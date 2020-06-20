 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Arrest warrant issued for White woman accused of setting Atlanta Wendy's on fire   (wsbtv.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Arson, arrest warrant, Arrest warrant, Criminal law, Law enforcement terminology, Arrest, Fire investigation, Atlanta Fire Investigators  
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At some point we're going to need a running tally of people charged with arson during all this.

Yes, broken down by race, religion, and political affiliation.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The name checked out.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: The name checked out.


Somebody noticed it. Yay!
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dv-ous: At some point we're going to need a running tally of people charged with arson during all this.

Yes, broken down by race, religion, and political affiliation.


This.

The first weekend things really took off in Minneapolis, I remember reading stories about how many of the arrests were white people from out of state.

Considering that and the number of videos there are of white people just brazenly smashing windows or causing other damage in middle of predominantly black protest events, I would really love to see a racial breakdown of violence-related arrests at events like these.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dv-ous: At some point we're going to need a running tally of people charged with arson during all this.

Yes, broken down by race, religion, and political affiliation.


Boondock3806: This.


You are calling out white, atheist liberals.  On Fark.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is it too late to mention that the Wendy's character includes a subliminal "Mom" in the design?

th.bing.comView Full Size

there's something sinister about the placement of her freckles, too
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I once ordered a full pound burger from Wendy's when they let you add extra patties.

Once.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: dv-ous: At some point we're going to need a running tally of people charged with arson during all this.

Yes, broken down by race, religion, and political affiliation.

This.

The first weekend things really took off in Minneapolis, I remember reading stories about how many of the arrests were white people from out of state.


And then you either didn't catch, or completely ignored, the retraction and admission that that was feel-good bullshiat.

So useful.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Took lo,g enough.
What with the video evidence, eyewitnesses, and having to track her down, and purely arrest her.

Any person of color, I have been told, deserves instant capital punishment, from what I hear from the church going citizens of white, christiann, Pennsylvania.

Just pick one from the crowd.
I really hear that shiat from trumpers.

Vote every racist out of office.
And make damn sure the racist voters KNOW they are outnumbered Every. Year.
Every. Time.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Off to jail, where her cellmate will have her
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
SHOOT HER IN THE BACK, COPS!!  That's what you all do, right?

oh... white lady. she'll lunge at the cops with a knife, then take a few swings at them.  Then be taken in peacefully, and unharmed.  Because, of course.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Off to jail, where her cellmate will have her
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x283]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FYI:

"Refunding at Wendy's" is a euphemism for puking.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Arson investigators released images earlier this week of a woman they have now identified as White.

<insert witty comment>
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
...29-year-old Natalie White...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dv-ous: At some point we're going to need a running tally of people charged with arson during all this.

Yes, broken down by race, religion, and political affiliation.


But what if the results aren't what you are hoping for?
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are white people not allowed to set things on fire to protest racism, but black people are?

(I don't mean legally, I mean in terms of popular opinion on fark.com)
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Is it too late to mention that the Wendy's character includes a subliminal "Mom" in the design?

[th.bing.com image 183x183]
there's something sinister about the placement of her freckles, too


We get it, you subconsciously hate your mom.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dv-ous: At some point we're going to need a running tally of people charged with arson during all this.

Yes, broken down by race, religion, and political affiliation.


Why? To discover which races or religions are the troublesome ones?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Another Government Employee: The name checked out.

Somebody noticed it. Yay!


Very well done capitalization on Subby's part. Right over some heads  sure, but the every lawyer gets it. Not sure if you're tying into this:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifest​y​le/media/why-hundreds-of-american-news​rooms-have-started-capitalizing-the-b-​in-black/2020/06/18/7687a7a8-b16e-11ea​-8f56-63f38c990077_story.html

But that's some fine headlining there (though I'm sure we bitterly, bitterly disagree on politics.)
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've noticed that every time a white person is arrested for rioting, looting, vandalism, whatever...they automatically become Antifa by right-wingers on social media.  There is absolutely no mention of Boogaloo Boys, anarchists, or plain old shiat-distubers.  If they are white, they are Antifa.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Off to jail, where her cellmate will have her
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x283]


Man, I really had a thing for Wendy's hot & juicy.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Adhering to the AP style on race with the headline, eh subby? Good on ya!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Are white people not allowed to set things on fire to protest racism, but black people are?

(I don't mean legally, I mean in terms of popular opinion on fark.com)


Admittedly I'm judging a book by its cover but she doesn't look like the type to be overly concerned with systemic racism or inequitable treatment of minorities by law enforcement.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Iggie: I've noticed that every time a white person is arrested for rioting, looting, vandalism, whatever...they automatically become Antifa by right-wingers on social media.  There is absolutely no mention of Boogaloo Boys, anarchists, or plain old shiat-distubers.  If they are white, they are Antifa.


That's funny. I always hear they are white supremacists trying to start shait. Especially on Fark.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: SHOOT HER IN THE BACK, COPS!!  That's what you all do, right?

oh... white lady. she'll lunge at the cops with a knife, then take a few swings at them.  Then be taken in peacefully, and unharmed.  Because, of course.


Actually given that the extremely visible result of them shooting that guy in the back and how all that went, they might kill her as retribution for that guy who was fired.

You might think that they'd never do it but it seems that all bets are off now.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At least they capitalized the W.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Another amateur who didn't hood up/mask up.  These idiots are getting what they deserve.
 
Lady J
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow, this place is knee deep in derp. It's flooded my wellies. Imma have to throw these socks away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
