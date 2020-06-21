 Skip to content
(Slate) People are saying "F*CK IT" and traveling while not caring about literally anyone else (slate.com)
23
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

 
i ignore u
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good for them.  May they get the reward that they've earned.  I'm staying at home because I'm not a blithering idiot.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The most unifying American characteristic is "not caring about literally anyone else." Why should traveling be any different?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Over 63,000 new cases in Ca. since the first of June .. I made a store run today getting ready for more lock down mode .. Half the people I saw , about 20 or so , were not wearing a mask ..
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We have seen more hotel guests lately, since Memorial day.  Mostly same day reservations.

I have seen more guests wearing masks tonight than in the previous two weeks, though that's not saying much.

We need to start rehiring some of the staff.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can travel if you travel safely, as in NOT GETTING ON A PLANE, TRAIN or BUS.

Traveling alone in a car? Pretty darn safe. Metal tube with 100+ people? Not safe.

/Only applies to COVID safety.
//Your lousy driving skills are another matter.
 
links136
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Abused, neglected and abandoned animals tend only give a shiat about themselves, even in a pack of other wild animals.

I don't think the concept of mutual love is something the can comprehend, just something they can use for their benefit.

You can still have alot of money and wealth, you just will want to keep it for yourself.

Or your so spoiled that selfishness is seen as a virtue, since clearly you were blessed with fortune, which makes you royalty.

Or you really just don't care as long as your life is fine, blind spots be damned.

And it's not about the harm they do to themselves, it's everyone around them, sometimes even entire cultures and nations are sucked up into the void of empty hate.

And general never give up never think it through go with your gut because critical thinking is for pussies movie star action hero persona.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
RV ownership is starting to look a bit tempting, although stopping for gas might get a bit sketchy if the second wave is as bad as predicted.

/how about a VR headset vacation instead
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My husband and I are at the Jersey shore for a very short, much needed beach trip.  This is my home, so I know how to get what we need quickly, easily, and without putting ourselves or others at risk.  And since we are basically going from BnB, half a block to the ocean, and back again, we figured it would be a low-risk trip.

People, let me tell you how things are here.  At the beach, family groups are spreading out pretty well, but most we saw were being joined ALL DAY by new people.  People they obviously don't live with.  Hugging, no masks.

At dinner, we sat at a table in the middle of the road, as the town had closed the street to let restaurants set up tables for outside dining.  Lots of foot traffic, only about half wearing masks.  I watched several people without masks walk up to each other after yelling HEY SO AND SO, hug, etc, like it was any normal day.

I decided to forego petting SO MANY DOG just so I wouldn't get close to others and make them feel uncomfortable, and these fools are acting like nothing's wrong.  I did not sacrifice dog petting for no reason, people!  Get on the trolley.

And there's a dog here in town I've been wanting to see again since I met him last year.  Ugh.  How do you say hi to a dog from six feet away??  They don't know you're talking to them.  WHAT THE F*CK CORONAVIRUS.

Uh anyway.  As of today, new cases in NJ are 250/day.  Let's see what happens in two weeks.  Fyi, the season only started this weekend.  Before now, most things weren't open.  For ref, 500/YEAR die in car accidents in NJ.  SEEMS TOO LOW.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not quite, subby. Those who do choose to fly (according to Slate's source) are co-operative with tightened requirements for the most part, and grateful they can fly at all. (The business travellers with big egos are the ones staying on the ground.)

And it's not for the airlines to judge what amounts to "essential" travel.

Traffic (according to Slate's source) has only recovered to half of pre-pandemic levels. A more interesting question is how sustainable is the industry's current structure with demand down by half (q.v. previous Fark threads on Whither My Favourite Restaurant).
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Zelda Breath of the Wild, PornHub plus, unemployment checks still hitting the account....

Who needs a vacation? This is livin'!
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Because people have always been assholes. This is a recount of behavior during the Black Death: 

scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
By "people" do you mean human beings generally or Republicans specifically, because if you mean people, I am appalled, but if you mean Trump Republicans I have already written them off, and let the dead bury their dead.

I went out for a walk and most of the people I saw were black, I swear. That doesn't usually happen except on holidays and maybe around quiting time in the Mall Food Court. Maybe they were just enjoying the freedom of the streets without White People or Tories. Few Republicans in this town unless you count Kregstra fans.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Znuh: Because people have always been assholes. This is a recount of behavior during the Black Death: 

[scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 539x960]


And neither Party had any idea it was spread by parasites injected by the bites of fleas. Although burning sulphur might have helped as rats and mice have delicate noses and don't like unfamiliar smells. Then they would just get used to burning brimstone.

I wonder how the world would have changed if Europeans had thought of bathing and soap before the 18th and 19th century or so? Or even changing their furs and clothes more than once or twice a year. They did use little lap dogs to collect fleas so the servants could brush them out of their coats in another room.

That may have helped a little.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I haven't seen my wife and daughter since March 19. When Japan opens to allow travel from the US, even if just for family, I'll be heading over there shortly after. I'll quarantine in a hotel room for two weeks. Not excited about it, but...I haven't seen my wife and daughter since March 19.
 
anfrind
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm considered an essential worker, and my company is making noises that I might have to make a cross-country business trip in the next few months.

In theory, the trip could be replaced with a series of videoconferences, but the customer insists on having us on-site.

I am not looking forward to it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My great grandmother was an old-fashioned lady. She probably only washed her hair a few times a year, but gave it many strokes of the brush every night. She probably did not believe in the germ theory of disease or the Moon Landing either. Almost certainly not anything in a newspaper unless it was a Sectarian Christian paper published by Her Church.

My Mother called her "the Witch" and later, when we were more grown, "the biatch", a word she did not use very often or lightly. She may only have known a handful of biatches in her life. You had to be pretty evil or demented to be a biatch. Mind you, paranoia is fairly common in WASP rural families, so there are a few in every Church and School, Hospitals also.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We took a day trip out to a dry lakebed outside of Joshua Tree. Planned ahead, bought stuff at the grocery store during my usual trip, topped off at the same gas station I always use by my house, and drove straight there and back without stopping. Literally had zero contact with any other humans all day.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We may all get an infectious disease, but at least the passengers are understanding when the flight is late.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brantgoose: By "people" do you mean human beings generally or Republicans specifically, because if you mean people, I am appalled, but if you mean Trump Republicans I have already written them off, and let the dead bury their dead.

I went out for a walk and most of the people I saw were black, I swear. That doesn't usually happen except on holidays and maybe around quiting time in the Mall Food Court. Maybe they were just enjoying the freedom of the streets without White People or Tories. Few Republicans in this town unless you count Kregstra fans.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe something happened recently that made people think it was acceptable to go out and crowd together.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My husband and son went out to get their first haircut in months today. 
I wasn't thrilled at all, but people in my state have been pretty smart.

I am definitely in Boccaccio's first group. Thank god we both can work from home.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If I leave the state my job will lock me down for five days and force me to get tested. Only on personal business though. For some reason if I'm traveling on lab business those time limits apparently don't count?

/we are all VERY confused by this
 
