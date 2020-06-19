 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   "If the owner of a missing chunk of shoreline would like to reclaim it, it's presently moving about Muskegon Lake as a floating island. "   (freep.com) divider line
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too much to hope that this can happen to Florida?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: Is it too much to hope that this can happen to Florida?

[i.pinimg.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Or California, for that matter.

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry about that shoreline - it's Muskegon.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptimisticCynicism: Don't worry about that shoreline - it's Muskegon.


"Once you were Muskegon. Now you Must-be-gone."

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MY RETIREMENT MOSS
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the infamous "God's Merkin"
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: Is it too much to hope that this can happen to Florida?

[i.pinimg.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


"South America, take it away!"
 
