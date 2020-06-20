 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Da Phuc? Dam Son
52
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

Boudyro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That guy is a special kind of stupid. That's her family name so all he had to do is call her by her first or middle name which is how most Vietnamese do it anyway, especially for young people.

A couple of minutes on Wikipedia or asking her could have saved this incurious dipshiat a lot of trouble. It's something he should have already known anyway especially given the school's demographics.

I honestly wish asian folks would insist whitey understand this so we'd all be on the same page about it. But it's their call not mine.
 
biznatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey Mr Hubbard
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've worked a lot of jobs, public and private sectors, NGOs and NPOs, academic, construction and so on. Consequently, I've received workplace anti-harassment training at least seven or eight times, what you can say to another and what you can't essentially.

At my academic home, there are ivy-pedigree faculty who went from undergrad to grad to the classroom. Not even one such training. They are the most amazing festivals of inappropriate, awkward utterances I have witnessed in my life. They are, most of them, walking lawsuits-to-be.

This guy is the emblem of their class.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking at him, I'm pretty sure they had to make him take off his MAGA hat for the photo.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's Sum Dum Gai.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh thank god it wasn't another white male showing his ignorance...What? DAMMIT!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: I've worked a lot of jobs, public and private sectors, NGOs and NPOs, academic, construction and so on. Consequently, I've received workplace anti-harassment training at least seven or eight times, what you can say to another and what you can't essentially.

At my academic home, there are ivy-pedigree faculty who went from undergrad to grad to the classroom. Not even one such training. They are the most amazing festivals of inappropriate, awkward utterances I have witnessed in my life. They are, most of them, walking lawsuits-to-be.

This guy is the emblem of their class.


I have to ask what kind of low-rent university you work at.  Because even my rural, tiny-ass, right-of-right-of-center college requires us to take 4 hours of anti-harassment training every single year - and not "MAGAts are the Real Victims" either, but "Calling a dame a broad even if she is a total hottie will get you fired before HR even hears about it"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'If I lived in Vietnam and my name in your language sounded like Eat A D***, I would change it to avoid embarrassment

well, it sounds lie 'eat a dick' now
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least the student is female. Although that is an instant pickup line, otherwise...
 
NINEv2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sirrerun: That's Sum Dum Gai.


Holy Phuc!
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Will nobody think of the French seals?
 
Mouser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In a series of emails sent on Wednesday, on her second day in class, he told Phuc that her name was offensive.
'Could you Anglicize your name,' he wrote. 'Phuc Bui sounds like an insult in English.'

Uh, Angliclzing it isn't going to make it any better, Professor.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have seen that name and my juvenile self comes out, I laugh and carry on.
If I was introduced to someone with this name, I might butcher the pronunciation (Fook- Bwee or something along those lines)
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ANGLICIZE PHUC BUI PRONUNCIATION -LEARN VIETNAMESE WITH SVFF |
Youtube pV3RZgpoGEU
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Years ago I had a friend who lived in an apartment building, and a couple names down from his on the list of buzzers was "Suk Wang."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it even pronounced the same as "f*ck"?  Know a guy whose name is Phal, and it's pronounced the same as Paul (or close enough); the same way Phnom Penh isn't pronounced "fennom pen".  He's Cambodian, though.  Guy's being a Dick.  Or a Karen.
 
EKU Colonel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

biznatch: Hey Mr Hubbard
[Fark user image image 425x314]


I still can't get over the fact that Fook Yo was Carrie Ann Inaba...
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If her name wasn't pronounced "Eat A Dick" in English before, she's making sure it is now.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phalamir: August11: I've worked a lot of jobs, public and private sectors, NGOs and NPOs, academic, construction and so on. Consequently, I've received workplace anti-harassment training at least seven or eight times, what you can say to another and what you can't essentially.

At my academic home, there are ivy-pedigree faculty who went from undergrad to grad to the classroom. Not even one such training. They are the most amazing festivals of inappropriate, awkward utterances I have witnessed in my life. They are, most of them, walking lawsuits-to-be.

This guy is the emblem of their class.

I have to ask what kind of low-rent university you work at.  Because even my rural, tiny-ass, right-of-right-of-center college requires us to take 4 hours of anti-harassment training every single year - and not "MAGAts are the Real Victims" either, but "Calling a dame a broad even if she is a total hottie will get you fired before HR even hears about it"


Your college cant afford to value pedigree over legal liability

You should be thankful for that
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I once knew a Nazi.

She wasn't a National Socialist, just a very cute Persian girl.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*titter*
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I knew a Japanese woman who worked as a cast member (employee) for a Disney theme park, whose name was Ifuku. She was required by Disney to choose a different name for her name badge.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hell, I'd love it if one of my students was named "Fark". Would give me an excuse to swear during class. I could just claim I was calling on the student.

/ In any event, the teacher should try being an adult
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Is it even pronounced the same as "f*ck"?  Know a guy whose name is Phal, and it's pronounced the same as Paul (or close enough); the same way Phnom Penh isn't pronounced "fennom pen".  He's Cambodian, though.  Guy's being a Dick.  Or a Karen.


Never mind.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am changing my name to Phuc coont Cum
 
joker420
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Looking at him, I'm pretty sure they had to make him take off his MAGA hat for the photo.


He is a Dem Einstein.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Also, since it now seems inevitable...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This thread is starting to make me wonder, how many common English names sound like swear words in foreign languages?  There has to be plenty.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: I knew a Japanese woman who worked as a cast member (employee) for a Disney theme park, whose name was Ifuku. She was required by Disney to choose a different name for her name badge.


Sounds like someone may have missed a payday.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mouser: This thread is starting to make me wonder, how many common English names sound like swear words in foreign languages?  There has to be plenty.


I know most foreign speakers think "diarrhea" is one of the best sounding English words, so long as they don't know the meaning.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He could have just called her "Ms. Nguyen"
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Is it even pronounced the same as "f*ck"?  Know a guy whose name is Phal, and it's pronounced the same as Paul (or close enough); the same way Phnom Penh isn't pronounced "fennom pen".  He's Cambodian, though.  Guy's being a Dick.  Or a Karen.


I'm not familiar with Vietnamese, but with Thai...
No, just like Thailand isn't "Thigh-land" and Phuket isn't "Fuk-it". The "h" indicates an aspirated sound, with expelled breath. For Phuket, the "P" is said like the front end of  "put" rather than the back end of "stop."
English is one of the few (only?) languages with the "th" or "ph" constructions pronounced the way we do.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ obscure?
 
cptrios
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jesus...I think there are respectful ways to deal with not being able to pronounce a name that comes from another language. Example: politely and conciliatorily asking for help from the person whose name you can't pronounce. And I also think people with difficult-to-pronounce should give others some leeway if they make an earnest effort but can't do it. Personally, I have never been able to and never will be able to pronounce the Spanish rolled R (not that it shows up in many first names).

But this guy...holy crap. What college professor talks this way? Reading his responses to her, I thought it must be some edgelord Stephen-Milleresque TA, but nope. It was a 60-year-old man who somehow is employed by an institute of higher learning. Incredible.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have some friends in aviation that he should meet:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Looking at him, I'm pretty sure they had to make him take off his MAGA hat for the photo.


Is there any surprise at all that he's a philistine? Here looks like a high school gym teacher with an oxy problem.
 
zamboni
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My name is now "Prof Suk Ahss"
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
fastly.4sqi.netView Full Size
 
Arxane
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I haven't met any Asian friends with naughty-sounding names, but as a graduate student working for a Chinese advisor, I learned that actually giving a damn about their names goes a long way. One of my fellow Chinese grad students came in expecting to be called Mary (the American name chosen for her), but she was elated that we all made the effort to call her by her Chinese name Ni.

Similarly, her boyfriend He fully expected to go by the way that word is pronounced in English (rhymes with "see"), but he greatly appreciated us taking the time to pronounce it in Chinese (sounds similar to "huh").

Bottom line, whatever their name, take the time and effort to pronounce it correctly, it goes a long way to making them feel like a human being in this god-forsaken crap hole of a planet we all share.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: I knew a Japanese woman who worked as a cast member (employee) for a Disney theme park, whose name was Ifuku. She was required by Disney to choose a different name for her name badge.


That would be pronounced something like "eef-koo", unless you have the mental maturity if an 8 year old... but since that's most American adults, I guess I can see why they made her change it.
 
Mouser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cptrios: What college professor talks this way?


An American one.  One of our bad habits is assuming the rest of the world should speak English, particularly American English.  It's the same sort of mindset that led the ancient Greeks to call non-Greek speakers "barbarians" because to them foreign languages sounded like the noises sheep make.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anglicize Phuc Boi? Not sure how changing her name to "Miko Yiannopoulos" would be better.


/In laws all had fun when they were kids picking their "American" names, and still alternate between their Vietnamese and US names.
//CSB
///but, yeah, fark that guy
 
Arxane
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Corn_Fed: I knew a Japanese woman who worked as a cast member (employee) for a Disney theme park, whose name was Ifuku. She was required by Disney to choose a different name for her name badge.

That would be pronounced something like "eef-koo", unless you have the mental maturity if an 8 year old... but since that's most American adults, I guess I can see why they made her change it.


If the middle u was removed, that would remove the juvenile reading of the name and bring it closer to its actual pronunciation.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The math professor has demonstrated that he is ethnocentric.
That sort of thing is quite common among Americans who are not familiar with non-English names.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/wife got me to watch it last night
//actually wasn't to bad of a movie
 
NINEv2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

little big man: I have some friends in aviation that he should meet:

[Fark user image image 415x301]


I still can't believe that made it on air.

/also my first fark (deleted: we're consistent!)
 
