(Twitter)   Meanwhile in Canada... it's Park Bench Patty   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder if this will go viral without the actual video?  The public, law enforcement, the courts have historically tended to disbelieve black people without actual video evidence.

I'm an old white man, it's hard for me to imagine someone giving me crap for sitting on a bench quietly.  This sucks.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I wonder if this will go viral without the actual video?  The public, law enforcement, the courts have historically tended to disbelieve black people without actual video evidence.

I'm an old white man, it's hard for me to imagine someone giving me crap for sitting on a bench quietly.  This sucks.


Believe it.  People will say and do the most godawful stuff when they think they are safe.  Ask just about any female that has had the misfortune to walk near a construction site.  Ol' Karen here saw someone not holding their phone in the recording position and took a chance.  Now, it probably won't go viral, but if any of her neighbors or friends do see it, she'll just claim she didn't say it or the bench sitter started it.  I have begun to seriously consider getting a secondary recording device to wear that is always recording.  They're getting cheaper all the time.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forget the police body cams. The rest of us should wear them.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll re-state something I realized earlier:  All of these incidents have me re-thinking my resistance to things like google glass and its specter of always recording tech.  It helps keep people honest, and has done a lot to expose bad behavior like this.

Think of how much different society would be if the masses adopt a tech like the Black Mirror episodes featuring permanent full experience storage.  I'm not saying that by itself is a fully good thing to strive for, but I can understand why for some folks this would be invaluable for their peace of mind and survival in the face of assholes trying to get away with assholish behavior towards them.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cherryl taggart: I have begun to seriously consider getting a secondary recording device to wear that is always recording.  They're getting cheaper all the time.

I have a dash cam in my car. Same reasoning: protection from lying idiots.

GoPro needs to market a reasonably priced civilian body cam with automatic cloud uploading and backup. I know a number of people that would likely buy one.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I wonder if this will go viral without the actual video?  The public, law enforcement, the courts have historically tended to disbelieve black people without actual video evidence.

I'm an old white man, it's hard for me to imagine someone giving me crap for sitting on a bench quietly.  This sucks.


White people single out black people all. The. Time.  I'm white, and I see it with nauseating regularity.  And I'm done watching.  I'll probably get beaten up this year at the rate I'm going, but I am too sick of this shiat to not say anything any more when I see it.  Zero frigging tolerance.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a photo, we have to take her word that the events went down as she described
However, wearing those crappy sandals with a pair of capri pants is a crime against humanity
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Forget the police body cams. The rest of us should wear them.


I have actually looked into this, and I'm a middle aged white lady. I'm a target for some, a "safe" person to harass as they think I can't or won't fight back. When the day comes that I finally snap in a less than verbal kind of way I want to be able to show in a court of law that fark yeah I  did that. Let's watch that again, because I totally kicked that guy's ass.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should file a complaint with someone who can collect more information and take appropriate action.

/ theoretically it should work
// hopefully it does in practice
 
chawco
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ker_Thwap: I wonder if this will go viral without the actual video?  The public, law enforcement, the courts have historically tended to disbelieve black people without actual video evidence.

I'm an old white man, it's hard for me to imagine someone giving me crap for sitting on a bench quietly.  This sucks.

White people single out black people all. The. Time.  I'm white, and I see it with nauseating regularity.  And I'm done watching.  I'll probably get beaten up this year at the rate I'm going, but I am too sick of this shiat to not say anything any more when I see it.  Zero frigging tolerance.


honestly I think this is the only way to fight against everyday racism. We have to make it socially unacceptable for somebody to be racist at all. I kind of thought we had, but it turns out people still think it's okay.

Systemic racism is a bit of a deeper and more difficult problem, but for most of us we do what we can. And one thing we can all do is refuse to listen quietly or ignore while some household treat a person like garbage because of the colour of their skin.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's Toronto. That's not Canada... that's what happens when you stick an American city IN Canada.

nowtoronto.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I wonder if this will go viral without the actual video?  The public, law enforcement, the courts have historically tended to disbelieve black people without actual video evidence.


I tend to disbelieve anybody who doesn't provide video evidence in a case like this. Why pictures only?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hadn't realized the extent of the formerly silent minority. I thought it was just a handful of cretins, but the problem appears now to be much more widespread than I imagined. It is past time to start putting them in their place. Possibly a museum.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: I hadn't realized the extent of the formerly silent minority. I thought it was just a handful of cretins, but the problem appears now to be much more widespread than I imagined. It is past time to start putting them in their place. Possibly a museum.


If you want to put everyone in a museum that is a bigoted weirdo you'd have to put the entire species... oh wait... round confined sphere... no space travel... WE'RE ALL IN THAT MUSEUM ALREADY!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can't believe she had that kind of spare time given her modeling career.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

orbister: Ker_Thwap: I wonder if this will go viral without the actual video?  The public, law enforcement, the courts have historically tended to disbelieve black people without actual video evidence.

I tend to disbelieve anybody who doesn't provide video evidence in a case like this. Why pictures only?


Do you have your phone recording video at all times, just in case something happens during your day so you can save those 3 minutes and discard all the rest? Like when you are sitting outside, by yourself, seeking some quiet time for reflection and peace?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you're on Private Property then ya.  Gtfo
If you're on the sidewalk tell them to go Fark themselves....
well actually you did exactly what you should of done.
Just sit there ignoring them doing your own thing. That will piss them off even more with minimal effort and threat to yourself.
** Be happy this wasn't America cuz that person on the bench probably would of had a few slugs shot through them**
It seems people are just going out of their way to start shiat.
Obviously we're only getting one side of the story as we always do but who the fack cares who's sitting on a random bench on some random street???
If they were snorting coke off the rails ya I could understand but someone minding their business on the phone??
Ya, that's Bullshiat.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: I hadn't realized the extent of the formerly silent minority. I thought it was just a handful of cretins, but the problem appears now to be much more widespread than I imagined. It is past time to start putting them in their place. Possibly a museum.


You spelled mausoleum wrong.
 
Trik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I'll re-state something I realized earlier:  All of these incidents have me re-thinking my resistance to things like google glass and its specter of always recording tech.  It helps keep people honest, and has done a lot to expose bad behavior like this.

Think of how much different society would be if the masses adopt a tech like the Black Mirror episodes featuring permanent full experience storage.  I'm not saying that by itself is a fully good thing to strive for, but I can understand why for some folks this would be invaluable for their peace of mind and survival in the face of assholes trying to get away with assholish behavior towards them.


Just watched the movie The Circle (on prime).
Full transparency has the potential to do some good.
But like many technologies it has the potential for great harm.
She had her phone, the old broad came back twice, why didn't she switch to video?
 
jsmilky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
this is more of a woman thing than a race thing, i hope y'all realize
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tfresh: It's Toronto. That's not Canada... that's what happens when you stick an American city IN Canada.

[nowtoronto.com image 628x420]


The no true Canadian fallacy, eh?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I wonder if this will go viral without the actual video?  The public, law enforcement, the courts have historically tended to disbelieve black people without actual video evidence.

I'm an old white man, it's hard for me to imagine someone giving me crap for sitting on a bench quietly.  This sucks.


I've noticed that recently every time there's a video of this a certain subset of people automatically go ''Why were they recording this? Did they set it up? What's going on here, i'm highly suspicious!"

Damned if you do, damned if you don't, i guess.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tfresh: Al Tsheimers: I hadn't realized the extent of the formerly silent minority. I thought it was just a handful of cretins, but the problem appears now to be much more widespread than I imagined. It is past time to start putting them in their place. Possibly a museum.

If you want to put everyone in a museum that is a bigoted weirdo you'd have to put the entire species... oh wait... round confined sphere... no space travel... WE'RE ALL IN THAT MUSEUM ALREADY!


I had previously believed that most people were not assholes. I have been proven wrong, and have no idea where to put them all so the rest of us can live in civilized society. The museum idea was where we warehouse antiquities that we want to keep. I guess landfills would have been better.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Al Tsheimers: I hadn't realized the extent of the formerly silent minority. I thought it was just a handful of cretins, but the problem appears now to be much more widespread than I imagined. It is past time to start putting them in their place. Possibly a museum.

You spelled mausoleum wrong.


+10
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Research says that this is not a surprise.  So much for that PR campaign that Canadians are nice.  UK Research show Canadians are Active Right-Wing Extremists
 
pup.socket
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Do you have your phone recording video at all times,


Not the phone, but it is probably a good idea to always carry one of those miniature cheap $30~ish USD Wuhan videocameras instead. Mine is getting old, but does an adequate job and has helped a few times already - not me, but other people who were pestered by idiots that got recorded for posterity.
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Al Tsheimers: Do you have your phone recording video at all times,

Not the phone, but it is probably a good idea to always carry one of those miniature cheap $30~ish USD Wuhan videocameras instead. Mine is getting old, but does an adequate job and has helped a few times already - not me, but other people who were pestered by idiots that got recorded for posterity.


I'm guessing they capture audio also?
Got a link to them?
 
orbister
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: orbister: Ker_Thwap: I wonder if this will go viral without the actual video?  The public, law enforcement, the courts have historically tended to disbelieve black people without actual video evidence.

I tend to disbelieve anybody who doesn't provide video evidence in a case like this. Why pictures only?

Do you have your phone recording video at all times, just in case something happens during your day so you can save those 3 minutes and discard all the rest? Like when you are sitting outside, by yourself, seeking some quiet time for reflection and peace?


Nope. But I don't have it taking pictures regularly either, and it's no more effort to get it to do one than the other. All we have are a series of pictures of an elderly woman who does not particularly upset or hostile and a claim that she was hurling abuse.

A very serious accusation is being made, and in the absence of evidence which could easily have been gathered I remain skeptical.
 
two towns over
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We have them here in Vancouver. A buddy of mine is an actor, in town for a show. We were driving around and he's a fairly cautious driver. probably from being profiled so often in the states. We were at a stop light on Granville Street and the light changed and apparently he didn't move fast enough for the hillbilly behind us:

"Move it n****ger"

Who then sped past us, cut us off and gave us the finger.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How easy (or hard) is it to record audio during a call?

I'm honestly asking, not Just Asking.  I've never had a smartphone.
 
buntz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Think of how much different society would be if the masses adopt a tech like the Black Mirror episodes featuring permanent full experience storage


It would be no damned different.

If you're a racist bigot homophobe anti-Semite you simply don't CARE.  Haven't you seen all these "Karens in the Wild" videos?  They do.  no.  care.  they are being recorded.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like she's dancing and singing. Therefore, I'm sure she meant no harm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I wonder if this will go viral without the actual video?  The public, law enforcement, the courts have historically tended to disbelieve black people without actual video evidence.

I'm an old white man, it's hard for me to imagine someone giving me crap for sitting on a bench quietly.  This sucks.


Takes me back to the early 00s. I was heading into the grocery store behind a black couple about my age. A white lady in her 40s was coming out of the store. The three of us stopped to let her out (through the in door). Apparently we didn't give her enough space because she looked at the girl in front of me and gave a nice loud "out of my way you black biatch."

I was about 10 feet away and only half paying attention. I looked at the couple and said "did that really just happen?" They just kind of shrugged and said yeah.

That's it, that's the end of the story.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trik: I'm guessing they capture audio also?


Of course. Mine works as recorder as well.

Got a link to them?

Here. This is already a few years old, though, so I recommend checking out the newer models.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tfresh: It's Toronto. That's not Canada... that's what happens when you stick an American city IN Canada.

[nowtoronto.com image 628x420]


No, Rob Ford is what happens when you let the suburbs participate in municipal elections.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Black people should wear body cams to record this kind of stuff.
 
kab
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jsmilky: this is more of a woman thing than a race thing, i hope y'all realize


Misogynist!!
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

two towns over: We have them here in Vancouver. A buddy of mine is an actor, in town for a show. We were driving around and he's a fairly cautious driver. probably from being profiled so often in the states. We were at a stop light on Granville Street and the light changed and apparently he didn't move fast enough for the hillbilly behind us:

"Move it n****ger"

Who then sped past us, cut us off and gave us the finger.


I will confess to being hugely racist when I drive.

White dude driving 55 on an Atlanta interstate?  Go die somewhere out of my way, asshole.

Black dude driving 55 on an Atlanta interstate?  Can't day I blame you--I'd do everything I could to avoid talking to cops, too.  You get the wave with all five fingers.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: two towns over: We have them here in Vancouver. A buddy of mine is an actor, in town for a show. We were driving around and he's a fairly cautious driver. probably from being profiled so often in the states. We were at a stop light on Granville Street and the light changed and apparently he didn't move fast enough for the hillbilly behind us:

"Move it n****ger"

Who then sped past us, cut us off and gave us the finger.

I will confess to being hugely racist when I drive.

White dude driving 55 on an Atlanta interstate?  Go die somewhere out of my way, asshole.

Black dude driving 55 on an Atlanta interstate?  Can't day I blame you--I'd do everything I could to avoid talking to cops, too.  You get the wave with all five fingers.


Are they in the correct lane?

If not, they can both die.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People who this sort of thing make me want to kick them upside the head.   Serious if people are minding their own business and not harming you or anyone else then mind your own business and move along.

Also to me at least it doesn't matter if the black woman lived at that building, nothing wrong with someone taking a load off for a bit on a ( seemingly ) public bench  before moving along so long  as that is all they do.
 
wilshire [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jsmilky: this is more of a woman thing than a race thing, i hope y'all realize


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kab: jsmilky: this is more of a woman thing than a race thing, i hope y'all realize

Misogynist!!


They couldn't make Blazing Saddles today, bro.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

two towns over: We have them here in Vancouver. A buddy of mine is an actor, in town for a show. We were driving around and he's a fairly cautious driver. probably from being profiled so often in the states. We were at a stop light on Granville Street and the light changed and apparently he didn't move fast enough for the hillbilly behind us:

"Move it n****ger"

Who then sped past us, cut us off and gave us the finger.


The most racist people I've ever encountered in Ontario are White Male Country Hicks and Black Males from the Suburbs.
I'll give just one example of my experiences.

The hicks are pretty easy to spot, before they even open their mouth you know what they're going to say or their views on a topic.
I'm friends white girl who had a child with a Black Guy and when he found he found out he was going to be a Daddy he literally jumped on the first plane back to Nigeria and has never been heard from again.
When her and I would go for walks people would look at us they'd smile and say hi.
Then, when they looked at the baby in the stroller the reactions where very different depending on which group you encountered.
White people instantly stopped making any and all eye contact with us, like we didn't exist. You can tell just by the body language they were judging us in the worse way possible.
The black people gave me the nastiest looks as if I literally drove to Toronto, shot dead someone and stole the child. That a White guy shouldn't be within 100 feet of a Black child. They didn't give a flying shiat if it was just the white mom and kid but as soon as it was just me and the child. Holy hell, you could just tell they were fighting to keep their thoughts to themselves.
It was literally the first time I've ever experienced actual racism, discrimination first hand and a look into the life of another person.
She gets its 2x becuase now she's not really accepted by either groups.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skyotter: How easy (or hard) is it to record audio during a call?

I'm honestly asking, not Just Asking.  I've never had a smartphone.


It's fast and easy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Standing by a park bench
Eying up black girls with bad intent
Snots running down her nose
Greasy fingers smearing shabby clothes, hey Aqualung
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I wonder if this will go viral without the actual video?  The public, law enforcement, the courts have historically tended to disbelieve black people without actual video evidence.

I'm an old white man, it's hard for me to imagine someone giving me crap for sitting on a bench quietly.  This sucks.


I'm an old white man. It's not hard for me to imagine someone accusing me of racism based solely on some still pictures they took, plus some perjury. That sucks.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh Canada's got plenty of racism to go around.

There is a Newfoundland  based Facebook group called "Heart of Newfoundland" that is strictly far right hate.

Their members advocate for violence against a man of colour who dared suggest racism is a problem in the province.
fark the racists, fark the fascists.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Begoggle: kab: jsmilky: this is more of a woman thing than a race thing, i hope y'all realize

Misogynist!!

They couldn't make Blazing Saddles today, bro.


If Mel Brooks directed it they would.  Blazing Saddles is BLM more than 40 years ago you idiot!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe next time put your foot up in Karen's ass?
 
