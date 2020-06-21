 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 790: "Tiptoe Through the Tulips 3". Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "Tiptoe Through the Tulips 3"

Description: Flowers of all kinds, they don't have to be tulips.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A small cluster of the mountain laurel that was covering every inch of Susquehannock State Forest.
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Descanso Gardens, Pasadena, CA
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Superbloom in Pyramid Lake, CA.
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A big fat NOPE in Joshua Tree on cactus flowers.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Four O'Clocks
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pink Gladiolus
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tangerine Canna
 
Thats My Name too! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thats My Name too! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now with voting enabled.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
I used to think that I didn't have to do a damn thing or be anyone but myself and there was a man out there that loved me for who I am, even when I didn't know myself.

I grew up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
okay, last one for the night to share here.

anyway. I would rather be tortured to death for having feelings with my feelings than not have any feelings at all so I still love him, I guess.

he doesn't farking know i exist, though, pretty much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
forgot I didn't enable voting on the 1st, and here's a better one anyway

Fark user imageView Full Size


This was taken in Jamaica. Thanks all of you. I got away from the house for two months, took pics, and maybe did some good. I don't know.
 
it's lisa e. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
it's lisa e. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
it's lisa e. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Allivymar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Feed me Seymour!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Allivymar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Allivymar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0809 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0818 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0284 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
6-24-26 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
6-24-11 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
5_6-4246 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Garden Flowers by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daylily sperm
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stamens by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Choc-Ful-A [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tiny flowers in my yard.  I took this with a phone intending to go back with a better camera, but the deer decided they were delicious, so...  If anyone knows what they are, I'd love to find out.
 
Choc-Ful-A [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Local plant/weed in northern CA that has huge clusters of flowers.  No idea what they are called...
 
Choc-Ful-A [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Lavender, looking like festive pineapples.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay, I may be a little obsessed with this film.
Lomochrome XR Purple, metered at ISO 100 with 80B filter.  Olympus OM-2 with a Zuiko 28mm, shot at F2.8 1/60sec
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ilford HP5+ @ ISO 400, Olympus Pen F, Zuiko 38mm lens, F4 1/250 sec.  Developed at home in a mix of instant coffee, vitamin C, and sodium carbonate (Arm & Hammer Super Washing Soda)
 
gregscott
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Red day lily
 
reddfrogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
