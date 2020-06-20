 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The pron industry has something of a mess on its hands
95
•       •       •

95 Comments
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby doesn't know what he/she's missing with the "Wet n Messy." Am I right?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A more worker-driven business model has been a goal for a long time.
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to 20 years ago.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am not a stupid person but I do not understand how the porn industry makes any money at all when it give away the milk for free. I just do not understand.
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mobileimages.lowes.comView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had several one-on-ones, where we'll spend an hour and we just talk.

Thats a funny way to say "a guy paid me to jerk off with him".
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article farks.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pron industry has something of a mess on its hands
I am more into the kind of porn where the mess ends up on the face.
 
rockforever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I prematurely shot my wad on what was supposed to be a dry run, if you will, so now I'm afraid i have something of a mess on my hands."

"So many poorly chosen words in that sentence."
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For as many options as porn performers have, the directors of porn (who are not also talent themselves) have far less.

We let him in the band because he was the only person we knew who had a drum kit.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now is a great time to legalize, regulate and tax prostitution as well.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: I am not a stupid person but I do not understand how the porn industry makes any money at all when it give away the milk for free. I just do not understand.


Fark gives it away for free.  Drew makes money.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a Major Meltdown

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jzeeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatisaidwas: chucknasty: I am not a stupid person but I do not understand how the porn industry makes any money at all when it give away the milk for free. I just do not understand.

Fark gives it away for free.  Drew makes money.


YouTube gives away videos for free and they seem to make money.
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: I am not a stupid person but I do not understand how the porn industry makes any money at all when it give away the milk for free. I just do not understand.


The only people who make money off the free porn sites is the one company who runs them all. They make their money on subscriptions and advertising and the actual producers make little and the workers make next to nothing. Most of the content they have on their site is pirated.

Anyone making any money as a worker is working through sites like chaturbate or OnlyFans where they produce their own content, control the content and content the majority of the revenue.

Some folks are still making money on subscription sites but are getting crowded out.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am all for more porn, but I've seen the stuff most pornstars produce when they are in charge of their own camera, sound, lighting, and editing... and Vixen has nothing to worry about.

If your porn company, with $7500 lenses and a professional crew, can get beat by a hot girl with an iPhone, your company was always doomed, this just sped things up :P

I wish any girl who wants to make indie porn the very best of luck, I hope they make tons of money, it's just that none of it will be mine.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: I am not a stupid person but I do not understand how the porn industry makes any money at all when it give away the milk for free. I just do not understand.


They don't. The free porn I assume you're referring to is usually either stolen and uploaded without permission, or is a trailer of a longer scene.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Initially, I was skeptical when people said there was quality porn being produced by anyone other than the major studios, but lately I've been coming around.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: I am all for more porn, but I've seen the stuff most pornstars produce when they are in charge of their own camera, sound, lighting, and editing... and Vixen has nothing to worry about.

If your porn company, with $7500 lenses and a professional crew, can get beat by a hot girl with an iPhone, your company was always doomed, this just sped things up :P

I wish any girl who wants to make indie porn the very best of luck, I hope they make tons of money, it's just that none of it will be mine.


That's fairly detailed information for an outsider.

/ want to sell the lens for $3k?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so do I
SO DO I
SO DO I
SO DO I
SO DO I
AHHHHHHHHHH!

Billy Idol - Dancing With Myself (Official Music Video)
Youtube FG1NrQYXjLU
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Onlyfans must be popular because it's providing an income for many pornstars  at the moment.

Solo scenes do nothing for me so I've been digging in the crates for stuff I missed.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: Great, now is a great time to legalize, regulate and tax prostitution as well.


You really think the average prostitute wants to pay taxes?  You're kidding right?  Sure there's some making higher money, but most aren't pulling a lot of money, don't claim the money, and collect welfare.  Which federal agency will get to go after bootleg hookers?  ATF?  Maybe, MAYBE 1% of all hookers will be willing to be legit.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: I am not a stupid person but I do not understand how the porn industry makes any money at all when it give away the milk for free. I just do not understand.


That's not milk.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: I am not a stupid person but I do not understand how the porn industry makes any money at all when it give away the milk for free. I just do not understand.


It doesn't take much to make a porno these days. A $500 black pleather sofa*, $800 camera*, $500 for the 'star', $50 to rent a WeWork office.  Less than $2000 you've got yourself a porno.


Fark user imageView Full Size


*one time setup cost
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now we're in the Napster stage of pornography. Fake titles, shiatty quality, viruses abound. The golden era will be when we advance to the Spotify stage. I'd pay good money for proper HD on demand without having to hunt through garbage to find that one clip I enjoyed from 2014.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: so do I
SO DO I
SO DO I
SO DO I
SO DO I
AHHHHHHHHHH!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FG1NrQYX​jLU]


Divinyls - I Touch Myself (Official Video)
Youtube wv-34w8kGPM
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: chucknasty: I am not a stupid person but I do not understand how the porn industry makes any money at all when it give away the milk for free. I just do not understand.

The only people who make money off the free porn sites is the one company who runs them all. They make their money on subscriptions and advertising and the actual producers make little and the workers make next to nothing. Most of the content they have on their site is pirated.

Anyone making any money as a worker is working through sites like chaturbate or OnlyFans where they produce their own content, control the content and content the majority of the revenue.

Some folks are still making money on subscription sites but are getting crowded out.


That one company is MindGeek. It's registered in Luxembourg to evade taxes, but it's actually based in an office building on boulevard Décarie in Montreal, not far from the apartment Mrs. F grew up in and where her parents still live.

Bonne St-Jean.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: I am all for more porn, but I've seen the stuff most pornstars produce when they are in charge of their own camera, sound, lighting, and editing... and Vixen has nothing to worry about.

If your porn company, with $7500 lenses and a professional crew, can get beat by a hot girl with an iPhone, your company was always doomed, this just sped things up :P

I wish any girl who wants to make indie porn the very best of luck, I hope they make tons of money, it's just that none of it will be mine.


you dont sound fat.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: halifaxdatageek: I am all for more porn, but I've seen the stuff most pornstars produce when they are in charge of their own camera, sound, lighting, and editing... and Vixen has nothing to worry about.

If your porn company, with $7500 lenses and a professional crew, can get beat by a hot girl with an iPhone, your company was always doomed, this just sped things up :P

I wish any girl who wants to make indie porn the very best of luck, I hope they make tons of money, it's just that none of it will be mine.

That's fairly detailed information for an outsider.

/ want to sell the lens for $3k?


Vixen's been releasing behind the scenes footage as a stopgap during the crisis (among other stuff).

I'm the kind of nerd who 1) watches porn behind the scenes footage, and 2) will pause and zoom in on the kind of camera they're using and look up how much it costs :P

(Canon EOS C300 Mark II if you care)
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: halifaxdatageek: I am all for more porn, but I've seen the stuff most pornstars produce when they are in charge of their own camera, sound, lighting, and editing... and Vixen has nothing to worry about.

If your porn company, with $7500 lenses and a professional crew, can get beat by a hot girl with an iPhone, your company was always doomed, this just sped things up :P

I wish any girl who wants to make indie porn the very best of luck, I hope they make tons of money, it's just that none of it will be mine.

you dont sound fat.


You heard wrong then
 
tkgeisha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Initially, I was skeptical when people said there was quality porn being produced by anyone other than the major studios, but lately I've been coming around.


Even Fark is getting in on the game.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jzeeb: I am not a stupid person but I do not understand how the porn industry makes any money at all when it give away the milk for free. I just do not understand.

Fark gives it away for free.  Drew makes money.

YouTube gives away videos for free and they seem to make money.


They both have ad revenue.  Which pron does too, but I've never seen a pron ad that wasn't for A) more pron somewhere else (hello, I'm not paying here) or B) "same active ingredient as Viagra".  Is the latter funding the whole shebang?  But, if I had partner/s interested in sex enough to wish I could perform more, I wouldn't be watching pron.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good!  Maybe incest porn will finally die!
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: invictus2: so do I
SO DO I
SO DO I
SO DO I
SO DO I
AHHHHHHHHHH!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FG1NrQYX​jLU]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wv-34w8k​GPM]


The Vapors - Turning Japanese
Youtube IWWwM2wwMww



no sex, no drugs, no  wine, no women  no sin, know wonder it's darrrrk!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: chucknasty: I am not a stupid person but I do not understand how the porn industry makes any money at all when it give away the milk for free. I just do not understand.

It doesn't take much to make a porno these days. A $500 black pleather sofa*, $800 camera*, $500 for the 'star', $50 to rent a WeWork office.  Less than $2000 you've got yourself a porno.


[Fark user image image 850x635]

*one time setup cost


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lack of warmth: VisualiseThis: Great, now is a great time to legalize, regulate and tax prostitution as well.

You really think the average prostitute wants to pay taxes?  You're kidding right?  Sure there's some making higher money, but most aren't pulling a lot of money, don't claim the money, and collect welfare.  Which federal agency will get to go after bootleg hookers?  ATF?  Maybe, MAYBE 1% of all hookers will be willing to be legit.


"You mean what I do becomes a legitimate profession and I don't have to worry about abusive pimps, I can screen johns, I can get tested for STDs as part of an employee health care package, and I no longer have to worry the guy's a cop who will either bust me or blackmail me? Nah, I'd rather things stay as they are because I don't have to pay taxes."

Yeah, that sounds legit.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: chucknasty: I am not a stupid person but I do not understand how the porn industry makes any money at all when it give away the milk for free. I just do not understand.

They don't. The free porn I assume you're referring to is usually either stolen and uploaded without permission, or is a trailer of a longer scene.


But after the trailer how much do you need to watch? Is anybody sticking around and see how it ends.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarence Carter- Strokin'
Youtube P7gMkiOPSeA
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: I am not a stupid person but I do not understand how the porn industry makes any money at all when it give away the milk for free. I just do not understand.


I'm with you.  I can't believe there are enough people left in the world that PAY for full blown movies anymore.

I mean, even if the argument is "for couples" I find it hard to believe there are enough couples that pay and CARE beyond the first scene anyway!

Also, can they PLEASE stop with the "step-mother/brother/father" thing already??!!! (asking for a friend)
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lack of warmth: VisualiseThis: Great, now is a great time to legalize, regulate and tax prostitution as well.

You really think the average prostitute wants to pay taxes?  You're kidding right?  Sure there's some making higher money, but most aren't pulling a lot of money, don't claim the money, and collect welfare.  Which federal agency will get to go after bootleg hookers?  ATF?  Maybe, MAYBE 1% of all hookers will be willing to be legit.


I'm curious where you've obtained your information about prostitution.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: [YouTube video: Clarence Carter- Strokin']


Clarence Carter is a national treasure.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: I am not a stupid person but I do not understand how the porn industry makes any money at all when it give away the milk for free. I just do not understand.


Someone who's never experienced cream
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss yespronplease
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porn collectives.
 
invictus2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Billy Squier - The Stroke
Youtube C_OGARBe6W0
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moroning: Good!  Maybe incest porn will finally die!


But then what will all those not-my-stepsisters do while they're stuck inside during COVID?
 
