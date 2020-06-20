 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Sir, I think you have a small problem and may need to pull over   (abc7.com) divider line
    English-language films, Orange County, California  
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is farked up. The motorcycle driver should be presumed dead.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually, that's impressive.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was planning on stopping at the next station to hose it off.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police have released surveillance video of the minivan driver

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Superjoe: That is farked up. The motorcycle driver should be presumed dead.


Actually in the video it says he's alive, with some injuries.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

solokumba: Actually, that's impressive.


That was my first thought. Eyewitness video actually filmed horizontally.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bloody Corona strikes again.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Made me think of this story...

Ben's Wild Ride
Youtube k69jtXme3dg
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I imagine that's *two* sets of Skid marks...
 
Animatronik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I heard Jay Leno tell this joke 30 years ago, except it was a Buick Roadmaster instead of a minivan.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't be too hard on the driver. It was a choice between that or the road with five motorcycles on it.

/ the greater good
// multi-track drifting
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would have been more impressed if the rider would have held on.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Made me think of this story...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/k69jtXme​3dg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I want to meet the man or woman who mixed the audio in that video and stab their one working eardrum with an icepick.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wear your helmets, Kids.
 
Flincher
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Minivan drivers are dipshiats.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Flincher: Minivan drivers are dipshiats.


So are many motorcycle riders.
 
