Well, that's one way to keep the numbers down
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Clarke County has 374 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday,

Correction:  only 274 as of Friday night, 174 as of Saturday morning, and 74 as of Saturday evening. At this rate, the virus will be eradicated from Clarke County by Monday at the very latest.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hmmm... that's one hell of a civil and medical malpractice suit.

Good luck everyone who was treated there!  Enjoy the free cash! (Assuming the laywers leave you any...)
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I work in healthcare staffing in GA.  This is everywhere.  Pressure goes from Kemp to Corp to Administrator to the people on the floor.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now hold on just a minute. I thought hospitals were only lying to inflate the numbers. This goes against everything I've been told to know is true.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Holy crap. Those are some strong allegations. And not the sort of thing I can easily imagine being made up.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does a tree in the forest make sound if nobody is around to hear it?

Does a person really have Covid-19 if they don't have a test proving it?

Does reality exist independently or is it only created by my observation of it?

We guess we are giving philosophical ideas a real life test run. Let's see how it works.
 
