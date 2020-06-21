 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Southgate News-Herald)   Five words to green: bumbling pair of beer thieves   (thenewsherald.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Walking, Pickup truck, Rosary, Automobile, Circle K employee, According to Jim, Pope John Paul II, police report  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2020 at 5:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In for a six-pack, in for a case.
Somehow it doesn't have the same ring to it as penny/pound.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three words.... Fark greens anything..
 
ShowStop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gregscott: In for a six-pack, in for a case.
Somehow it doesn't have the same ring to it as penny/pound.


I think in for a can, in for a case works nicely.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well we know they're not from around here.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.