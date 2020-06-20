 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The website that Johns Hopkins and some world leaders are using for their coronavirus statistics? Yeah, apparently no one really knows who's operating the website, or where they get some of the statistics   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
46
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1472 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I shared this with someone who is the head of IT for Johns Hopkins. They're not very happy about it.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The World Health Organization is collating data submitted by health departments around the world on Covid 19. While there isn't an API available, the WHO does provide regularly updated CSVs, which is where I imagine Worldometers is sourcing it's data.

https://www.who.int/data/gho
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well this isn't very good news.

Prediction:

Immediate future:

"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"

2-3 years from now...

"COVID-19 numbers were 10x worse than we thought"
 
holdmybones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: I shared this with someone who is the head of IT for Johns Hopkins. They're not very happy about it.


Wasn't that thing riddled with malware early on?
 
squidloe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: I shared this with someone who is the head of IT for Johns Hopkins. They're not very happy about it.


The CIO?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did I misread the article or did OP?

There were just two problems: The OECD data had been wrong. And while some sources had ranked Spain fifth in total testing volume, Johns Hopkins was not one of them; the study Sánchez cited does not exist.

JHU isn't just tossing up worldometer's data...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

holdmybones: darkhorse23: I shared this with someone who is the head of IT for Johns Hopkins. They're not very happy about it.

Wasn't that thing riddled with malware early on?


Update.

Yeah, I thought I remembered that.

https://krebsonsecurity.com/2020/03/l​i​ve-coronavirus-map-used-to-spread-malw​are/
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Did I misread the article or did OP?

There were just two problems: The OECD data had been wrong. And while some sources had ranked Spain fifth in total testing volume, Johns Hopkins was not one of them; the study Sánchez cited does not exist.

JHU isn't just tossing up worldometer's data...


Also fta

Johns Hopkins has not published international data on Covid-19 testing, but it does list Worldometer as one of several sources for its widely-cited coronavirus dashboard.

So, close enough

/Submitter
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This article would have been so much better with one small change...

Instead of citing Johns Hopkins, Spanish officials are now pointing to testing rankings from a data aggregation website called Worldometer Worldstar!
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's aggregating data from state and county information. I fail to see the controversy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As one of the early adopters of Worldometers Covid tables, Son, I has a disappoint. But I don't think it is outrageously bent or wrong. I see lots of little quirks and some time-lagged data, but on the whole it seems on the up-and-up. I don't relly on one source but also consult all the digne-de-foi media, namely anybody with a reputation that Trump pisses on.

I like how Worldometers has expanded its columns of data to become more useful over time. Sorting by nationa population is a nice tool which I wish some US data had because it makes a big difference unless you are using the cases or deaths per 100,000 or 1 million columns, which do it automatically.

I know not to consider it Gospel on Canadian data and I have some questions about when and how it updates, but I assume it is not a primary source, but at best an aggregator or a tertiary source, like an encyclopedia or the Real coontrump) News.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Enigmamf: Did I misread the article or did OP?

There were just two problems: The OECD data had been wrong. And while some sources had ranked Spain fifth in total testing volume, Johns Hopkins was not one of them; the study Sánchez cited does not exist.

JHU isn't just tossing up worldometer's data...

Also fta

Johns Hopkins has not published international data on Covid-19 testing, but it does list Worldometer as one of several sources for its widely-cited coronavirus dashboard.

So, close enough

/Submitter


Also, I'd like to point out that the article is from a month ago, but I don't think anything has changed regarding knowing how accurate the site is or who runs it. If anyone has an update though feel free to share
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So COVID is just a cover for all the humans we're donating to the aliens as food ransom to avoid our extinction. It's all becoming very clear now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Enigmamf: Did I misread the article or did OP?

There were just two problems: The OECD data had been wrong. And while some sources had ranked Spain fifth in total testing volume, Johns Hopkins was not one of them; the study Sánchez cited does not exist.

JHU isn't just tossing up worldometer's data...

Also fta

Johns Hopkins has not published international data on Covid-19 testing, but it does list Worldometer as one of several sources for its widely-cited coronavirus dashboard.

So, close enough

/Submitter


John Hopkins seems to be the compromised party, not Worldometer as such. You can assume hackers get in everywhere, including Hacking the POTUS and the chaos goblin's favourite lares.
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thisispete: The World Health Organization is collating data submitted by health departments around the world on Covid 19. While there isn't an API available, the WHO does provide regularly updated CSVs, which is where I imagine Worldometers is sourcing it's data.

https://www.who.int/data/gho


According to worldometer, they are sourcing data from government sources. Not really sure why the journos didn't follow up more in detail.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sizzurpingDerp: It's aggregating data from state and county information. I fail to see the controversy.


I think it's just more that not everything is sourced and there have been some big changes made. Especially in the "active infections" portion of individual states. Like if you look at PA and MA for example you see there's a huuuuge dip in active cases in May for no real reason
 
LessO2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: 2-3 years from now...

"COVID-19 numbers were 10x worse than we thought"


Years or months?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: So COVID is just a cover for all the humans we're donating to the aliens as food ransom to avoid our extinction. It's all becoming very clear now.


I read some of those SF stories in comics and in books. Charles Hoy Fort:  "We are farmed." And he died in the early 1930s.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh noes, you don't know who runs a University website? It's probably some sinister cabal run by those ivory tower egg heads who are members of the Illuminati or something.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: sizzurpingDerp: It's aggregating data from state and county information. I fail to see the controversy.

I think it's just more that not everything is sourced and there have been some big changes made. Especially in the "active infections" portion of individual states. Like if you look at PA and MA for example you see there's a huuuuge dip in active cases in May for no real reason


For reference

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/usa/pennsylvania/

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/usa/massachusetts/
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ten X would not be out of order for cases, but would be for deaths. A lot of "mild cases" and "dying at home" cases are not counted, and that is why people look at excedant mortality figures, although the most recent ones are mostly from 2018 and 2019.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Did I misread the article or did OP?

There were just two problems: The OECD data had been wrong. And while some sources had ranked Spain fifth in total testing volume, Johns Hopkins was not one of them; the study Sánchez cited does not exist.

JHU isn't just tossing up worldometer's data...


So someone is currently getting a Nutty Sánchez?
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: sizzurpingDerp: It's aggregating data from state and county information. I fail to see the controversy.

I think it's just more that not everything is sourced and there have been some big changes made. Especially in the "active infections" portion of individual states. Like if you look at PA and MA for example you see there's a huuuuge dip in active cases in May for no real reason


I can't speak on those specifically, as I haven't looked, but in local cases the worldometer data mirrors county numbers. It's very possible that the state/county didn't report a bunch of recoveries for a bit then dumped the data all at once. Locally, for example, there was a few days of a bottleneck where they didn't release data, so there is a false spike on the day that the data was released. There is usually an explanation if you scroll down past the numbers, as to why there's a big spike or dip. In the case of King County WA, there is no reporting at all of recoveries, so the active cases is artificially high. If the county was just holding onto that data (no idea if they are) and decided to release it, there would be a similar drastic drop (current 'active cases' for king county are all confirmed cases minus deaths... which is obviously much much higher than reality).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The figure that bugs me is "Serious and Critical Cases" in Canada. It was 502 for ages, then jumped and is now 1990 case. But I have looked at various news sources and government statistics, and this seems to be about right for the total number of people hospitalized, with Quebec, Ontario and Albert the main sources, but a surprisingly high number for the six provinces and territorities with low case loads. This number could be wrong but is not without sources altogether. I suspect more like 1,300 or fewer people in hospitals, unless they are counting actue care and retirement home facilities, in which case 1,990 might even be a bit low.

The fault is not in websites but in the raw data collection and reporting. It is riddled with time lags, inconsistances and even denialism, Trump level denialism in some jurisdictions and corporate sites.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LessO2: GardenWeasel: 2-3 years from now...

"COVID-19 numbers were 10x worse than we thought"

Years or months?


A lot of research will need to be done post that can't be done in the middle of it while authoritarian regimes are blocking data.
 
MerelyFoolish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's not perfect, but until someone provides a better aggregation, I'll continue checking that site every day.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Well this isn't very good news.

Prediction:

Immediate future:

"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"

2-3 years from now...

"COVID-19 numbers were 10x worse than we thought"


Year over year overall deaths will tell the story of the US being ravaged by some kind of pneumonia from 2020-2022 that definitely wasn't Covid-19.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I used to smoke weed with Johnny Hopkins.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh.  They're all competing for those big Covid dollars from the bandana companies.
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: TDWCom29: sizzurpingDerp: It's aggregating data from state and county information. I fail to see the controversy.

I think it's just more that not everything is sourced and there have been some big changes made. Especially in the "active infections" portion of individual states. Like if you look at PA and MA for example you see there's a huuuuge dip in active cases in May for no real reason

For reference

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/usa/pennsylvania/

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/usa/massachusetts/


Do the county websites reflect the same drop? As best as I can tell, worldometer is just aggregating government released data. It's very possible that the government data could be wrong, too. The state of WA recently had to change it's policy of reporting deaths because some deaths were miscategorized... like someone who was murdered with a gun but had covid was listed as a covid death (George Floyd tested positive for covid at the time of his death, so that policy could have listed his death as 'covid' had he lived in WA). It wasn't a huge amount of cases, but the death count went down by a few people as a result of this. There actually is information on worldometer saying where the data is sourced from.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sizzurpingDerp: TDWCom29: TDWCom29: sizzurpingDerp: It's aggregating data from state and county information. I fail to see the controversy.

I think it's just more that not everything is sourced and there have been some big changes made. Especially in the "active infections" portion of individual states. Like if you look at PA and MA for example you see there's a huuuuge dip in active cases in May for no real reason

For reference

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/usa/pennsylvania/

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/usa/massachusetts/

Do the county websites reflect the same drop? As best as I can tell, worldometer is just aggregating government released data. It's very possible that the government data could be wrong, too. The state of WA recently had to change it's policy of reporting deaths because some deaths were miscategorized... like someone who was murdered with a gun but had covid was listed as a covid death (George Floyd tested positive for covid at the time of his death, so that policy could have listed his death as 'covid' had he lived in WA). It wasn't a huge amount of cases, but the death count went down by a few people as a result of this. There actually is information on worldometer saying where the data is sourced from.


Honestly, I'm not suggesting they're wrong or bad necessarily. But the site itself just seems a tad shady is all
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: GardenWeasel: Well this isn't very good news.

Prediction:

Immediate future:

"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"

2-3 years from now...

"COVID-19 numbers were 10x worse than we thought"

Year over year overall deaths will tell the story of the US being ravaged by some kind of pneumonia from 2020-2022 that definitely wasn't Covid-19.


Conservative news from the future:

"Nobody died *from* COVID-19, they merely died *with* COVID-19.

That is, until November 2020, when the virus started killing millions, many retroactively. The Democrats had known about it for a year by then, and done NOTHING. The blood of innocents is on their hands."
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: GardenWeasel: Well this isn't very good news.

Prediction:

Immediate future:

"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"
"COVID-19 numbers are fake, there is no pandemic"

2-3 years from now...

"COVID-19 numbers were 10x worse than we thought"

Year over year overall deaths will tell the story of the US being ravaged by some kind of pneumonia from 2020-2022 that definitely wasn't Covid-19.


Must be that same mysterious "pneumonia" that hit the country hard in the 80s.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a rule that the more important the data, and the more likely I am to let it influence my actions, the more closely I examine it.

For instance, I don't honestly care if these numbers are accurate, as long as the trend is correct, they'd have to be pretty damn far off for this not to be the trend:
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-​c​ases-50-states/oklahoma

But for "should I go see Tenet in IMAX when it opens in theatres in my very own city", I have these memorized:
https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/
https://www.canada.ca/coronavirus
 
clams_casino
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Oh noes, you don't know who runs a University website? It's probably some sinister cabal run by those ivory tower egg heads who are members of the Illuminati or something.


Worldometer is not a university website.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Almost certainly a circular reference situation. Take that as you will.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Enigmamf: Did I misread the article or did OP?

There were just two problems: The OECD data had been wrong. And while some sources had ranked Spain fifth in total testing volume, Johns Hopkins was not one of them; the study Sánchez cited does not exist.

JHU isn't just tossing up worldometer's data...

Also fta

Johns Hopkins has not published international data on Covid-19 testing, but it does list Worldometer as one of several sources for its widely-cited coronavirus dashboard.

So, close enough

/Submitter


Here is a list of all their data sources. So maybe not so close enough.

https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COV​I​D-19/blob/master/README.md

Data Sources:
Aggregated data sources:
World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en​/geograph​ical-distribution-2019-ncov-cases
DXY.cn. Pneumonia. 2020. http://3g.dxy.cn/newh5/view/pne​umonia
US CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/​2019-n​cov/index.html
BNO News: https://bnonews.com/index.php/2​020/02/​the-latest-coronavirus-cases/
WorldoMeters: https://www.worldometer​s.info/coronavi​rus/
1Point3Arces: https://coronavirus.1po​int3acres.com/e​n
COVID Tracking Project: https://covidtracking.com/da​ta. (US Testing and Hospitalization Data. We use the maximum reported value from "Currently" and "Cumulative" Hospitalized for our hospitalization number reported for each state.)
US data sources at the state (Admin1) or county/city (Admin2) level:
Washington State Department of Health: https://www.doh.wa.gov/emerge​ncies/cor​onavirus
Maryland Department of Health: https://coronavirus.maryland.​gov/
New York State Department of Health: https://health.data.ny.gov/He​alth/New-​York-State-Statewide-COVID-19-Testing/​xdss-u53e/data
NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/do​h/covid/co​vid-19-data.page and https://github.com/nychealth/coro​navir​us-data
Florida Department of Health Dashboard: https://services1.arcgis.co​m/CY1LXxl9zlJeBuRZ/arcgis/rest/service​s/Florida_COVID19_Cases/FeatureServer/​0 and https://fdoh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/​opsdashboard/index.html#/8d0de33f260d4​44c852a615dc7837c86
Colorado: https://covid19.colorado.go​v/covid-19-​data
Virginia: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov​/coronavirus/
Northern Mariana Islands: https://chcc.gov.mp/coronavir​usinformation.php#gsc.tab=0
Missouri Department of Health: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/M​apSeries/​index.html?appid=8e01a5d8d8bd4b4f85add​006f9e14a9d
St. Louis City Department of Health: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/cov​id-19/data/#totalsByDate
St. Louis County: https://stlcorona.com/resourc​es/covid-​19-statistics1/
Massachusetts: https://www.mass.gov/i​nfo-details/covi​d-19-response-reporting
Michigan: https://www.michigan.gov/co​ronavirus/0​,9753,7-406-98163_98173---,00.html
Illinois Department of Public Health: https://dph.illinois.gov/covi​d19
Indiana State Department of Health: https://hub.mph.in.gov/datase​t?q=COVID
Connecticut Department of Public Health: https://data.ct.gov/stories/s​/COVID-19​-data/wa3g-tfvc/
Ohio Department of Health: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/​wps/porta​l/gov/covid-19/home
Oregon Health Authority: https://govstatus.egov.com​/OR-OHA-COVI​D-19
Tennessee Department of Health: https://www.tn.gov/health/ced​ep/ncov.h​tml
Rhode Island Department of Health: https://ri-department-of-heal​th-covid-​19-data-rihealth.hub.arcgis.com/
Wisconsin Department of Health Services: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.g​ov/covid-19​/data.htm
Non-US data sources at the country/region (Admin0) or state/province (Admin1) level:
National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China (NHC): http://www.nhc.gov.cn/xcs/yqtb/​list_gzbd.shtml
China CDC (CCDC): http://weekly.chinacdc.cn/new​s/Trackin​gtheEpidemic.htm
Hong Kong Department of Health: https://www.chp.gov.hk/en/fea​tures/102​465.html
Macau Government: https://www.ssm.gov.mo/po​rtal/
Taiwan CDC: https://sites.google.com/cdc.gov​.tw/20​19ncov/taiwan?authuser=0
Government of Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/publ​ic-health​/services/diseases/coronavirus.html
Australia Government Department of Health: https://www.health.gov.au/new​s/coronav​irus-update-at-a-glance
COVID Live (Australia): https://www.covidlive.co​m.au/
Ministry of Health Singapore (MOH): https://www.moh.gov.sg/covid-1​9
Italy Ministry of Health: http://www.salute.gov.it/nuov​ocoronavi​rus
Dati COVID-19 Italia (Italy): https://github.com/pcm-dpc/C​OVID-19/tr​ee/master/dati-regioni
French Government: https://dashboard.covid19​.data.gouv.fr​/ and https://github.com/opencovid19-fr​/data​/blob/master/dist/chiffres-cles.json
OpenCOVID19 France: https://github.com/opencovid1​9-fr
Palestine (West Bank and Gaza): https://corona.ps/details
Israel: https://govextra.gov.il/minis​try-of-he​alth/corona/corona-virus/
Ministry of Health, Republic of Kosovo: https://kosova.health/ and https://covidks.s3.amazonaws.com/​data.​json
Berliner Morgenpost (Germany): https://interaktiv.morgenp​ost.de/coron​a-virus-karte-infektionen-deutschland-​weltweit/
rtve (Spain): https://www.rtve.es/noticias​/20200514/​mapa-del-coronavirus-espana/2004681.sh​tml
Ministry of Health, Republic of Serbia: https://covid19.rs/homepage-e​nglish/
Chile: https://www.minsal.cl/nuevo-co​ronaviru​s-2019-ncov/casos-confirmados-en-chile​-covid-19/
Brazil Ministry of Health: https://covid.saude.gov.br/
Brazil: https://github.com/wcota/covi​d19br. Data described in DOI: 10.1590/SciELOPreprints.362
Gobierono De Mexico:https://covid19.sinave.gob.mx/​
Japan COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker: https://covid19japan.com/#al​l-prefectu​res
Monitoreo del COVID-19 en Perú - Policía Nacional del Perú (PNP) - Dirección de Inteligencia (DIRIN): https://www.arcgis.com/apps/o​psdashboard/index.html#/f90a7a87af2548​699d6e7bb72f5547c2
Colombia: https://antioquia2020-23.map​s.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.h​tml#/a9194733a8334e27b0eebd7c8f67bd84 and Instituto Nacional de Salud
Russia: https://xn--80aesfpebagmfblc0a​.xn--p1ai/information/
Ukraine: https://covid19.rnbo.gov.ua/​
Public Health Agency of Sweden: https://experience.arcgis.com​/experien​ce/09f821667ce64bf7be6f9f87457ed9aa
India Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/
Government of Pakistan: http://covid.gov.pk/stats/p​akistan
The UK Government: https://coronavirus.data.​gov.uk/#categ​ory=nations&map=rate
Scottish Government: https://www.gov.scot/publ​ications/coro​navirus-covid-19-trends-in-daily-data/​
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

holdmybones: holdmybones: darkhorse23: I shared this with someone who is the head of IT for Johns Hopkins. They're not very happy about it.

Wasn't that thing riddled with malware early on?

Update.

Yeah, I thought I remembered that.

https://krebsonsecurity.com/2020/03/li​ve-coronavirus-map-used-to-spread-malw​are/


Sounds more like Russian cybercriminals made a copy of it which could be used to share malware via .jar files in email, not that the site itself spread malware.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brantgoose: As one of the early adopters of Worldometers Covid tables, Son, I has a disappoint. But I don't think it is outrageously bent or wrong. I see lots of little quirks and some time-lagged data, but on the whole it seems on the up-and-up. I don't relly on one source but also consult all the digne-de-foi media, namely anybody with a reputation that Trump pisses on.

I like how Worldometers has expanded its columns of data to become more useful over time. Sorting by nationa population is a nice tool which I wish some US data had because it makes a big difference unless you are using the cases or deaths per 100,000 or 1 million columns, which do it automatically.

I know not to consider it Gospel on Canadian data and I have some questions about when and how it updates, but I assume it is not a primary source, but at best an aggregator or a tertiary source, like an encyclopedia or the Real coontrump) News.


It seems mostly reasonable on the Canadian data, except for the active case calculation. Worldometers takes the Canadian numbers direct from CTV's counter page without any sanity checking, CTV in turn gets it from the relevant provincial authorities.

For some reason though, the resolved case numbers out of Quebec are completely out of whack with everyone else; up until a few weeks ago they were posting 700-800 new cases a day for nearly two months, but never reached any steady state equilibrium matching that, with only 200-300 resolutions a day even just before the sharp decline in cases. For comparison, look at Germany's new vs resolved graph, their resolved cases are slightly less than the new cases reported 2 weeks previously. Since Quebec's numbers completely dominated Canada's case count, Worldometer claims that we have ~30k active cases despite having only a few thousand new cases in the past 2 weeks.

If Quebec doesn't clarify their resolved case reporting, Worldometer will probably report a never resolving plateau of cases in the active case graph as time moves on.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

holdmybones: holdmybones: darkhorse23: I shared this with someone who is the head of IT for Johns Hopkins. They're not very happy about it.

Wasn't that thing riddled with malware early on?

Update.

Yeah, I thought I remembered that.

https://krebsonsecurity.com/2020/03/li​ve-coronavirus-map-used-to-spread-malw​are/


You didn't read the article you linked to, did you?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: holdmybones: holdmybones: darkhorse23: I shared this with someone who is the head of IT for Johns Hopkins. They're not very happy about it.

Wasn't that thing riddled with malware early on?

Update.

Yeah, I thought I remembered that.

https://krebsonsecurity.com/2020/03/li​ve-coronavirus-map-used-to-spread-malw​are/

Sounds more like Russian cybercriminals made a copy of it which could be used to share malware via .jar files in email, not that the site itself spread malware.


Sounds smart to me. Good enough.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On the Internet, nobody knows you are a dog.

Except for Xi and Putin, of course. They're holding the leashes.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.