 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Yes, the cow was black, how did you know?   (cbc.ca) divider line
19
    More: Asinine, Police, Constable, Police shot, Public safety, Police officer, renegadecow, assault rifle, English-language films  
•       •       •

670 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2020 at 11:45 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cows are as docile as they come. All you have to do is guide them off to the side somewhere and wait on the owner to show up.

Then again, if all you've got is a toolbox full of hammers...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bovine Lives Udder
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh come on now,
When are we going to collectively realize that maybe the police need to be re-educated?
Because it does seem like shooting things is our answer to everything
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bovine Lives Matter?
 
eagle5953
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tatertoot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, George, not the livestock.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cow had a warrant and was ,non compliant  and fit the descripion while resisting and not responding to verbal command.
 
Tatertoot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Goddammit.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Cow had a warrant and was ,non compliant  and fit the descripion while resisting and not responding to verbal command.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkQued
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this how one makes swiss cheese?  Not sure if any better if they put a rope around its neck and lead it off.  Next time drop a bronze statue on the heffer.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Needless to say, that was poor gun control. One bullet was enough. I agree with edmo that the whole thing was stupid.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Cows are as docile as they come. All you have to do is guide them off to the side somewhere and wait on the owner to show up.

Then again, if all you've got is a toolbox full of hammers...


I see you have never dealt with a spooked or panicked cow or steer.

That said, yes, it should have been easy enough to just herd it off the road with at least two cops.

And for farks sake... do not do a body shot with a hand gun on a cow... or you end up shooting the thing full of holes.  Rifle, head shot, preferably at close range so it doesn't bounce off the forehead.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Great now PETA is going to jump in to the battle royal that is American politics.

I predict that The PETA Warrior will get thrown out of the ring, barely return to the ring before the count out, and is one of the last asshats to attempt to annex the ladder to reach the suspended, World Intercontinental Bi-Championship Belt, hanging above the ring.

But then, a person who eats meat, will folding-chair-skull the ref. Pandemonium. He knocks down the ladder and eats the nutrient rich vegan.

A terrifying voice thunders through the stadium:

"SNAP INTO A SLIM JIM!!! OH YEAH!!

We see beauty.
We see see terror.
Society is changed forever.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: Cows are as docile as they come. All you have to do is guide them off to the side somewhere and wait on the owner to show up.

Then again, if all you've got is a toolbox full of hammers...


Yeah.  Never worked with them, have you?  Can't speak for this case but they can be pretty d*mn dangerous.  When training to be a matador they work with the cows first before moving up to the bulls.  That's before considering it was moving onto a highway.  A deer weighing a couple of hundred lbs can total a car or truck.  Imagine what hitting something weighing 5 times as much will do.  Some cows can be chased off the road easily.  Others can't.  So what is your magical way of handling a cow who won't leave the highway?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: Cows are as docile as they come. All you have to do is guide them off to the side somewhere and wait on the owner to show up.

Then again, if all you've got is a toolbox full of hammers...


Never worked with cattle, eh?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That cow may have been going to Wendy's.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nobody11155: edmo: Cows are as docile as they come. All you have to do is guide them off to the side somewhere and wait on the owner to show up.

Then again, if all you've got is a toolbox full of hammers...

Yeah.  Never worked with them, have you?  Can't speak for this case but they can be pretty d*mn dangerous.  When training to be a matador they work with the cows first before moving up to the bulls.  That's before considering it was moving onto a highway.  A deer weighing a couple of hundred lbs can total a car or truck.  Imagine what hitting something weighing 5 times as much will do.  Some cows can be chased off the road easily.  Others can't.  So what is your magical way of handling a cow who won't leave the highway?


They beat the shiat out of the cows to get them pissed and scared first before the matador trains with them.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Cows are as docile as they come. All you have to do is guide them off to the side somewhere and wait on the owner to show up.

Then again, if all you've got is a toolbox full of hammers...


[docile] and [stubborn and stupid] are not mutually exclusive.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.