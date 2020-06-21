 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOWT Omaha)   Remember kids, it's only legal to pepper spray a crowd if you are a cop, not if you are an average citizen denied entry to a bar   (wowt.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Surveillance, Police, Crime, downtown bar, Bar association, Arrest, The Bouncer, The Streets  
•       •       •

129 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2020 at 6:05 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 I can't remember the last time I posted in a thread without reading the farking article

Is this about global warming?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
LOL someone greened this while I was having a fit
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I didn't submit it

I wasn't even having a fit about it
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why do we let 🐖 do what we would not let others do?
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: 'According to the OPD arrest report, Shuffty "stated without prompting that the bouncer at T. Henery's was very rude to his friend and said racist things, prompting him to deploy the pepper spray and that they had no right to kick them out."'

He said this when he was being booked? I'm shocked to hear that he's an entitled dickwad.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Some day it's' gonna be brighter
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.