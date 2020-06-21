 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(spontn80)   The 13th Annual "What would you say to your Dad today if you could?" Father's Day Thread   (open.spotify.com) divider line
12
    More: Hero, use of cookies, Web browser, World Wide Web, Hypertext Transfer Protocol, Switch browsers, HTTP cookie, Opera, Google  
•       •       •

22 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 21 Jun 2020 at 8:00 AM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here we are again. This year things might be different. Here are links to the past threads. Hang on tight.

12th Annual Dear Daddy thread. What would you say to your dad today if you could?

Dear Daddy" - What would you say to your Dad today if you could? What did your kids say to you? Our 11th year

The 10th Annual "What would you say to your Dad today?" Fark Father's Day thread. This thread is older than your nine-year-old

The 9th Annual "What would you say to your dad today?" Fark Father's Day thread. Bonus: New dads, what will you tell your child today?

CSB 8th annual Father's Day thread: What would you say to your Dad today if you could? Fathers, what would you say to your child?

Seven Years Running. What would you say to your Dad today if you could?

For the sixth year in a row: What would you say to your Dad today?

Fifth year in a row: What would you say to your Daddy today if you could?

Dear Daddy, It's what I should have said but didn't. What would you say to your Dad today if you could?

"Dear Daddy" ... what would you say to your Dad today?

"Dear Daddy, Here's what I should have said to you." DIT

Happy Father's Day. What would you say to your father today if you could? (w/voting)
 
wakitu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, if I could talk to him, this year it would be from a distance, and masked.

Happy Daddy's Day to all you paternal types (and those missing yours as I am).
Stay safe, and may you only receive good news and think wise thoughts today.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love my Dad and at 82 he's still with us, he's still got his marbles, although he is in physical decline. I can't say he's dealt with every aspect of fatherhood perfectly, but his heart has always been in the right place and I've always felt he was on my team.

I am deeply sorry for anyone who suffered at the hands of their father - emotionally, physically or through neglect. I've read these threads in past years and that's all too common. Sadly life isn't like the movies where a transgressor seeks redemption or can atone for what they've done. If you need justice, I hope you get it. If you need peace, I hope you get that too.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thisispete: I am deeply sorry for anyone who suffered at the hands of their father - emotionally, physically or through neglect. I've read these threads in past years and that's all too common. Sadly life isn't like the movies where a transgressor seeks redemption or can atone for what they've done. If you need justice, I hope you get it. If you need peace, I hope you get that too.


Thanks, this means a lot.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
About the biggest problem I had with my father was he simply wasn't there or wasn't interested in being a father. Not bad by comparison.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing. Why waste oxygen on someone who doesn't acknowledge you?

Now, if my grandfather was still alive, I'd pick the hell out of his brain to help me with some of the work on my 63 Impala. I'd also love to see him with his great-grandkids as he was killed before any of my kids were born.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dad, as the years roll on, I realize more and more how much you did, just by hanging on.  You could have come home and climbed into a bottle like so many of the vets did.  But, you just worked, came home, and did it again days after day.

You drove us every where, but rarely came inside.  You preferred to hang around outside, smoking.  Never complained, just stayed outside.  Now we understand PTSD and the effects of crowds on some people.

You put up with hell on earth, hope you've got peace in heaven.  You deserve it.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My step-mother is still depressed 17 months after his passing.
"fark cancer" is my answer. Not father's day here, but what the hell.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you.
 
kling_klang_bed [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thanks for giving me a triumphant, victorious dong.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Happy Father's Day.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just because he's gone doesn't mean I can't say anything to him. It's the answering back part that's the catch.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.