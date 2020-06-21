 Skip to content
(Twitter)   If you ever wanted to visit Nashville, you have just under a month
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WTH?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sometimes I think I live in the only sane part of Tennessee.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
textualdetails.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the... oh, it's biblical, ok

Well, sorry Tennessee, you had a good run!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 'far right' client? So, the Trump 2020 Campaign?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the newspaper just published it without question?  I get that newspapers are strapped for cash, but that doesn't mean you have to print every ad someone submits.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm calling shenanigans on this one. I suspect the person who took out this ad thinks that showing up with AR rifles in an effort to stoke a race war was just too subtle.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know who else liked to purchase full page, inflammatory ads in their hometown newspaper?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: You know who else liked to purchase full page, inflammatory ads in their hometown newspaper?


Donald Trump?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: You know who else liked to purchase full page, inflammatory ads in their hometown newspaper?


Used car salesmen?
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brings a new dimension to Nashville Hot Chicken.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's some quality judgment there, largest newspaper in TN.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: You know who else liked to purchase full page, inflammatory ads in their hometown newspaper?


Henry Ford?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was of the impression that Islam was a what rather than a who.

/Whatever, you be you Nashville
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Be sure and visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. It's pretty wide-ranging.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tennessean should get NYT-like vitriol for publishing this.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We see a lot of weird shiat here, but this is pretty WTF on every layer.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Be sure and visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. It's pretty wide-ranging.


Its ashes will be
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sherdog.comView Full Size


I mean, he's pretty good and all but he fights at lightweight so I wouldn't exactly call them "nuclear arms."
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody's gonna get fired

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you'd think 'islam' would target somewhere that would bring attention to their cause instead of nashville
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Be sure and visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. It's pretty wide-ranging.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I visited Nashville two years ago for a bachelor party and had a blast.  (Pun not intended.)

/Still loathe "bro country", though.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [textualdetails.files.wordpress.com image 183x276]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Amazing that the folks who claim to be the most devoted followers of Christ seem to be the least interested in the most basic and central tenet of his teachings.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The NYT Op-Ed guy found a job pretty quick.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sirrerun: NewportBarGuy: You know who else liked to purchase full page, inflammatory ads in their hometown newspaper?

Used car salesmen?


media-amazon.comView Full Size

/underrated flick
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If "Islam" got their hands on a nuke, why would they waste it on Nashville?

from the tweet

That's around the date doomsday loons Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell said the rapture was gonna happen. It's gonna be an eventful July.

NO. Stop. No more end of the world prediction bullshiat. I went through it in 1989, 2000, 2012 and probably others.

The line must be dawn here. This far, no further!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its because of that "Nashville Hot" chicken garbage isn't it.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: If "Islam" got their hands on a nuke, why would they waste it on Nashville?

from the tweet

That's around the date doomsday loons Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell said the rapture was gonna happen. It's gonna be an eventful July.

NO. Stop. No more end of the world prediction bullshiat. I went through it in 1989, 2000, 2012 and probably others.

The line must be dawn here. This far, no further!

[Fark user image image 300x168]


They'd do it because of all the bachelorette parties and penis straws.  And they'd have a bit of a point
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Its because of that "Nashville Hot" chicken garbage isn't it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I heard a similar rumor about Las Vegas...around 2003, give or take.  Something about an attack during New Year's Eve.

/Had plans to go.
//Still went.
///Good times.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I heard a similar rumor about Las Vegas...around 2003, give or take.  Something about an attack during New Year's Eve.

/Had plans to go.
//Still went.
///Good times.


At least that makes a little sense, being a symbol of western decadence but still I wouldn't think is an ideal target if you have a nuke burning a hole in your pocket.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The American Taliban deploying Weapons of Mass-Distraction.

Must be a day ending in Y.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Since I was born there, and lived there for quite awhile while off and on in my life, I can tell you without hesitation that could be anyone in half the population of Nashville.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The people investigating how the ad made it in the paper should not work for the paper.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Attention citizens of Bumfark, Arkansas!  Islam is going to detonate a nuclear device in Darryl's Drive-Thru Wedding Supplies And Cattle Feed in one month!  They hate us for our discount dresses and hay!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.