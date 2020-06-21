 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Look at him buying cookies like he didn't murder George Floyd   (tmz.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oreos?  Really?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Oreos?  Really?


and milk.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: Invalid Litter Dept: Oreos?  Really?

and milk.


And a small thing of what appears to be salt?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oreos are a force multiplier in any situation and especially during Pandemics.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just leave him be. You already know what he's capable of.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when Melrose Larry Green would stalk OJ and just start screaming "MURDERER" over and over again at the top of his lungs.

That's what these guys need as long as they're free.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Oreos?  Really?


He thinks Hydrox are "ghetto".
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the ONE time in US history when it's acceptable to wear a mask in public, and this guy goes out and shows his face? Even people in the background are wearing masks!
 
joker420
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But what about the race card? Lol
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: This is the ONE time in US history when it's acceptable to wear a mask in public, and this guy goes out and shows his face? Even people in the background are wearing masks!


Well, when he's wearing a mask, he can't breathe. He hates that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I remember when Melrose Larry Green would stalk OJ and just start screaming "MURDERER" over and over again at the top of his lungs.

That's what these guys need as long as they're free.


I'd sign up for a shift outside his jail cell. We don't have to stop there.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

