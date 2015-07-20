 Skip to content
16
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Okay, the Quiz is back! Sorry it's been missing the past few weeks, but I think I've got everything sorted out once again.

Yes, fried cole slaw. I had it at a fish fry once that was given by a Yankee who insisted it was a Southern thing, but I have yet to find any Southerner who wasn't instantly put off by the name and didn't want to even try it. My friend in California says she's never heard of it, either.

So basically, when you're done with the fish fry and have the batter left over, instead of making traditional hush puppies by adding in onions and making dough balls to fry, you can use that same batter for fried cole slaw.

I like to fry fish in a combination of corn meal and coconut flour, which is perfect for this. You'll want to toss in the leftover milk/egg wash so it's a bit runny, then add in shredded cabbage (that $1-2 bagged mix from the store with the purple cabbage and carrot shreds added in for color works great) as well as ordinary cole slaw seasonings like cracked pepper and celery salt. A little sugar (or Splenda, I got the diabeetus) helps out a bit. You want the mixture to be mostly cabbage - the batter is just there to hold it together.

Slap a heaping spoonful onto a greased skillet at medium heat, cook for about a minute, then flip it and smush it down into a patty about 4" or so in diameter. Get both sides to a golden brown, usually only about 2-3 minutes per side, and you're good. The cabbage cooks relatively quickly. At this point you can squeeze a lemon or lime wedge over the top for more flavor, or possibly some cider or malt vinegar, depending on what you're going for.

And there you have an easily edible finger-food style of eating cole slaw that goes well with your fish fry, a great flavor that's far healthier than ordinary corn meal hush puppies and doesn't require plastic forks.

So take the quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you have a weird recipe that you like to add to your cookouts, once we're able to safely have cookouts again.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz.

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fried cole slaw?

ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
invictus2
‘’ 4 hours ago  
here is another version tried it once it was "okay". would I try it again more than once more than likely no
I can experiment  because, I am a bachelor and live alone. Yet, via the shutdown have to watch what I eat because, I'm "essential". don't wanna fart  on the coworkers you know

https://www.slenderkitchen.com/recipe​/​cabbage-stir-fry
 
invictus2
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fried pork brains and scrambled eggs
Youtube UdevvL3z21o



I eat this shiat on occassion so don't judge

/ not me by the way
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Call me an anarchist, but I refuse to obey Cole's law.

Aced the easy quiz for the first time in a while. Did a little happy dance.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

invictus2: here is another version tried it once it was "okay". would I try it again more than once more than likely no
I can experiment  because, I am a bachelor and live alone. Yet, via the shutdown have to watch what I eat because, I'm "essential". don't wanna fart  on the coworkers you know

https://www.slenderkitchen.com/recipe/​cabbage-stir-fry


Just use the bagged cole slaw mix over by the salad mixes in the produce section. Use a spoonful of applesauce instead of egg, a tablespoon each of corn meal and coconut flour, and you can fry up a couple at a time.

If you make a lot, they keep only slightly better than fried fish - not well at all. But if you reheat them, do it in the toaster oven and they're still pretty good.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Woo hoo, finally broke four figures...

/I hang out around here too much it seems
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had an amazingly bad score for somebody who is lurking around here 12 hours a day.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are headlines of the week a thing anymore?
 
