have any clue  about the racist song using the same melody.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eddie Murphy - Ice Cream Man
Youtube fIDR106lsK4
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The KLF arrive in Ice Kream Van
Youtube LTCQbTCRIPc
 
buntz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
the ice cream truck in my area plays "Musicbox Dancer" and it makes my dog pee.  Every.  Single.  Time.

Frank Mills - Music Box Dancer
Youtube Qwa0c8VO71s
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LTCQbTCR​IPc]


Justified & Ancient - the worst song ever written
Youtube PF2quWTdqGU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everything is racist to everyone. Get rid of everything. Now.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Notabunny: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fIDR106l​sK4]


RM > EM

REDMAN Mr. Icecream man skit
Youtube f1j3H-YruDE
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mine played Bruce Springsteen, "I'm on fire"
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Soft Tigers - Mr. Ice Cream (Waxmaster Remix)
Youtube 20jZOZ2n1SI
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Otera: Ass_Master_Flash: The ones in my childhood neighborhood played "The Entertainer"
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_En​tertainer_(rag)

Yes! Or "pop goes the weasel"..... Which I always thought was pretty dang messed up


That is apparently about putting your coat in hock as an super old school payday loan scheme.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: Mine played Bruce Springsteen, "I'm on fire"


Bat For Lashes - I'm On Fire (BBC Collective Session, 2006)
Youtube Ylq21G7WD5E
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I always thought they were playing "Turkey in the straw".  Maybe they should start playing the national anthem.
 
6nome
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kelis - Milkshake (Official Music Video)
Youtube pGL2rytTraA
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ya know, there is a very big difference between a song being racist AF and digging through a bunch of stupid shiat to complain about a song because of how it was changed and ignoring its actual origins


Basically this entire article seems like its just a bunch of PC race bating from someone who finally found a reason to make it acceptable to hate a song, instead of using it as a lesson that there are probably a long list of things which have perfectly acceptable origins and terrible delivery methods mixed with horrible history, and then getting a bit of musical history added in by giving people a centuries old song from across the pond. But doing that wouldnt get nearly as many clicks
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Since we're discussing racist Ice-Cream stories, it't time for me to trot out his one again.  Note that it's third-hand, and happened a long time ago.  I have no evidence to prove it, however I regard it as likely true.

I got this one from my father, and it's set in Baltimore, Maryland, circa 1950s.

My father had friend who was a delivery-truck driver for High's Dairy Stores.  High's is still in business in Maryland; they're sort of like 7-11, and competed with 7-11 directly.  So this guy told my father that he'd been reprimanded for mixing-up a delivery of ice-cream to two High's stores.  He'd accidentally swapped the White ice-cream with the Black ice cream.  At the time, High's had two grades:  White Ice-cream got delivered to the stores in the White neighborhoods and the lower-grade Black ice-cream was supposed to be delivered to the stores in the Black neighborhoods.  They were packaged and priced identically, so you can see how it would be easy to confuse them.

Now what I don't understand is, did they really save money by maintaining two production-lines and maintaining separate inventory, or was this just a big FU to Black people.  Most racists I've met or heard of don't really have the ambition and enterprise to maintain such an elaborate scheme.

I would have never heard of this except for the screw-up.  I will speculate that High's did the same thing with their other house brands as well.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
   This Ice Cream Man's flavors were all guaranteed to satisfy

covermesongs.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Ya know, there is a very big difference between a song being racist AF and digging through a bunch of stupid shiat to complain about a song because of how it was changed and ignoring its actual origins


Basically this entire article seems like its just a bunch of PC race bating from someone who finally found a reason to make it acceptable to hate a song, instead of using it as a lesson that there are probably a long list of things which have perfectly acceptable origins and terrible delivery methods mixed with horrible history, and then getting a bit of musical history added in by giving people a centuries old song from across the pond. But doing that wouldnt get nearly as many clicks


Just stop, they won't listen. All must be destroyed.

This (or "music" of equal musical quality) is the only acceptable music:

Lloyd Banks - Beamer Benz Or Bentley Ft. Juelz Santana (+Lyrics) - Official Music Video HD
Youtube mmjoJDaTJcw
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
a 22 minute compilation of ice cream truck music
Youtube 5w09zIROwIE

Better?
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Otera: Ass_Master_Flash: The ones in my childhood neighborhood played "The Entertainer"
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_En​tertainer_(rag)

Yes! Or "pop goes the weasel"..... Which I always thought was pretty dang messed up


We get either "It's a Small World" or "La Cucaracha."
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The asparagus truck and the liver and onions truck aren't racist.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Music like this, still ok:

"First, you find a house and out 
Find a Chinese neighborhood, cause they don't believe in bank accounts 
Second, you find a crew and a driver, someone who ring the doorbell 
And someone that ain't scared to do what it do"

YG - Meet the Flockers (Feat. Teecee4800)
Youtube lFxOsUe0I8o
 
bongon247 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Had an ice cream man try to kidnap my girlfriend when i was 13.  She started shooting.

Not long after that, one tried to do the same to me.

I got his tag.  My stepfather had his license revoked, he was a county official.
 
astar812
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
1. Old news is old.

2.  It's the tune of "Turkey In the Straw" that someone else wrote offensive lyrics to.  I have never heard the song referred as the offensive title.  Serious fishing.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Now what I don't understand is, did they really save money by maintaining two production-lines and maintaining separate inventory, or was this just a big FU to Black people. Most racists I've met or heard of don't really have the ambition and enterprise to maintain such an elaborate scheme.


Perhaps they were putting less product in the "inferior" ice cream. Marked as 12oz but only had 10.5
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The same melody is also used for "Do Your Ears Hang Low".  Is that also considered forbidden racist trash now?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://newrepublic.com/article/11779​2​/racist-ice-cream-song-story-nprcom-wr​ong

Johnson makes it sound like the "Turkey in the Straw" version vanished in the wake of the racist ones, but it always existed alongside and has outlived them. All evidence points to "Turkey in the Straw" being what the ice cream companies intended.
 
