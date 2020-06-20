 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   Unleash the DISEASE KARENS   (motherjones.com) divider line
22
    Vaccination, Vaccine, HPV vaccine, anti-vaccine groups  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I know one.
Not my girlfriend.

This one is an expert on tunes of looniness.
I guarantee I will outlive her and I'm 30 years older.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Facebook is a scourge.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
they swap theories about how Bill Gates is working with the government to control citizens with microchips

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we hurry up with the genetic engineering and get those folks their missing chromosomes back? Thanks.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes homeschooling works. Sometimes it just passes down batshiat insane paranoia to children and makes them insufferable and generally maladapted for social interactions later in life.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I would rather align myself with those people who care about freedom, instead of someone like you, who wants to have us controlled and dominated by our government."

I'm trying to imagine where this person would go if they had a second thought about the issue. Like okay people who are in favor of vaccines do so because they want us to be controlled by government, fine, but why exactly do they want that? How am I better off with a more totalitarian government? Why would I want that anyway? And why would I go about my diabolical plan by demanding people get vaccinated? If I really wanted to control people, wouldn't I do things like taking away worker protections and giving cops free reign to control entire communities? Isn't that a better plan than vaccinating people, my goal being to have us controlled and dominated by government?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe need a major outbreak of Diptheria.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: they swap theories about how Bill Gates is working with the government to control citizens with microchips

[Fark user image 828x880]


I have a cousin that believes the Gates/microchip conspiracy is true. She also is a dedicated Trump follower. She thinks the Confederate flag is a proud symbol of her heritage (She was born & raised in Wyoming). And then just to make it all the more wacky, she is very pro-abortion.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ha. More COVID vaccine for the rest of us.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

koder: Sometimes homeschooling works. Sometimes it just passes down batshiat insane paranoia to children and makes them insufferable and generally maladapted for social interactions later in life.


But, it's societies fault.
💰 to 🍩 people who home school did so because of their experience in school as kids.

So....
LOL.
Karma.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The virus is a social disease.  You can tell a lot about a person in how they handle a social disease.

Karen likes the idea of giving quite a few family members, including uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grand kids, grand mas, a real disease without the chore of having sex with them, each and individually.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Maybe need a major outbreak of Diptheria.


You spelled Dipshiatheria wrong.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Can we hurry up with the genetic engineering and get those folks their missing chromosomes back? Thanks.


Not missing chromosomes, "bonus" chromosomes.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Maybe need a major outbreak of Diptheria.


Smallpox.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stolen from the interwebs.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here's a plan:

- for now, let them die
- once a vaccine comes out, continue to let them die
- after every non-idiot has the vaccine, ask them if vaccines are good or bad. Let anyone who says they are bad die

That should cover it.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: "I would rather align myself with those people who care about freedom, instead of someone like you, who wants to have us controlled and dominated by our government."

I'm trying to imagine where this person would go if they had a second thought about the issue. Like okay people who are in favor of vaccines do so because they want us to be controlled by government, fine, but why exactly do they want that? How am I better off with a more totalitarian government? Why would I want that anyway? And why would I go about my diabolical plan by demanding people get vaccinated? If I really wanted to control people, wouldn't I do things like taking away worker protections and giving cops free reign to control entire communities? Isn't that a better plan than vaccinating people, my goal being to have us controlled and dominated by government?


These people don't think these things out to their logical conclusions.  Just like the flat earth conspiracies.

Governments (some that hate eachother to the point of almost going to nuclear war) have banded together to protect the edge of the earth with their navies and private businesses?  Like really?  Why?  Why would anyone do that and what is to gain?  What's the point of the monopoly over the edge of the earth? There is no logical answer and just leading them down that line of thinking to help guide them to the stupidity of their lines of thinking only angers them.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Disease Karen's is the name of my Bangles/Ramones mashup cover band
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Karenvan of Diseases?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a cousin that believes the Gates/microchip conspiracy is true. She also is a dedicated Trump follower. She thinks the Confederate flag is a proud symbol of her heritage (She was born & raised in Wyoming). And then just to make it all the more wacky, she is very pro-abortion.

please send me her e-mail, sounds like a winner
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: koder: Sometimes homeschooling works. Sometimes it just passes down batshiat insane paranoia to children and makes them insufferable and generally maladapted for social interactions later in life.

But, it's societies fault.
💰 to 🍩 people who home school did so because of their experience in school as kids.

So....
LOL.
Karma.


You mean allowing black people to integrate into schools?

Them taking the bible out of schools?

People didn't homeschool because of being bullied.  It's because they don't want to "indoctrinate" their kids with things like science and scary books that they think are bad.
 
