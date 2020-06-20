 Skip to content
(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   Duo who stole over $8 million in rare books and artifacts from the Carnegie Library get the book thrown...wait, their sentences are what?   (triblive.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ya know he could have delayed their date of incarceration .
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should be sentenced to read all the books they stole ... to Donald Trump after 6:00 p.m.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Book thieves are Repugnant. But like Republicans they are not stealing to read, they are reading only to steal.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A million dollars. I've heard of black kids going to jail for a decade for stealing a TV.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police charged [Priore] with stealing some of the library's rarest material ... and selling it to Schulman, who in turn sold it to collectors.

Well I'm sure the Carnegie Library will have no problem tracking down the sellers and getting their rightful property back
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Force them to work at archaeological digs in Syria carrying dirt and rocks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: A million dollars. I've heard of black kids going to jail for a decade for stealing a TV.


Not systemic. You're the systemic.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
First time convicts + not wanting to put non-violent folks in prison during Covid = home detention

It sucks. These farks should be in jail for a decade. But our justice system is really flawed.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That should be an easy one.
Just sentence them both to work off the entirety of the debt at the rate that Carnegie would have paid his servants...
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
he would have sentenced former librarian Gregory Priore and John Schulman, owner of Caliban Book Shop in Oakland, to jail had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.

I've always dreamed of robbing a bank. Maybe now is the right time to try it.
 
