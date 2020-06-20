 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   "Florida's Covid-19 surge shows the state's reopening plan is not working". Wait...Florida had a plan?   (amp.theguardian.com) divider line
46
    More: Followup, Orlando, Florida, Orlando Sentinel, Donald Trump, Children's Hospital, right track, University of Pennsylvania, staggering figures, DeSantis's critics  
•       •       •

548 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2020 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"There is a light at the end of the tunnel," DeSantis, a keen Trump ally, added.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FL, TX and AZ are all seeing multiple 1000s of new cases a day and growing. In a few weeks all three states will probably be reporting New York from April levels of deaths. We are basically back in the exponential growth phase in these places and the governors are sitting on their hands instead of leading. They should be locking down again. They are basically farked.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes. Die for Teh Stonks.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A man, a plan, a canal, Panama City!
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Mr. President, our research indicates that Florida would be the ideal place to host your next rally."

Expect an announcement for the second seed shortly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Peaceboy: "Mr. President, our research indicates that Florida would be the ideal place to host your next rally."

Expect an announcement for the second seed shortly.

[Fark user image 850x655]


He's going to AZ next week, and of course the GOP National Convention is in FL in August.
 
GodsTumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, it is Trumps plan...DeSantis got the orders while servicing him.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 389x263]


DeSantis basically looks like a Garbage Pail Kid.

/which incidentally, a collection of would be worth considerably more than the baseball cards I collected around the same timeframe
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reopening?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully there are very few elderly people who live in Florida, so this should really be inconsequential at worst.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they had a plan!  The plan was to come up with a plan. What part of that do you not understand?
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If I recall correctly wasn't the plan "Count 'em all as pneumonia deaths and don't explain why pneumonia deaths are way way way off the charts this year compared to the last 50 years."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't worry, I'm sure the heat in April will kill it.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Govt needs to get out of the way and let people die in the most profitable way possible
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait, wait,...Florida was closed?

All DeSantis did was tell New Yorkers to stay away.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
not having a plan is sort of a plan

/...you still have made a choice
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The plan was to hide in the corner and whimper.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The plan was to dismiss dying Americans away as numbers so they wouldn't have to pay unemployment.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: Wait, wait,...Florida was closed?

All DeSantis did was tell New Yorkers to stay away.


technically, they did restrict travel and had a few road blocks for people from other states.  that may count a little.  as in the drive-thru is closed but the dining room is still open.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Alley Rat: Wait, wait,...Florida was closed?

All DeSantis did was tell New Yorkers to stay away.

technically, they did restrict travel and had a few road blocks for people from other states.  that may count a little.  as in the drive-thru is closed but the dining room is still open.


They made announcements that people should self quarantine. That was it.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is what Flattening the Curve looks like in a Country that eventually got its Shiat Together and buckled down for the good of the nation.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what a dumpster fires response looks like when the people in Charge are Republicans who put money and friends wealth ahead of the people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
DeSantis is a garbage person. His entire existence is defined by kissing Trump's ass daily. If Trump thinks that reopening Florida will help win the state in 2020, then DeSantis will oblige.
By August, Trump will only find supporters in the panhandle, Jacksonville and The Villages.
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In Palm Beach County, there were always people on the roads and in shopping centers.  And at the beach.  It was never truly closed.  Completely half assed.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: This is what Flattening the Curve looks like in a Country that eventually got its Shiat Together and buckled down for the good of the nation.

[Fark user image 425x634]

This is what a dumpster fires response looks like when the people in Charge are Republicans who put money and friends wealth ahead of the people.

[Fark user image 425x615]


they use the metric system though.  you need to unskew the numbers to see that things are fine.  everythings fine here.  how are you?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: This is what Flattening the Curve looks like in a Country that eventually got its Shiat Together and buckled down for the good of the nation.

[Fark user image 425x634]

This is what a dumpster fires response looks like when the people in Charge are Republicans who put money and friends wealth ahead of the people.

[Fark user image 425x615]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The plan :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IgG4: FL, TX and AZ are all seeing multiple 1000s of new cases a day and growing. In a few weeks all three states will probably be reporting New York from April levels of deaths. We are basically back in the exponential growth phase in these places and the governors are sitting on their hands instead of leading. They should be locking down again. They are basically farked.


You mean the governors should be locked up? Yup.

Apparently winning an election means you can kill your consituents legally and its no big deal.

/lock the governors up and charge them with mass murder
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bdub77: TotallyRealNotFake: This is what Flattening the Curve looks like in a Country that eventually got its Shiat Together and buckled down for the good of the nation.

[Fark user image 425x634]

This is what a dumpster fires response looks like when the people in Charge are Republicans who put money and friends wealth ahead of the people.

[Fark user image 425x615]

[Fark user image image 510x738]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Slowly going down then that surge at the end which erases all the ground you gained is the opposite of what you should be doing.
Plus things are starting to really take off like wild fire so in short.

You boned...
 
Snotnose
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lemmesee if I have the timeline right.  Covid has a 2-3 week incubation period.  The riots/protests, with most not wearing face masks and much closer than 6 feet started 3 weeks ago.  They started opening things up a week before Floyd was murdered.

Not to mention it's an airborne disease, touching surfaces seems to have jack squat on transmission.

So yeah, lets blame the spikes on re-opening too early, and not on thousands of people crowding together yelling in close proximity to each other.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: DeSantis is a garbage person. His entire existence is defined by kissing Trump's ass daily. If Trump thinks that reopening Florida will help win the state in 2020, then DeSantis will oblige.
By August, Trump will only find supporters in the panhandle, Jacksonville and The Villages.


Bortles!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Lemmesee if I have the timeline right.  Covid has a 2-3 week incubation period.  The riots/protests, with most not wearing face masks and much closer than 6 feet started 3 weeks ago.  They started opening things up a week before Floyd was murdered.


Yes. All those protests in Seattle, and New York, And Chicago, And Minneapolis....yes, they're all EXACTLY WHY cases are spiking in Texas, Alabama and Florida.

\ You dumb motherfarker
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Lemmesee if I have the timeline right.  Covid has a 2-3 week incubation period.  The riots/protests, with most not wearing face masks and much closer than 6 feet started 3 weeks ago.  They started opening things up a week before Floyd was murdered.

Not to mention it's an airborne disease, touching surfaces seems to have jack squat on transmission.

So yeah, lets blame the spikes on re-opening too early, and not on thousands of people crowding together yelling in close proximity to each other.


Florida entered phase 2 on May 15th and in all of the last three months I have seen about two people wearing masks, including grocers, food service workers, and etc.

I am gonna go with reopening.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought Florida's plan was to not let people go to the beach for a few days. And blame New Yorkers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
HEY!
YOU!
DON'T WATCH THAT!
WATCH THIS!

Madness - One Step Beyond (Official Video)
Youtube SOJSM46nWwo
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Lemmesee if I have the timeline right.  Covid has a 2-3 week incubation period.  The riots/protests, with most not wearing face masks and much closer than 6 feet started 3 weeks ago.  They started opening things up a week before Floyd was murdered.

Not to mention it's an airborne disease, touching surfaces seems to have jack squat on transmission.

So yeah, lets blame the spikes on re-opening too early, and not on thousands of people crowding together yelling in close proximity to each other.


Florida wasn't a particular hotbed of protesting.  As I said, I live there and it was NEVER really shut down.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

shadow9d9: In Palm Beach County, there were always people on the roads and in shopping centers.  And at the beach.  It was never truly closed.  Completely half assed.


Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade are getting slammed by COVID. Again. And in re this:

Snotnose: Lemmesee if I have the timeline right.  Covid has a 2-3 week incubation period.  The riots/protests, with most not wearing face masks and much closer than 6 feet started 3 weeks ago.  They started opening things up a week before Floyd was murdered.

Not to mention it's an airborne disease, touching surfaces seems to have jack squat on transmission.

So yeah, lets blame the spikes on re-opening too early, and not on thousands of people crowding together yelling in close proximity to each other.


Florida had no large protests to speak of, certainly not in Palm Beach. Palm Beach and Miami-Dade never really closed anything down--they were the last of the beaches to close in March/April because of spring break. And they opened around May 5, which was the earliest reopening anyone was allowed to. Source: I live here.

Over here in Pasco, despite being in the same state, people have overall taken precautions more to heart, and even the churches have been closed; we've had fewer cases and smaller reopening spikes.

I'm going to disagree and say it's the reopening in small enclosed bars and restaurants and nightclubs, not the yelling outside that's causing spikes in Floriduh.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: HEY!
YOU!
DON'T WATCH THAT!
WATCH THIS!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SOJSM46n​Wwo]


took me like 10 seconds to find the spot in your handle where i could upvote that
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Desantis is nothing more than an extension of Trump's penises! Trump jerks off and Desantis spits out his orders.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Lemmesee if I have the timeline right.  Covid has a 2-3 week incubation period. The riots/protests, with most not wearing face masks and much closer than 6 feet started 3 weeks ago.  They started opening things up a week before Floyd was murdered.

Not to mention it's an airborne disease, touching surfaces seems to have jack squat on transmission.

So yeah, lets blame the spikes on re-opening too early, and not on thousands of people crowding together yelling in close proximity to each other.


Citation needed. AFAIK Covid-19 has an average incubation of 4-8 days, with 2 weeks at the outset (hence the 2-week isolation if exposed - you don't isolate to the average infection date, but so that you are 99% sure you are not sick and contagious)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: HEY!
YOU!
DON'T WATCH THAT!
WATCH THIS!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SOJSM46n​Wwo]

took me like 10 seconds to find the spot in your handle where i could upvote that


Amongst other skills, I'm the edge case in web layout.
 
schubie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Has a political cartoonist made a coronavirus graph using this yet? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Palm Beach County resident here. My family and I stay put at our house. I only venture out for groceries etc. I always wear a mask anytime I have to leave my house. I carry gloves and hand sanitizer with me at all times. I'd say about 75% to 80% of the people I've seen in Publix or Home Depot are wearing masks. Those I've seen not wearing masks fit into two groups, Those that don't seem to care, and those refuse to be told what to do. Several small businesses that I've had to go to, all have signs require the wearing of a mask to enter the store.

The you can't make me wear a mask crowd is/are the issue here and everywhere, No duh. These folks need to understand that they don't have the right or "privilege" to infect the rest of us. Donnie Covid-19 doesn't give a rats ass about you or your health.

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 389x263]


I don't get it.  That's two pictures of a cabbage.

Someone please explain the joke.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zeroman987: gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 389x263]

I don't get it.  That's two pictures of a cabbage.

Someone please explain the joke.


The one on the left looks like a potato to me.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snotnose: Lemmesee if I have the timeline right.  Covid has a 2-3 week incubation period.  The riots/protests, with most not wearing face masks and much closer than 6 feet started 3 weeks ago.  They started opening things up a week before Floyd was murdered.

Not to mention it's an airborne disease, touching surfaces seems to have jack squat on transmission.

So yeah, lets blame the spikes on re-opening too early, and not on thousands of people crowding together yelling in close proximity to each other.


There is a large difference in the communicability when outdoors in a parade or protest, and indoors when at a bar, restaurant, hair salon, or workplace. Most of the protesters I have seen on the local coverage were wearing masks. Your location may be different. And yes, looters, vandals, and arsonists absolutely should be prosecuted. People exercising their first amendment rights should be left alone. I don't blame spikes on protesting, or on re-opening. I blame it on stupid people that are being very inconsiderate of other people. The kind of people that have to have it explained to them that masks aren't to protect YOU, the mask is to protect other people FROM YOU. And once they understand that, that it won't do anything FOR them, they say "Fark It".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.