(Daily Mail) Protip: Guys, don't post a profile picture holding your cat on a dating site as women will see you as 'less dateable' and 'less masculine'
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't care.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice try, dogs.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This one wouldn't
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, no. I started dating one of my bf's *because* he had cute pics of his cat on his phone.

Cue "pussy-magnet" jokes.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pro-tip in general: do not have more pics of your pet than you in your profile, and especially not the main pic.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lol yeah?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Posing with a fish is still okay, right? I paid a lot for that Salmon at the grocery store
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chicks dig guys with hamsters. It's science.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: [i.pinimg.com image 319x400]


My cat says that cat looks perfectly dateable.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pffft. Three-wolves for the she-wolves.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a gay man, I would date this guy in a heartbeat.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Any woman who wouldn't simply hasn't put in the years needed to become a ninja at inferring personality from pictures.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image image 670x464]

Pffft. Three-wolves for the she-wolves.


I'm betting fourth from the left is the worst.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well duh. That why you wear your "Free Mustache Rides" shirt.
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks around at all the "foster" ferals sprawled out, accepts his fate.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've already got one. I don't need two more.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't want to be with anyone who doesn't want to be around my cat
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media1.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
duenor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can see how the Fark population skews from the responses in this thread lol
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like women I wouldn't want to date are self selecting out
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But women like this pic of me and the kitty.

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

433: elvisaintdead: [Fark user image image 670x464]

Pffft. Three-wolves for the she-wolves.

I'm betting fourth from the left is the worst.


guy in the middle i knew 25 years ago, assuming he has not changed since then.  or that the pic is circa 25 years old.
and count me in on the pro-kitties pics!
 
alice_600
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Grandma always said any man who doesn't like cats are heartless men who have short penises.

In my experience she's right.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kirzania: [media1.s-nbcnews.com image 614x611]


That looks like a young Jim Jones.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know I will attract a certain crazy kind of woman with my cat pix.
 
englaja
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't know what you mean.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Profile Picture:
scontent.fakl7-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is the Daily Mail, so take the advice with a Bonneville Salt Flats.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Woah, that turned out huge.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Participants who identified as a 'dog lover', 'neither' and 'both', favoured the picture of the man alone, yet those who were a 'cat person' opted for the additional feline friend."

Then the picture with the cat is doing its job then.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But if you post a photo of you holding a pet fox, the ladies will throwing their e-panties at you.

/Don't lie, ladies. You know this image makes you tingly.

iruntheinternet.comView Full Size
 
