(American Military News)   Black gun owners plan pro-Second Amendment walk in Oklahoma and what could possibly go wrong?   (americanmilitarynews.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh my, this is gonna trigger a few MAGAts.

Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We finally get gun control?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harlee: Oh my, this is gonna trigger a few MAGAts.

Hmm how to ban that while still letting meal team six to open carry in such situations.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: We finally get gun control?


Smarted and funnied.

Hey, it worked in California!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Famously, it wasn't until then governor Reagan saw Black Panthers with rifles at the state house that he signed one to gun control. Whitey don't like seeing brothers with long guns.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I prefer my guns finished in fine walnut, thanks!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't like anybody walking around open carrying but I sort of like it here.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harlee: Oh my, this is gonna trigger a few MAGAts.

They look like they're really enjoying themselves.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I don't like anybody walking around open carrying but I sort of like it here.


I call these "Come to Jesus" moments.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I now know why the 36 super advanced civilizations in Milky Way galaxy don't visit Earth.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet they have a blast!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only good can come from this.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blast from the past, back when the NRA decided gun control is a good thing:


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mulford​_​Act
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: I now know why the 36 super advanced civilizations in Milky Way galaxy don't visit Earth.


The super duper advanced one dropped their idiot off at Fred Trump's place, 70 plus years ago.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
National African American Gun Association

NAAGA?
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GooberMcFly: National African American Gun Association

NAAGA?


Please.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZoNATION: The Black N.R.A.? More like the Fake N.R.-eh?
More power to them!
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Oh my, this is gonna trigger a few MAGAts.


I'd bet there's a fair amount of overlap between this black gun owners group and MAGAts.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I prefer my guns finished in fine walnut, thanks!


Black Walnut.
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muhammad Ali's son would approve. White gun owners will approve. Anyone with half a brain will approve a pro-second amendment parade. The only thing that can go wrong, and the thing that usually sets off the wrong going, is a radical leftist instigating trouble among law abiding citizens.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Muhammad Ali's son would approve. White gun owners will approve. Anyone with half a brain will approve a pro-second amendment parade. The only thing that can go wrong, and the thing that usually sets off the wrong going, is a radical leftist instigating trouble among law abiding citizens.


I see you've been skipping right over those police rioting videos of the last few weeks.

I'll wager you a beer that what will go wrong here is a cop doing something illegal.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Muhammad Ali's son would approve. White gun owners will approve. Anyone with half a brain will approve a pro-second amendment parade. The only thing that can go wrong, and the thing that usually sets off the wrong going, is a radical leftist instigating trouble among law abiding citizens.


Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Muhammad Ali's son would approve. White gun owners will approve. Anyone with half a brain will approve a pro-second amendment parade. The only thing that can go wrong, and the thing that usually sets off the wrong going, is a radical leftist instigating trouble among law abiding citizens.


syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Marcus Aurelius: I prefer my guns finished in fine walnut, thanks!

Black Walnut.
Beautiful.  I'd love to see someone march with the "greatest battlefield weapon ever devised" in one of these marches.

I have a collector grade-2 from my Civilian Marksmanship Program.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm scared to think what happens when one of those racist shiatheads thinks this is a great way to start the race war he's been hoping for. Takes a shot and lets the mayhem start.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Marcus Aurelius: I prefer my guns finished in fine walnut, thanks!

Black Walnut.
I used to do the 16-count manual-at-arms with those.

OK, well, with ONE of those.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Muhammad Ali's son would approve. White gun owners will approve. Anyone with half a brain will approve a pro-second amendment parade. The only thing that can go wrong, and the thing that usually sets off the wrong going, is a radical leftist instigating trouble among law abiding citizens.


How many 'leftists' have been arrested for instigating trouble at protests?

Antifa ain't a thing, bro.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is for the betterment of mankind," says Michael Washington, an organizer for the group. "We are saying that we should have the right to wear our weapon on our shoulder and the Second Amendment is the way to do that.

The silence from the NRA will be deafening, just like for Philando Castile.

Instead all I get is crap like this:
syrynxx, throughout this Coronavirus outbreak, we've seen Americans sacrifice and come together and lend each other a helping hand. Today, I'm asking you to give NRA-PVF that same helping hand.

Whether you can give $20, $30, $50, $100, or more, every single dollar will make a difference right now.

Keeping my NRA membership is like being in a red-hat Facebook group.  I do it for the Lulz.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Googles Do Nothing: I don't like anybody walking around open carrying but I sort of like it here.

I call these "Come to Jesus" moments.


The immaculate conception:
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brothers in arms.

:-|  sorry
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What about silver guns?
 
jekfark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harlee: Oh my, this is gonna trigger a few MAGAts.

Why? MAGA favors guns and the second amendment so why would this trigger them?
 
jekfark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

You're a racist
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: White gun owners will approve.


Fasces Breaker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mad love to my SRA comrades.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nothing will go wrong as long as we aren't in a racist country and Oklahoma isn't a racist place. Oh wait.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: We finally get gun control?


Yup, last time this happened was the only time the ÑRA supported gun restrictions...
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jekfark: Harlee: Oh my, this is gonna trigger a few MAGAts.

Why? MAGA favors guns and the second amendment so why would this trigger them?


You know what, I hate to agree but I kind of do. People saying "Oh MAGAts are going to hate this" assume

1) Those marching aren't MAGAts themselves

2) MAGAts hate black people more than they love guns. Not a given. They'll accept minorities so long as they conform to conservative ideology (see: Owens, Candice. Silk, Diamond. Etc)
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: Chain Smokes Freely: Muhammad Ali's son would approve. White gun owners will approve. Anyone with half a brain will approve a pro-second amendment parade. The only thing that can go wrong, and the thing that usually sets off the wrong going, is a radical leftist instigating trouble among law abiding citizens.

I see you've been skipping right over those police rioting videos of the last few weeks.

I'll wager you a beer that what will go wrong here is a cop doing something illegal.


What do you project will happen after that moment?
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: jekfark: Harlee: Oh my, this is gonna trigger a few MAGAts.

Why? MAGA favors guns and the second amendment so why would this trigger them?

You know what, I hate to agree but I kind of do. People saying "Oh MAGAts are going to hate this" assume

1) Those marching aren't MAGAts themselves

2) MAGAts hate black people more than they love guns. Not a given. They'll accept minorities so long as they conform to conservative ideology (see: Owens, Candice. Silk, Diamond. Etc)


Just to further clarify point 2, if a MAGAt sees one or two black guys walking down the street with guns he'd be scared shiatless and probably call the cops if not the army

But if a bunch of black people are marching in favor of the 2nd Amendment, they'll (probably) by-and-large love it

If anyone has any proof otherwise I'm open to hearing it, but to just assume MAGAts are shiatting themselves over this is.... misguided
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Light off a few fireworks and see what happens next?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

syrynxx: RolandTGunner: Marcus Aurelius: I prefer my guns finished in fine walnut, thanks!

Black Walnut.
Beautiful.  I'd love to see someone march with the "greatest battlefield weapon ever devised" in one of these marches.


PFFT their little arms would get tired without the 3 point sling on their 5 pound plastic gun.
 
jekfark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: jekfark: Harlee: Oh my, this is gonna trigger a few MAGAts.

Why? MAGA favors guns and the second amendment so why would this trigger them?

You know what, I hate to agree but I kind of do. People saying "Oh MAGAts are going to hate this" assume

1) Those marching aren't MAGAts themselves

2) MAGAts hate black people more than they love guns. Not a given. They'll accept minorities so long as they conform to conservative ideology (see: Owens, Candice. Silk, Diamond. Etc)


What is your definition of a MAGA? However you are defining them, I doubt they all think alike
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jekfark: Harlee: Oh my, this is gonna trigger a few MAGAts.

Why? MAGA favors guns and the second amendment so why would this trigger them?


Something about "those people" and "those people having guns" might cause them to feel extreme fear.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: TDWCom29: jekfark: Harlee: Oh my, this is gonna trigger a few MAGAts.

Why? MAGA favors guns and the second amendment so why would this trigger them?

You know what, I hate to agree but I kind of do. People saying "Oh MAGAts are going to hate this" assume

1) Those marching aren't MAGAts themselves

2) MAGAts hate black people more than they love guns. Not a given. They'll accept minorities so long as they conform to conservative ideology (see: Owens, Candice. Silk, Diamond. Etc)

Just to further clarify point 2, if a MAGAt sees one or two black guys walking down the street with guns he'd be scared shiatless and probably call the cops if not the army

But if a bunch of black people are marching in favor of the 2nd Amendment, they'll (probably) by-and-large love it

If anyone has any proof otherwise I'm open to hearing it, but to just assume MAGAts are shiatting themselves over this is.... misguided

jekfark: TDWCom29: jekfark: Harlee: Oh my, this is gonna trigger a few MAGAts.

Why? MAGA favors guns and the second amendment so why would this trigger them?

You know what, I hate to agree but I kind of do. People saying "Oh MAGAts are going to hate this" assume

1) Those marching aren't MAGAts themselves

2) MAGAts hate black people more than they love guns. Not a given. They'll accept minorities so long as they conform to conservative ideology (see: Owens, Candice. Silk, Diamond. Etc)

What is your definition of a MAGA? However you are defining them, I doubt they all think alike


Dude, I'm agreeing with you. I already feel dirty enough about it
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

syrynxx: "greatest battlefield weapon ever devised"


You mean a crossbow?
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: jekfark: Harlee: Oh my, this is gonna trigger a few MAGAts.

Why? MAGA favors guns and the second amendment so why would this trigger them?

You know what, I hate to agree but I kind of do. People saying "Oh MAGAts are going to hate this" assume

1) Those marching aren't MAGAts themselves

2) MAGAts hate black people more than they love guns. Not a given. They'll accept minorities so long as they conform to conservative ideology (see: Owens, Candice. Silk, Diamond. Etc)


After having read the article (why do that before posting?) I'll say that #1 isn't as likely as I thought originally
 
